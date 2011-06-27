Used 2008 Buick LaCrosse Consumer Reviews
Love it so far!
I just bought an 08 LaCrosse Super, and so far, I love it. It is roomy, and the heated seats feel great after a long day at work. I like how it isn't over the top with gizmos and gadgets on the dash, but has enough to make me feel I am getting what I paid for. The ride is smooth, and it isn't jumpy when accelerating. I like the shorter stopping distances. I have seen a lot of reviews elsewhere that seem to think this is a sports car. No, this is a luxury sedan. I'm not in my 80's I'm in my 20's, and enjoy all of the comfort, and all of the horsepower. I don't intend on using this car to run the Daytona 500, so, who cares about RWD vs FWD? It's big, comfy and should be great in snow
Super Lux
With the Supers being so rare, I had to go check it out when I saw the classified ad at a local dealer. It was love at first sight. I always thought the LaCrosse was sharp, and the Super takes that a step further. Being black with the tasteful chrome trim, including the optional chrome wheels, it gets compliment after compliment. Wasnt sure how I felt about the dark brown interior but it has grown on me. Love the power and ride, but after only a couple of months of ownership, the transmission has had to be completely overhauled. Since its still under warranty, Im taking it in stride. Other than that I have been nothing but happy with it.
too many annoying quirks
cloth interior holds lint impossible to vacuum. Rotors warped after 10,000 miles ( now buy expensive brakes and rotors, to fix. problems with the transmission clunking into drive. took to get fixed, they said it didn't exist. Still clunks into drive after being in reverse passenger locks quit working after 50,000 miles. gas mileage was great at first, now get no more than 20mpg on highway 16mpg town Supposed to come equipped with a radio that tells the name of the song. Nope. My 2006 Nissan van does that. The tire pressure gauge kept going off and the interior light on the gear shifter went out 10,000 miles. door seal leaks sometimes.
2008 Buick Super
The car is great but has poor reliability. All the engine gaskets had to be replaced due to oil leaks, the oil pump failed which scored the the crankshaft, the key FOB's fail about every year or so (I am on #5 right now) and now the air bag warning light is on. It is in the shop now to find out what the problem is. The day/night dashboard lighting has not working properly for the last few years. The front wheel bearing failed a year ago. The CD changer does not work at times and the radio changes stations without warning at times. I have 55000 miles on it. I bought it new.
Got a Lemon
We bought this Buick brand new with 1 mile on the odometer. When we test drove it. It had a vibration .The dealer said it was a tire out of balance and would be no problem to fix. We have had this car for 10 weeks now and have only drove it 10 days out of the 10 weeks now. This is the 4th time in the shop. It has been in the shop for the last 5 weeks now. This car has had the front end realined,the front axles changed, 2 sets of tires. If this is GMC best thin I will have to buy a import the next time. And one thing to add, it leaked on the passager side when it rained. We called GMC to complain and asked for a new car.
Sponsored cars related to the LaCrosse
Related Used 2008 Buick LaCrosse info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore
- 2020 Enclave