Vehicle overview

As Buick's flagship sedan, the 2016 Buick LaCrosse offers the generous size and accommodations traditionally associated with the brand. Passenger space is copious, with rear legroom rivaling that of some executive-class luxury sedans. Pleasingly, the LaCrosse isn't a snooze to drive either, which you might otherwise assume given the brand's history.

The 2016 Buick LaCrosse's styling is pleasingly understated, with chrome accents tastefully applied.

That said, only one of the two engines available is truly suitable for this class of car. There's either a capable 304-horsepower V6 or a mild-hybrid four-cylinder unit dubbed eAssist. While the latter option provides better fuel economy, we're not convinced it's worth sacrificing the V6's additional power or available all-wheel-drive system.

Regardless of what's under the hood, every LaCrosse is stylish and well-equipped. For 2016, the LaCrosse's IntelliLink infotainment system gets some notable updates, including a revised touchscreen interface, dual USB ports and advanced smartphone integration courtesy of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Although the LaCrosse is a strong effort, buyers should also be sure to look at similarly priced competitors. The Toyota Avalon, for example, is available with a full-fledged hybrid powertrain that gets an EPA-estimated combined figure of 40 mpg, versus 29 mpg for the LaCrosse eAssist. Its more luxurious relative, the Lexus ES can be equipped with the same hybrid system and also shares the Avalon's burly standard V6. The Chevrolet Impala matches the LaCrosse's big sedan comfort at downright reasonable prices, while the rear-wheel-drive Chrysler 300 offers elegant design and optional AWD. These are all pleasant cars, no doubt, but the 2016 Buick LaCrosse continues to distinguish itself as a satisfying choice in the segment.