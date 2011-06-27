Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse for Sale Near Me
- $5,995Great Deal | $1,055 below market
2009 Buick LaCrosse CXL130,549 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bunker Lake Park and Sell - Ham Lake / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WD582891248396
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,000Great Deal | $795 below market
2009 Buick LaCrosse CXL136,092 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Young Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Burley - Burley / Idaho
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WD582491143287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,421Good Deal | $820 below market
2009 Buick LaCrosse CXL70,460 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
MINI of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player Engine; 3.8L V6 Sfi (200 Hp [149.2 Kw] @ 5200 Rpm; 230 Lb-Ft Of Torque [310.5 N-M] @ 4000 Rpm) Neutral; Leather Appointed Seat Trim Quicksilver Metallic Seats; Front Bucket Tires; P225/60R16 All-Season; Blackwall; Steel-Belted Radial Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Wheels; 16" (40.6 Cm) 8-Spoke Painted Aluminum Onstar; Not-Installed This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Contact MINI of Las Vegas today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2009 Buick LaCrosse CXL. This Buick includes: ENGINE, 3.8L V6 SFI V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The LaCrosse CXL is well maintained and has just 70,460mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Buick LaCrosse CXL. More information about the 2009 Buick LaCrosse: The 2009 Buick LaCrosse ranks as one of the most comfortable mid-size sedans, with seating for up to six adults, a very quiet interior, and smooth, responsive engines. The Super model, with its V8 engine, brings a new sporty edge that should appeal to buyers who wouldn't have otherwise considered a Buick. This model sets itself apart with Spacious interior for up to six, quiet, smooth ride, and standard V6 power and available V8 *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WD582291242450
Stock: 91242450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- $6,741Good Deal | $678 below market
2009 Buick LaCrosse CXL117,062 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake - Saint Paul / Minnesota
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Driver Confidence Package Leather Seats Stabilitrak Seat; Rear Split-Folding (Included And Only Available With (Pci) Driver Confidence Package.) Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player Dark Slate Metallic Ebony; Leather Appointed Seat Trim Engine; 3.8L V6 Sfi (200 Hp [149.2 Kw] @ 5200 Rpm; 230 Lb-Ft Of Torque [310.5 N-M] @ 4000 Rpm) Lighting; Interior Rear Reading; Switchable Rear Parking Assist; Ultrasonic With Rearview Led Display And Audible Warning Seat Adjuster; Front Passenger 6-Way Power Seats; Front Bucket Tires; P225/60R16 All-Season; Blackwall; Steel-Belted Radial Traction Control; Full-Range; Powertrain-And Brake-Modulated Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Universal Home Remote Wheels; 16" (40.6 Cm) 8-Spoke Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *HEATED SEATS* *LEATHER INTERIOR* *DARK SLATE METALLIC PAINT* AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2009 Buick LaCrosse. This 2009 Buick LaCrosse has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Buick LaCrosse CXL is a perfect addition to any home. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Buick LaCrosse CXL is the one! We are so confident of being the Low-Cost provider that we guarantee it. We have researched and compared thousands of vehicle transactions to give you a great value and the lowest competitive price. The AutoNation Ford Advantage provides a complimentary loaner while servicing your vehicle and a Worry Free folder that includes a CarFax complete vehicle history report, quality service inspection with repair work performed and a sixty-day limited powertrain warranty. Buy with confidence and experience why people drive hundreds of miles to buy from AutoNation Ford. Key Policy: Our pre-owned vehicles come with one key unless we received more than one from the previous owner. Additional keys may be purchased. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WD582891152820
Stock: 91152820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $8,000Good Deal | $836 below market
2009 Buick LaCrosse CXL54,089 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hendrick Honda Woodbridge - Woodbridge / Virginia
CXL trim. Excellent Condition. Heated Seats, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Satellite Radio, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... ENGINE, 3.8L V6 SFI (200 HP [149.2 KW... Alloy Wheels.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEHeated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats. Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Rear Parking Aid.OPTION PACKAGESAUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, Theftlock and 6 speakers (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), ENGINE, 3.8L V6 SFI (200 HP [149.2 KW] @ 5200 RPM, 230 LB-FT OF TORQUE [310.5 N-M] @ 4000 RPM) (STD). Buick CXL with Dark Slate Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 200 HP at 5200 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Brand New Tires, It has passed VA State Safety and Emission Test, New Brakes, Clean CarfaxEXPERTS CONCLUDE"The LaCrosse rides comfortably, managing to be both supple and controlled. Bumps are well-absorbed, and the highway ride is well-isolated. Road and wind noise are well-contained. The Buick was responsive and fairly agile in corners." -ConsumerReports.org. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Side Crash Rating.MORE ABOUT USAt Hendrick Honda Woodbridge, we take pride in our commitment to 100% customer satisfaction before and after the sale.Pricing excludes tax, tags,title,administration fee, contract fees and any out of state fees and taxes that may apply (including transportation). Please call dealer to verify pricing and vehicle availability. Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WD582X91117714
Stock: L01073A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- $5,800
2009 Buick LaCrosse CX117,636 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Krueger Auto & Truck Villa - Waverly / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WC582791242463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,927Fair Deal | $340 below market
2009 Buick LaCrosse CXL88,572 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dellen Buick Chevrolet GMC - Greenfield / Indiana
Recent Arrival! **NON-SMOKER!**, **LEATHER INTERIOR**, **CHROME WHEELS**, **6 CYLINDER !**, **HEATED FRONT SEATS**, **REMOTE START**, **CERTIFIED NO ACCIDENTS**, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Driver Confidence Package, Interior Rear Reading Switchable Lights, Rear Split-Folding Seat, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Universal Home Remote. Odometer is 2300 miles below market average! 3.8L V6 SFI White Opal 17/28 City/Highway MPGFamily Owned and Operated, Small Town Dealer Feel and we are just a short 15-minute drive east of 465 on US 40 (Washington Street). Chat, click, call, or visit!SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF AVON, YORKTOWN, GREENWOOD, ANDERSON, FISHERS, NOBLESVILLE, MUNCIE, MARION, PLAINFIELD, NEW PALESTINE, INGALLS, CAMBRIDGE, PENDLETON, MCCORDSVILLE, INDIANAPOLIS, GREENFIELD, NEW CASTLE, FOUNTAIN TOWN, GEIST, LAWRENCE..AND MORE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WD582491177259
Stock: GL564A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $7,440Good Deal | $234 below market
2009 Buick LaCrosse CX79,045 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sommer's Automotive - Mequon / Wisconsin
Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Engine Start, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... ENGINE, 3.8L V6 SFI (200 HP [149.2 KW... Aluminum Wheels, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PL... SEE MORE! PREMIUM EQUIPMENT ON THIS BUICK LACROSSE INCLUDE: AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, Theftlock and 6 speakers (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), ENGINE, 3.8L V6 SFI (200 HP [149.2 KW] @ 5200 RPM, 230 LB-FT OF TORQUE [310.5 N-M] @ 4000 RPM) (STD) THE PERFECT LACROSSE AT THE RIGHT PRICE: Value you deserve. Was $9,995. KEY FEATURES ON THIS LACROSSE INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Rear Parking Aid. Buick CX with BLACK ONYX exterior and TITANIUM interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 200 HP at 5200 RPM*. YES, THIS LACROSSE IS BEST IN CLASS: Side by Side Advantages: More Overall Passenger Volume and Passenger Legroom than Lexus ES 350, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, Acura TL, Volkswagen CC and Toyota Avalon. With over 12 cubic feet of Trunk Space, the LaCrosse will accommodate the equivalent of 2 carry-on suitcases and a set of golf clubs. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. WHY BUY FROM US: Sommer's has been serving Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the entire Midwest for 70 years. Our family owned company is actively involved in supporting the community that has helped us grow for all of those years. You can be assured that you will be taken care of throughout the entire purchase process. We are one of the highest volume dealers in the state because we offer some of the best prices and the best service. Join the other satisfied customers that choose Sommer's for their automotive needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WC582091163197
Stock: C585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $7,900Fair Deal
2009 Buick LaCrosse CX62,832 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hubler Chevrolet Buick GMC - Bedford / Indiana
JUST REPRICED FROM $8,900, EPA 28 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! GREAT MILES 62,832! Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Engine Start, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PL ENGINE, 3.8L V6 SFI (200 HP [149.2 KW SEATING, 6-PASSENGER, WHEELS, 17' (43.2 CM) 10-SPOKE, CHROM TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! PREMIUM EQUIPMENT ON THIS BUICK LACROSSE INCLUDE WHEELS, 17' (43.2 CM) 10-SPOKE, CHROME-TECH, SEATING, 6-PASSENGER includes front center flip-and-fold cushion/console and rear seat armrest with dual cup holders. Lower cushion flips forward to reveal dual cup holders, storage compartment and item storage under armrest with power outlet. Includes folding armrest with storage compartment and column, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, Theftlock and 6 speakers (STD), ENGINE, 3.8L V6 SFI (200 HP [149.2 KW] @ 5200 RPM, 230 LB-FT OF TORQUE [310.5 N-M] @ 4000 RPM) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD) THE PERFECT TIME TO BUY THIS LACROSSE Was $8,900. KEY FEATURES ON THIS LACROSSE INCLUDE Satellite Radio, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. Buick CX with GOLD MIST METALLIC exterior and NEUTRAL interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 200 HP at 5200 RPM*. THE LACROSSE IS BEST IN CLASS Side by Side Advantages: More Overall Passenger Volume and Passenger Legroom than Lexus ES 350, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, Acura TL Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WC582191259551
Stock: 20711A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $8,750Fair Deal
2009 Buick LaCrosse CX49,643 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Springfield Buick GMC - North Springfield / Vermont
2009 Buick LaCrosse CXAT HOME TEST DRIVE/DELIVERY AVAILABLE, BIG DEAL PLUS+, 2 YEARS UNLIMITED SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE AT NO EXTRA CHARGE, SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS., SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE. Clean CARFAX. 17/28 City/Highway MPGThe team at Springfield Buick GMC Cadillac in North Springfield, Vermont proudly offers this LaCrosse CX for sale.Take advantage of our exclusive Big Deal Plus+ plan which includes 2 years of UNLIMITED scheduled maintenance at no extra charge! You will enjoy 2 years of unlimited oil+filter changes*, unlimited tire rotations and unlimited multi-point inspections along with lifetime state inspections for as long as you own your vehicle. Plus the added value of roadside assistance, towing reimbursement, service rewards and so much more! All of this at no extra charge and included with every vehicle we sell. And don't forget to ask about complimentary delivery to your home or office. We have many financing options available to qualified buyers, and will always give you a fair and honest value for your trade. *Based on factory recommended oil change intervals. Must present this offer to qualify for any special pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WC582791225520
Stock: SAP4497A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- New Listing$7,990
2009 Buick LaCrosse CXL105,400 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Ed Martin Buick GMC - Carmel / Indiana
Recent Arrival! ****. 17/28 City/Highway MPGGetting Your Next Car Should Be A Fun and Easy Process! Just Like that First Time You Drive Your New Car Home! Here is just some of what you can expect from Ed Martin Buick GMC:*Transparent Sales Process that's FAST and EFFICIENT!!*Friendly and Helpful Sales Staff that Won't Pressure You!*The Best Team of Finance Managers in IN!*Customer Lounge with Free Wifi & Refreshments!*Free Car Washes with any Service!*No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car - We Need Pre-Owned Inventory and Pay Top Dollar!Ed Martin, The Only Name You Need To Know!!We use MARKET BASED PRICING & HASSLE FREE PRICING here at ED MARTIN! This means we align asking prices with market data for each particular vehicle we sell. The end result is a GREAT PRICE FOR YOU! We have found that if we do not offer a competitive price online, we become obsolete in an ever changing vehicle market! Come to Ed Martin and experience the difference of doing business with industry leaders! Ed Martin has been offering the highest quality new & pre-owned vehicles since 1955. Call today for details on any of them!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WD582791168409
Stock: 5P7253A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $7,980
2009 Buick LaCrosse CX143,901 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Roper Honda - Joplin / Missouri
2009 Buick LaCrosse CX FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Gold Mist Metallic 17/28 City/Highway MPG Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate our financing options.Roper Honda in Joplin, MO has been locally owned and operated since 1973 and fully understands the importance of treating the needs of each individual customer with compassion & concern. We know that you, our customers, have high expectations and as your local family dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Enjoy a visit to our dealership and allow us show you why Roper Honda in Joplin, MO is "The Smart Way To Go!"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WC582491188006
Stock: H501731
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- $6,995
2009 Buick LaCrosse CXLNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Second Car Center - Derry / New Hampshire
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WD582091223394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$8,515
2009 Buick LaCrosse CXNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
This vehicle was traded in at our dealership. CarFax report available. A 160 Point inspection has been conducted on this vehicle. The vehicle has passed. A factory trained tech has completely reconditioned this vehicle. Customer service is our #1 goal.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WC582191270193
Stock: P8397B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $7,490
2009 Buick LaCrosse CXL133,530 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Lane - Peoria / Illinois
28
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WD582591171048
Stock: 20-226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995
2009 Buick LaCrosse CX125,264 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Five Star Chevrolet Buick - Aberdeen / Washington
JUST REPRICED FROM $8,999, FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Engine Start, ENGINE, 3.8L V6 SFI (200 HP [149.2 KW... SEATING, 6-PASSENGER AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDESatellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Parking Aid.OPTION PACKAGESCOMFORT AND CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (AL9) driver 2-way power lumbar seat adjuster, (AM9) rear split-folding seat with armrest and dual cup holders and (KA1) heated driver and front passenger seats, SEATING, 6-PASSENGER includes front center flip-and-fold cushion/console and rear seat armrest with dual cup holders. Lower cushion flips forward to reveal dual cup holders, storage compartment and item storage under armrest with power outlet. Includes folding armrest with storage compartment and column, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, Theftlock and 6 speakers (STD), ENGINE, 3.8L V6 SFI (200 HP [149.2 KW] @ 5200 RPM, 230 LB-FT OF TORQUE [310.5 N-M] @ 4000 RPM) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD). Buick CX with DARK MOCHA METALLIC exterior and NEUTRAL interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 200 HP at 5200 RPM*.EXPERTS REPORT'The LaCrosse rides comfortably, managing to be both supple and controlled. Bumps are well-absorbed 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy.A GREAT VALUEAutoCheck One Owner Was $8,999.Tax & License Fees not included. Prices after all available factory rebates. Some factory rebates may be subject to qualification. Documentation fee of $150 may be added to the price of all vehicles. Offers expire at the end of the current month.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WC582791207325
Stock: C10173
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $4,950Great Deal | $2,107 below market
2008 Buick LaCrosse CXL80,053 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Estero Bay Chevrolet - Estero / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!17/28 City/Highway MPGBUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER We know that buying a vehicle can be stressful. We're here to make your experience as easy and pleasant as possible. We value our customers and we treat them the way we would expect to be treated. If you're looking for a new or pre-owned vehicle, stop in and let us show you how we do business. You'll be pleasantly surprised. We highly recommend that you contact us to verify the vehicles availability, because all vehicles are priced to move quickly. Call us at (239) 908-2600.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Buick LaCrosse CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WD582581194490
Stock: 7278B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $4,995Great Deal | $1,973 below market
2010 Buick LaCrosse CX128,269 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick LaCrosse CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5EG3AF130067
Certified Pre-Owned: No