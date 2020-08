Used 2008 Buick LaCrosse for Sale Near Me

Estero Bay Chevrolet - Estero / Florida

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 3 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Buick LaCrosse CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G4WD582581194490

Stock: 7278B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020