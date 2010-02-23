Used 2005 Buick LaCrosse for Sale Near Me

1,262 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
LaCrosse Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,262 listings
  • 2005 Buick LaCrosse CXL in Black
    used

    2005 Buick LaCrosse CXL

    189,944 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,000

    $820 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Buick LaCrosse CX in Light Blue
    used

    2005 Buick LaCrosse CX

    77,640 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,499

    $874 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Buick LaCrosse CXL in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Buick LaCrosse CXL

    110,258 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,299

    $1,299 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Buick LaCrosse CXL in Silver
    used

    2005 Buick LaCrosse CXL

    111,846 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,695

    $735 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Buick LaCrosse CXL in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Buick LaCrosse CXL

    95,006 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    $1,226 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Buick LaCrosse CXL in Gray
    used

    2005 Buick LaCrosse CXL

    228,349 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,900

    Details
  • 2005 Buick LaCrosse CX in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Buick LaCrosse CX

    118,526 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,488

    Details
  • 2005 Buick LaCrosse CX in Light Blue
    used

    2005 Buick LaCrosse CX

    103,397 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2005 Buick LaCrosse CXL in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Buick LaCrosse CXL

    144,517 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,990

    Details
  • 2005 Buick LaCrosse CXS in Red
    used

    2005 Buick LaCrosse CXS

    81,660 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,977

    $310 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Buick LaCrosse CX in Light Blue
    used

    2005 Buick LaCrosse CX

    173,012 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,900

    Details
  • 2005 Buick LaCrosse CXL in Gray
    used

    2005 Buick LaCrosse CXL

    127,186 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2005 Buick LaCrosse CX in Red
    used

    2005 Buick LaCrosse CX

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2005 Buick LaCrosse CXL in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Buick LaCrosse CXL

    114,977 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,800

    Details
  • 2005 Buick LaCrosse CXL in Gray
    used

    2005 Buick LaCrosse CXL

    118,222 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2005 Buick LaCrosse CX in Red
    used

    2005 Buick LaCrosse CX

    127,732 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,675

    Details
  • 2005 Buick LaCrosse CX in Black
    used

    2005 Buick LaCrosse CX

    122,945 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,986

    Details
  • 2005 Buick LaCrosse CXS in Red
    used

    2005 Buick LaCrosse CXS

    129,758 miles
    4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,696

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Buick LaCrosse searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,262 listings
  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick LaCrosse
  4. Used 2005 Buick LaCrosse

Consumer Reviews for the Buick LaCrosse

Read recent reviews for the Buick LaCrosse
Overall Consumer Rating
4.6146 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 146 reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (1%)
Not your father's Buick!
GM 3.8 fan,02/23/2010
I bought this CXL with the legendary 3.8 engine. It had 37,000 miles and was lightly used. I have driven it 7,000 miles. I love the 3.8 engine and GM got it right with the last of the series. Great around town mileage and good highway mileage. The original tires are about shot and I intend to upgrade with premium rubber. GM needs to put better original tires on its premium models. No problems and my mechanic has raved about the good deal I got from a VW dealer. The car depreciated to where a guy with two kids in college can afford a top line car for the cost of a tin can. My only complaint is that I wish the front leather seats were as nice as the European-style seats on my 1994 Bonneville.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Buick
LaCrosse
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Buick LaCrosse info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings