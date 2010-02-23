Used 2005 Buick LaCrosse for Sale Near Me

I bought this CXL with the legendary 3.8 engine. It had 37,000 miles and was lightly used. I have driven it 7,000 miles. I love the 3.8 engine and GM got it right with the last of the series. Great around town mileage and good highway mileage. The original tires are about shot and I intend to upgrade with premium rubber. GM needs to put better original tires on its premium models. No problems and my mechanic has raved about the good deal I got from a VW dealer. The car depreciated to where a guy with two kids in college can afford a top line car for the cost of a tin can. My only complaint is that I wish the front leather seats were as nice as the European-style seats on my 1994 Bonneville.

Read more