Used 2005 Buick LaCrosse for Sale Near Me

Lawrence Chevrolet - Mechanicsburg / Pennsylvania

Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. 2005 Buick LaCrosse CX Glacier Blue Metallic 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Odometer is 1716 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Buick LaCrosse CX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G4WC532451282825

Stock: 2008671

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020