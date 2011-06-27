  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(49)
Appraise this car

2012 Buick LaCrosse Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Elegant interior styling
  • smooth and quiet ride
  • admirable driving dynamics
  • hybrid's respectable fuel economy
  • good performance from V6 models
  • available all-wheel drive
  • top crash-test scores.
  • Limited luggage space, especially with eAssist trim
  • compromised rearward visibility
  • cluttered control layout.
Used LaCrosse for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

With the 2012 LaCrosse, Buick has a fully competitive luxury sedan that doesn't nip at the heels of the big dogs, but instead can now run with the pack.

Vehicle overview

For much of the last decade, Buick's sedans held little appeal beyond those consumers still nostalgic about the traditions of this General Motors nameplate. But two years ago, Buick introduced its redesigned -- and much improved -- LaCrosse. Boasting modern styling, an elegant interior and impressive driving dynamics, the LaCrosse quickly became one of our more favored entry-level luxury sedans.

The 2012 Buick LaCrosse gets even better thanks to a new hybrid powertrain. Serving as the LaCrosse's entry-level model (last year's base four-cylinder has been discontinued), the "eAssist" combines a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with a mild hybrid system to boost fuel economy to 25 mpg city and 36 mpg highway. While these numbers are still well shy of what you'll get from the full hybrid Lexus HS 250h, the LaCrosse hybrid is roomier and doesn't come with as big of a price premium either.

Aside from basic variations in trim level, the interior of the 2012 LaCrosse stays the course, meaning you'll find an elegant cabin with sweeping lines and rich surfaces, all set off by the generous use of LED accent lighting. The serene, roomy cabin is filled with useful features and amusing toys ranging from a rearview camera to a dual-screen video entertainment system. In fact, the only significant complaints we have are the small trunk and reduced visibility caused by thick roof pillars.

Even though we're pretty impressed with the LaCrosse, there are a number of strong alternatives we'd suggest buyers also consider, including the Acura TL, Hyundai Genesis and Lexus ES 350. You could also check out the Chrysler 300 and upper trim levels of the Ford Taurus and new Volkswagen Passat. Ultimately deciding among all these likable models becomes a personal decision, but we can tell you the well-rounded 2012 Buick LaCrosse is a fine choice.

2012 Buick LaCrosse models

For 2012, Buick has revamped the LaCrosse model lineup, replacing last year's three relatively uncomplicated trim levels with no fewer than seven different variants.

Base models come nicely equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, full power accessories, dual-zone automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, a power driver seat and partial-power front passenger seat, split-folding rear seatbacks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, cruise control, OnStar, Bluetooth, and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. Next step up would be the Convenience model (1SD), which adds a power lumbar adjustment for the driver seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and remote ignition.

Spring for the Leather model and you get foglamps, heated mirrors with built-in turn signal repeaters, leather upholstery, heated front seats and a full power front passenger seat. The Premium 1 version adds rear parking assist, an auto-dimming driver-side mirror and driver seat memory settings. The Premium 2 (1SP) ups the ante with the 3.6-liter V6, keyless ignition/entry, perforated leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated leather- and wood-trimmed steering wheel and a power rear window sunshade. A Premium 3 model includes 18-inch chromed alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, a 120-volt household-style power outlet and an 11-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system.

Rounding things out is the top-of-the-line Touring model, which features 19-inch alloy wheels, an adaptive suspension, xenon headlights, a blind spot warning system, a rearview camera, a head-up display, digital music storage and a navigation system.

Some of the features found on the upper trim levels can be added to the lower trims as options. Other notable options include a sunroof, rear side airbags and a rear seat video entertainment system with dual headrest-mounted screens.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Buick LaCrosse gains a new gasoline-electric hybrid model dubbed "eAssist." The only four-cylinder LaCrosse offered, it promises improved fuel economy but with only a modest price increase. Other changes this year include a more powerful V6 engine and a new trim level structure.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Buick LaCrosse is offered with one of two new engines. For buyers interested in maximizing miles per gallon there's the new eAssist mild hybrid powertrain, which pairs a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with an 11-kilowatt electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack. This setup sends 182 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels by way of a six-speed automatic transmission.

In Edmunds track testing, a LaCrosse with eAssist made the 0-60 mph dash in 9.2 seconds: a rather leisurely performance. Still, this powertrain is about efficiency, not speed; aided by clever aerodynamic improvements like automatically controlled shutters in the front grille, it delivers impressive EPA estimates of 25 mpg city/36 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined.

Buyers in search of additional thrust can opt for a new, more powerful version of last year's 3.6-liter V6 that now puts out 303 hp and 264 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only transmission offered here, but buyers do have a choice of front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Despite the added power for 2012, the V6's fuel economy numbers remain virtually unchanged at 17 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined with front-wheel drive and 16/26/20 with all-wheel drive.

Safety

The 2012 Buick LaCrosse's list of standard safety features includes antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability and traction control, front-seat side-impact airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and the OnStar telematics system. Rear-seat side-impact airbags and a blind-spot alert system are available as options. In Edmunds brake testing, a LaCrosse with the 3.6-liter engine and 19-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 127 feet -- a bit longer than average. A LaCrosse with eAssist and 17-inch wheels turned in a much stronger performance, stopping from 60 mph in 115 feet. That's excellent for this type of vehicle.

In government crash tests, the LaCrosse scored five (out of a possible five) stars overall, with five stars awarded for both frontal- and side-impact tests. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave it their top "Good" rating in both frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

Perhaps the most remarkable thing about the 2012 Buick LaCrosse is the driving experience. The steering feels precise, and handling is significantly better than you'd expect without sacrificing the plush ride quality one expects of a luxury sedan.

The additional horsepower that the engineers have wrung out of the V6 makes this engine even more attractive. More importantly, the new eAssist hybrid powertrain is much better suited to this application than the old four-cylinder, providing decent acceleration, very respectable fuel economy and highly refined operation.

Other items worthy of note here include the quiet interior that adds to the upscale feel. Visibility can be a problem, however, making the available blind-spot warning system and rearview camera worthwhile investments.

Interior

Slide behind the steering wheel of the 2012 Buick LaCrosse and you'll find yourself surrounded by an interior made up of graceful curves and upscale materials. Even after the sun sets, the cabin's flowing lines are emphasized by soft blue ambient lighting that adds a classy touch.

If there's a weakness in this artful design, it's that the controls aren't quite as straightforward and intuitive as some traditional Buick buyers might like. Just the same, we think the abundance of buttons and knobs used to control the audio, climate control and navigation systems is something most folks should eventually get used to.

As you'd expect in a luxury sedan, the LaCrosse's cabin is long on comfort. Seats are supportive and there's plenty of leg- and shoulder room even in the backseat. The available heated steering wheel and heated and ventilated front seats are a nice touch.

The LaCrosse's trunk is on the small side, however, with just 13.3 cubic feet of cargo room. Space is even tighter in models equipped with the new eAssist powertrain, where the hybrid battery pack reduces capacity to less than 11 cubic feet. A smallish opening can also make loading larger items problematic.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Buick LaCrosse.

5(53%)
4(21%)
3(18%)
2(6%)
1(2%)
4.2
49 reviews
49 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Having Second Thoughts
onedognight,04/22/2012
I purchased the 2012 LaCrosse four months ago. The car is so low to the ground that I can't get in and out of my driveway without scraping the front end. The front and side posts plus the high trunk make visability a real issue when driving in heavy traffic. Other features that I don't like is the lock/unlock buttons being on the middle console instead of on the door and the only trunk unlock is on the key fob. The car performs well enough for a 4 cyl. but I wish I had known about the lack of visability and the drag issues before purchasing. Also, be aware that no spare tire comes with this car. You get a can of Fix-A-Flat. There is a space for it, but no tire.
2.0 Stars!
Sam,08/26/2015
Premium II Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
So updating this after almost 15000 miles on the car. Performance: Acceleration in this is excellent, watch out for the torque steering in this. If you hammer it while even turning slightly like to pass someone it will yank the steering wheel back straight. Fastest stock V6 I have owned bar none. There are a lot of reports on transmission issues with the 2012 and surrounding years. The way this is geared it's going to shift high especially that 2nd to 3rd shift. When you go from 2nd to 3rd it will literally drop only about 500 rpm. When I bought this it was shifting 4000-5000 RPM on that shift. 3rd to 4th was only slightly lower. This was unacceptable to me. So after fighting with Buick for months (While under factory warranty.) I finally got a significant answer as to how to fix this. These are adaptive transmissions. They learn how you drive. If you take off fast it's going to learn to shift at a higher RPM, which over the long term is not healthy for the engine or the transmission. Eventually I got them to flash the Transmission Control and wipe the memory clean. It took about 2 months for the car to 'learn' my driving style but now it rarely shifts over 3000 rpm. If it does it is because I have it in Manual mode or I've got it floored. Anyone out there having "Transmission problems with their Buick Lacrosse" don't let the dealer tell you this is normal. It takes them about an hour to fix it... In regard to comfort... If you are tall or a big guy/woman getting in and out will be uncomfortable. The way the seat sits even back as far as it goes still puts a significant amount of your legs beyond the front of the door, thus making you pull your legs back and spin in the seat before being able to put your legs on the ground. I cannot count how many times I have smacked my knees on the steering wheel "even with it adjusted as high and far into the dash as possible." The advertisement they do of Shaquille O'Neal sitting comfortably in one of these is so much BS. That said, it has a comfortable sporty ride once you are actually "IN" the car. The interior is decent. I have noticed that some of the chrome 'coating' on some of the accents starts peeling off. I did like the LED highlights in the car, and the leather is supple, soft, and comfortable. As others have posted, the car has some visibility safety issues. Blind spots are a HUGE issue. If you are backing out of a angled parking space, best of luck you're not going to be able to see a vehicle or person approaching. Backing up is difficult in the car period, lane changing requires a full head/body turn to see if someone is near the normal blind spot. A simple though not a thorough fix is to buy 2 stick on blind spot mirrors, and put them up in the top outside corner of your normal mirrors. This helps tremendously in traffic. If you live in the North. THIS IS NOT THE CAR FOR YOU! The traction control on this has to be the worst traction control on any vehicle I have EVER driven. Works wonders on dry pavement. Get in an inch of snow you're not moving. The traction control has a rev-limiter on it. If you can't get traction you are literally dead in the water! Reliability is good overall. I've only had one other significant issue that so far is unresolved in this vehicle. If you read Buick forums they are famous especially during the winter for having the evaporator drain get plugged up. If it's not dealt with immediately it has the potential to get moldy. Evidently mine wasn't dealt with immediately. I've had more problems with a moldy acrid scent when running the heat, it is especially bad when run on recirculate. Once this happens there really is very little you can do. My next step will be replacing the pan itself to see if that will help. Value is about par for the course for a mid sized sedan. The cost is a little above what I think it should have been just based on safety alone. But overall it is pretty economical. The car is E85 capable. Running E85 I average about 22mpg on a 70 mile round trip mixed city/highway driving. On Unleaded with 10% Ethanol I average betwen 24.5 and 25 on the same trip. If you keep this car at 65mph with relatively few stops over long distance it will push out high 20's low 30's mpg.
Horns honks
k5qm,03/25/2012
Love the car in all areas except one problem. When i unlock and get in the car and close the door sometimes the horn will honk 4 times rapidly. Dealer can't find it. I suspect it is a malfunction in thee electrical feed back circuit. Very agrivating, never know when it will honk.
Best vehicle I have had life to date
Peter Mowatt,04/06/2016
Convenience Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
I wanted a living room on wheels and I got it! I have put 85000 miles on it due to family proximity and those spontaneous road trips. My baby has been excellent! I love driving her. Great weight. Solid doors!! Super quiet! Excellent handling and when you have to tromp on it, it comes alive! In all of this time, I only had one problem. It was weird. Wouldn't turn over. Tried using the big battery for the jump start and it wouldn't allow it. A new battery at my most excellent dealer resolved it. NOTE: When I tried to start it after charging and if failed, it would not let me remove the key! Yikes! This is still the best car I have had for full time driving. Knock on wood and happy to report zero rattles. One note, it eats oil. Has since the beginning. I am surprised that the oil warning doesn't go on when low on oil. Must be pressure guided. Easy to tell. It gets sluggish. You can feel it. Check it monthly. Nothing is wearing out in the interior. A new set of car mats at 90k was a great investment both in appearance and enjoyment. After all, it is the first thing you see when you are getting in. Taking this sweet ride for the long haul. See you at 130k! Are 131000, lights started coming in. The catalytic converter was failing and the ABS light came on too. It would have been about 1500.00 to resolve followed by tires. I needed more long term reliability. I traded it in and got a 2017 LaCrosse with 1800 miles on it this past January. My 2012 was the best fir my needs for almost 7 years.
See all 49 reviews of the 2012 Buick LaCrosse
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
25 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
303 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
303 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2012 Buick LaCrosse
More About This Model

The "eAssist" badge on the 2012 Buick LaCrosse is a quiet announcement that comfort, luxury and roominess can coexist with fuel efficiency.

The LaCrosse, quiet and smooth at highway speeds, not only seats five comfortably but its backseat offers limousinelike legroom. And yet this attractive sedan is capable of attaining 36 mpg on the highway thanks to its mild hybrid system, known as eAssist. The EPA rates the new 2012 Buick LaCrosse at 29 mpg on the combined driving cycle. We, however observed a somewhat lower 24.1 mpg over 700 miles of stop-and-go highway driving.

General Motors has chosen to not trumpet this car's mild hybrid powertrain, a reaction to GM's first use of this technology with several Saturn models, which brought a backlash of negative publicity when fuel economy was boosted by only about 2 mpg. This time around, GM is under-promising even as it is over-delivering by improving the LaCrosse's mpg rating by nearly 25 percent. The eAssist is standard in the 2012 Buick LaCrosse, although a V6 engine is an option. In the 2012 Buick Regal, the eAssist system is available as a $2,000 option.

The LaCrosse starts at $32,440 (our loaded, top-trim test car stickered at almost $38,000) and competes against the powerful, rear-wheel-drive 2012 Hyundai Genesis or the refined and more expensive 2012 Lexus ES 350. Shoppers set on getting a hybrid should also look at the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid, which gets even better fuel efficiency.

Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Overview

The Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse is offered in the following submodels: LaCrosse Sedan, LaCrosse Hybrid. Available styles include Premium I Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), Premium II Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium III Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Convenience Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), Touring Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium I Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium II Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), and Leather Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group is priced between $10,950 and$12,949 with odometer readings between 42911 and75202 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Buick LaCrosses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Buick LaCrosse for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2012 LaCrosses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,950 and mileage as low as 42911 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse.

Can't find a used 2012 Buick LaCrosses you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick LaCrosse for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $10,255.

Find a used Buick for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,098.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick LaCrosse for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,209.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $13,377.

