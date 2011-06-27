2017 Buick LaCrosse Review
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable and composed ride on rough roads
- Interior is genuinely luxurious and very quiet at highway speeds
- Surprisingly adept at going around turns
- Good fuel economy from a strong V6 engine
- Low-mounted seats may create compromised driving and seating positions
- Engine start-stop system cannot be turned off
- Lane keeping assist ricochets the car between lane markers
- Eyebrow-raising price jump from base trim level to Preferred
Which LaCrosse does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
If you're shopping for a large sedan, the 2017 Buick LaCrosse is quite simply one of your best options. Completely redesigned and massively improved for 2017, the new LaCrosse should easily meet your desires if you're searching for a quieter, more comfortable and more refined car than what's offered in the midsize sedan segment.
However (and this is a big however), the 2017 LaCrosse isn't just another full-size four-door like the Chevrolet Impala, Kia Cadenza or Toyota Avalon. Though Buick has tried for several years to re-establish itself as a luxury automaker, this is the first model that legitimately makes the grade. In addition to its classy styling and high-quality, well-equipped cabin, the new LaCrosse offers the refinement, poise and sophistication you expect from the best luxury cars. It can be both comfortable on the highway and stable and secure on curvy back roads without bobbing about like the S.S. Minnow on a three-hour tour. It is especially composed when the LaCrosse is equipped with the Dynamic Drive package, with 20-inch wheels and a more advanced suspension design.
In short, the 2017 model is a dramatic step up from the previous generation, enough for it to genuinely compete with luxury sedans such as the Lexus ES 350 and the Lincoln MKZ. In fact, you might like the Buick more because it matches or betters them in terms of comfort, performance, fuel economy, driving dynamics, overall ease of use and sound isolation. Consider it one of your best options in either segment.
2017 Buick LaCrosse models
The 2017 Buick LaCrosse is a full-size sedan that offers the serene ride that shoppers have come to expect from the luxury-oriented brand. The LaCrosse is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine (310 horsepower, 282 pound-feet of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It's loaded with amenities in the base LaCrosse trim level (also called 1SV), but more luxury, safety, and technology features can be added in the Preferred, Essence and top-tier Premium trims. All come standard with front-wheel drive, but the Premium can be equipped with an advanced all-wheel-drive system.
Standard equipment for the base LaCrosse includes 18-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, remote engine start, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents, simulated-leather upholstery, power front seats, OnStar (with an onboard 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot spot), an eight-speaker sound system and the Buick IntelliLink infotainment interface (includes an 8-inch touchscreen, two USB ports, Bluetooth connectivity, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration). It also comes with fuel-saving automatic engine start-stop and cylinder deactivation technologies.
The LaCrosse's Preferred trim adds a power-adjustable steering wheel, a cargo net in the trunk and satellite radio.
Stepping up to the Essence trim gets you adaptive headlights, auto-dimming mirrors, driver-seat memory functions, leather upholstery, heated front seats and wireless smartphone charging. Optional for this trim level is the Driver Confidence 1 package (requires Sights and Sounds package; see below) that adds advanced blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
The Premium trim includes the Driver Confidence 1 items and adds forward collision warning, a head-up display, lane departure warning and intervention, the safety-alert driver seat (buzzes to draw your attention to various safety warnings), a rear storage bin, ambient interior lighting, a heated steering wheel, a household-style 120-volt outlet and ventilated front seats with massage. The optional Driver Confidence 2 package adds adaptive cruise control, forward automatic emergency braking (detects vehicles and pedestrians) and an automatic parking system.
The Essence and Premium can be bolstered with three option packages. The Sun and Shade package adds a panoramic sunroof and a power rear sunshade. The Sights and Sounds package (requires the Driver Confidence 1 package) adds a navigation system to IntelliLink and an 11-speaker, premium Bose surround-sound audio system. Finally, the Dynamic Drive package adds 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers and, for front-wheel-drive models, an upgraded front suspension design.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Our experts like the LaCrosse models:
- Side Blind Zone Alert
- A light illuminates on the outside mirror if a vehicle is detected in the LaCrosse's right- or left-side blind zone.
- Automatic Park Assist
- Sensors can detect an open parallel or perpendicular parking space and automatically guide the LaCrosse into it.
- Front Automatic Braking
- If a forward collision is deemed imminent, the LaCrosse can automatically apply brakes to avoid or lessen the impact.
