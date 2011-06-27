Being retired, I was looking for a quite comfortable roomy car with easy to use controls and lots of safety features for my wife and me to use for travel. The Lacrosse fit the bill. I was impressed with all the safety features (love the heads up display) and the ease of use of the entertainment and navigation systems. Most luxury cars don't have touch screens, which to me was a distraction. The simpler the better. The trunk on the Lacrosse is huge so no problems getting luggage stowed. On the road the Lacrosse is very quiet and comfortable with plenty of power when you need it. I was impressed with the overall mileage on the first fill up at 29.4 mpg with a 200 mile trip to PA and the rest mixed driving. Some things I found troubling was there was no sunglass holder in the overhead (can use the space under the shifter, but still...), the visibility is not as good as I would have liked out the front when making turns and parking, and the transmission hunts a bit at low speed going up twisty hills (can shift into manual to smooth out). People complain about the electronic shifter, but I found it easy to use once I got used to it. Overall I find the Lacrosse to fit my needs just fine and look forward to many miles of comfortable quite travel. After 7500 miles the Intellilink display went blank then started a reboot that took two hours. Happened twice in two weeks and took to dealer who found a bad module that would not allow for reading data. Part on order for three weeks and haven't heard back.

