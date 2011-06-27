  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(53)
2017 Buick LaCrosse Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable and composed ride on rough roads
  • Interior is genuinely luxurious and very quiet at highway speeds
  • Surprisingly adept at going around turns
  • Good fuel economy from a strong V6 engine
  • Low-mounted seats may create compromised driving and seating positions
  • Engine start-stop system cannot be turned off
  • Lane keeping assist ricochets the car between lane markers
  • Eyebrow-raising price jump from base trim level to Preferred
List Price Range
$17,500 - $27,995
Which LaCrosse does Edmunds recommend?

We think the base (1SV) Buick LaCrosse is the best bang for your buck. It's loaded with features such as xenon headlights, a rearview camera, a user-friendly touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The next step up is the Preferred trim, which is substantially more expensive and adds a rather meager number of extra features. If you absolutely want luxuries such as heated seats and real leather upholstery, you can jump straight to the Essence or Premium. Consider equipping those trims with the Dynamic Drive package for a more rewarding driving experience.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

If you're shopping for a large sedan, the 2017 Buick LaCrosse is quite simply one of your best options. Completely redesigned and massively improved for 2017, the new LaCrosse should easily meet your desires if you're searching for a quieter, more comfortable and more refined car than what's offered in the midsize sedan segment.

However (and this is a big however), the 2017 LaCrosse isn't just another full-size four-door like the Chevrolet Impala, Kia Cadenza or Toyota Avalon. Though Buick has tried for several years to re-establish itself as a luxury automaker, this is the first model that legitimately makes the grade. In addition to its classy styling and high-quality, well-equipped cabin, the new LaCrosse offers the refinement, poise and sophistication you expect from the best luxury cars. It can be both comfortable on the highway and stable and secure on curvy back roads without bobbing about like the S.S. Minnow on a three-hour tour. It is especially composed when the LaCrosse is equipped with the Dynamic Drive package, with 20-inch wheels and a more advanced suspension design.

In short, the 2017 model is a dramatic step up from the previous generation, enough for it to genuinely compete with luxury sedans such as the Lexus ES 350 and the Lincoln MKZ. In fact, you might like the Buick more because it matches or betters them in terms of comfort, performance, fuel economy, driving dynamics, overall ease of use and sound isolation. Consider it one of your best options in either segment.

2017 Buick LaCrosse models

The 2017 Buick LaCrosse is a full-size sedan that offers the serene ride that shoppers have come to expect from the luxury-oriented brand. The LaCrosse is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine (310 horsepower, 282 pound-feet of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It's loaded with amenities in the base LaCrosse trim level (also called 1SV), but more luxury, safety, and technology features can be added in the Preferred, Essence and top-tier Premium trims. All come standard with front-wheel drive, but the Premium can be equipped with an advanced all-wheel-drive system.

Standard equipment for the base LaCrosse includes 18-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, remote engine start, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents, simulated-leather upholstery, power front seats, OnStar (with an onboard 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot spot), an eight-speaker sound system and the Buick IntelliLink infotainment interface (includes an 8-inch touchscreen, two USB ports, Bluetooth connectivity, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration). It also comes with fuel-saving automatic engine start-stop and cylinder deactivation technologies.

The LaCrosse's Preferred trim adds a power-adjustable steering wheel, a cargo net in the trunk and satellite radio.

Stepping up to the Essence trim gets you adaptive headlights, auto-dimming mirrors, driver-seat memory functions, leather upholstery, heated front seats and wireless smartphone charging. Optional for this trim level is the Driver Confidence 1 package (requires Sights and Sounds package; see below) that adds advanced blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.

The Premium trim includes the Driver Confidence 1 items and adds forward collision warning, a head-up display, lane departure warning and intervention, the safety-alert driver seat (buzzes to draw your attention to various safety warnings), a rear storage bin, ambient interior lighting, a heated steering wheel, a household-style 120-volt outlet and ventilated front seats with massage. The optional Driver Confidence 2 package adds adaptive cruise control, forward automatic emergency braking (detects vehicles and pedestrians) and an automatic parking system.

The Essence and Premium can be bolstered with three option packages. The Sun and Shade package adds a panoramic sunroof and a power rear sunshade. The Sights and Sounds package (requires the Driver Confidence 1 package) adds a navigation system to IntelliLink and an 11-speaker, premium Bose surround-sound audio system. Finally, the Dynamic Drive package adds 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers and, for front-wheel-drive models, an upgraded front suspension design.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our initial impressions of the 2017 Buick LaCrosse Premium Sedan (3.6L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Driving

A strong V6 helps propel the LaCrosse to the top of its class for acceleration, and braking performance is just as admirable. The all-wheel-drive system sharpens the LaCrosse's remarkable handling ability. The engine stop-start system cannot be disabled, though, and you might find that annoying.

Comfort

The LaCrosse has a cushy ride that soaks up bumps but doesn't give you the disconnected, floaty feeling that too many luxury sedans exhibit. Like others in this class, the cabin is extremely quiet at all speeds.

Interior

Like many large sedans, the LaCrosse delivers a spacious interior with enough legroom for one 6-footer to sit behind another. Rear headroom is more limited due to the sloping roofline. With copious amounts of leather and textured plastics, materials quality is higher than in previous models.

Utility

Although the trunk is fairly deep, its 15 cubic feet of space is small for the segment, and the wheelwells are intrusive. You'll find many places to store small items, but the cupholders are rather shallow and drinks might tip over. LATCH anchors are extremely easy to access.

Technology

Buick's IntelliLink system is a cinch to use, especially with standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. The touchscreen can wash out in sunlight, though. We've also found the adaptive cruise control can be overly abrupt when automatically applying the brakes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Buick LaCrosse.

5(49%)
4(26%)
3(15%)
2(6%)
1(4%)
4.1
53 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good value for retired folks
Richard Stewart,12/09/2016
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Being retired, I was looking for a quite comfortable roomy car with easy to use controls and lots of safety features for my wife and me to use for travel. The Lacrosse fit the bill. I was impressed with all the safety features (love the heads up display) and the ease of use of the entertainment and navigation systems. Most luxury cars don't have touch screens, which to me was a distraction. The simpler the better. The trunk on the Lacrosse is huge so no problems getting luggage stowed. On the road the Lacrosse is very quiet and comfortable with plenty of power when you need it. I was impressed with the overall mileage on the first fill up at 29.4 mpg with a 200 mile trip to PA and the rest mixed driving. Some things I found troubling was there was no sunglass holder in the overhead (can use the space under the shifter, but still...), the visibility is not as good as I would have liked out the front when making turns and parking, and the transmission hunts a bit at low speed going up twisty hills (can shift into manual to smooth out). People complain about the electronic shifter, but I found it easy to use once I got used to it. Overall I find the Lacrosse to fit my needs just fine and look forward to many miles of comfortable quite travel. After 7500 miles the Intellilink display went blank then started a reboot that took two hours. Happened twice in two weeks and took to dealer who found a bad module that would not allow for reading data. Part on order for three weeks and haven't heard back.
Great value in a beautiful package
Captain Jack,04/03/2017
Essence 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Over the years I've owned BMW's, Mercedes, Audi's, GMC Yukons, Acadias and Sierras. They all have positives and negatives, but you can't beat the value built into the Buick. I enjoy driving a smooth and quiet sedan again, and like the car very much and especially like the lower payments, good gas mileage and affordable maintenance and insurance over all the fancy imports I've owned. And bye bye to the $1,000 per visit import luxury car maintenance visits. Even though SUVs are all the rage, this solid large sedan is a quiet, powerful, comfortable and confident buy.
A great car!
Bill A.,07/09/2017
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I purchased a fully loaded 2017 Lacrosse with the premium trim level and couldn't be happier. I absolutely love the way it rides and handles, especially with the sport setting on. It has so many options I'm having a blast learning them all. It is by far the quietest, best riding, and best driving car I have ever owned. And I think it is the most stylish car on the market, not gaudy but sophisticated in its looks and styling. I tested a number of competitive models from Lexus, Kia, Hyundai, Nissan and Lincoln and they just didn't compare to this car. If you love to drive a luxurious, quiet yet great handling car, with plenty of power I highly recommend you take a look at the Lacrosse! Update 1/17/18 - this is truly the best car I have ever owned. Can hardly believe the mileage I get. I drove to my mothers home and back and, while I admit to taking it easy, averaged over 38 mpg for a 200 mile trip! Unreal! Loving the adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist features as they make the car a pleasure to drive. The adaptive cruise control is a real stress reducer, especially in heavy traffic. Just set it and let the car do the work. Buick has really done an outstanding job with this car.
Best kept secret in automobiles
Elwyn H. Davis,01/09/2018
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
We traded a 2010 Lacrosse CXS with 92,000 trouble free miles for this car 15 weeks ago. Ours is the Premium trim level. So far, in almost 5,000 miles we love the car and haven't found anything to complain about. Among the great things: Ride, smoothness of operation, seat comfort, Auto stop/start, gas mileage - 35 mpg on highway trips, 21-22 around town mileage, 24.2 overall probably 90% around town, easy to use technology, sound system, new style gear shifter, trunk size, quiet operation. Our friends that have ridden in this car are blown away. Before buying this car I test drove: Toyota Avalon, Chevy Impala, Lincoln MKZ, and Nissan Maxima. None of these compared to the comfort, handling, styling, and overall perceived quality of the 2017 Buick Lacrosse. To put things in perspective, this is the 12th new Buick we have purchased since 1966, and have only had one that was not terrific. However, this is head and shoulders above all of the previous 11. Buick hit a home run with this design.
See all 53 reviews of the 2017 Buick LaCrosse
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 6800 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the LaCrosse models:

Side Blind Zone Alert
A light illuminates on the outside mirror if a vehicle is detected in the LaCrosse's right- or left-side blind zone.
Automatic Park Assist
Sensors can detect an open parallel or perpendicular parking space and automatically guide the LaCrosse into it.
Front Automatic Braking
If a forward collision is deemed imminent, the LaCrosse can automatically apply brakes to avoid or lessen the impact.

More about the 2017 Buick LaCrosse

Used 2017 Buick LaCrosse Overview

The Used 2017 Buick LaCrosse is offered in the following submodels: LaCrosse Sedan. Available styles include Essence 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Preferred 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Buick LaCrosse?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Buick LaCrosse trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence is priced between $17,500 and$27,995 with odometer readings between 793 and81472 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Buick LaCrosse Premium is priced between $21,620 and$27,990 with odometer readings between 15010 and36010 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Buick LaCrosse Preferred is priced between $17,500 and$23,295 with odometer readings between 22481 and69066 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Buick LaCrosse 1SV is priced between $18,987 and$18,987 with odometer readings between 61915 and61915 miles.

Which used 2017 Buick LaCrosses are available in my area?

