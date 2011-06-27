Estimated values
2008 Buick LaCrosse CX 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,856
|$3,626
|$4,052
|Clean
|$2,601
|$3,307
|$3,694
|Average
|$2,091
|$2,668
|$2,979
|Rough
|$1,581
|$2,030
|$2,264
Estimated values
2008 Buick LaCrosse Super 4dr Sedan (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,225
|$5,153
|$5,669
|Clean
|$3,848
|$4,699
|$5,169
|Average
|$3,093
|$3,792
|$4,168
|Rough
|$2,339
|$2,884
|$3,168
Estimated values
2008 Buick LaCrosse CXS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,481
|$4,662
|$5,313
|Clean
|$3,170
|$4,252
|$4,844
|Average
|$2,548
|$3,431
|$3,907
|Rough
|$1,927
|$2,610
|$2,969
Estimated values
2008 Buick LaCrosse CXL 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,214
|$4,308
|$4,910
|Clean
|$2,927
|$3,928
|$4,477
|Average
|$2,353
|$3,170
|$3,611
|Rough
|$1,779
|$2,411
|$2,744