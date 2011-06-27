Close

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Driver Confidence Package Leather Seats Stabilitrak Seat; Rear Split-Folding (Included And Only Available With (Pci) Driver Confidence Package.) Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player Dark Slate Metallic Ebony; Leather Appointed Seat Trim Engine; 3.8L V6 Sfi (200 Hp [149.2 Kw] @ 5200 Rpm; 230 Lb-Ft Of Torque [310.5 N-M] @ 4000 Rpm) Lighting; Interior Rear Reading; Switchable Rear Parking Assist; Ultrasonic With Rearview Led Display And Audible Warning Seat Adjuster; Front Passenger 6-Way Power Seats; Front Bucket Tires; P225/60R16 All-Season; Blackwall; Steel-Belted Radial Traction Control; Full-Range; Powertrain-And Brake-Modulated Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Universal Home Remote Wheels; 16" (40.6 Cm) 8-Spoke Painted Aluminum *HEATED SEATS* *LEATHER INTERIOR* *DARK SLATE METALLIC PAINT*

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G4WD582891152820

Stock: 91152820

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020