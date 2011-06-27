  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(24)
Appraise this car

2015 Buick LaCrosse Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Sleek interior with up-to-date technology
  • luxurious ride quality
  • available all-wheel drive
  • many available safety features
  • top crash test scores.
  • Base hybrid model's slow acceleration
  • relatively small trunk
  • touchscreen interface can be frustrating to use
  • compromised rearward visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Buick LaCrosse is a well-rounded large sedan that pampers its occupants and drives nicely -- especially with the V6.

Vehicle overview

As Buick's flagship model, the 2015 Buick LaCrosse has a greater sense of occasion than the typical full-size sedan. Tasked with showcasing the brand's best attributes, the LaCrosse comes with ample standard features. Styling is decidedly upscale, a nod to Buick's premium-brand aspirations. On the road, the LaCrosse whisks you along in near silence, expertly soaking up bumps without feeling floaty. This car is a favorite across the Pacific among chauffeur-driven Chinese dignitaries, and it only takes one drive to understand why.

We've appreciated the latest generation LaCrosse's well-rounded nature since it debuted for 2010, and changes over the years have maintained its luster, including last year's interior overhaul with improved materials and enhanced touchscreen functionality (though it's still slow on the uptake at times). Indeed, the cabin is a real highlight, boasting an unusually sleek dashboard and acres of legroom for rear occupants. The LaCrosse's biggest weakness continues to be its entry-level "mild hybrid" four-cylinder powertrain, which provides sluggish acceleration, forgettable-for-a-hybrid fuel economy and even less luggage capacity than the already space-challenged trunk of six-cylinder models. But with the satisfying V6 engine under the hood, the LaCrosse is a much more compelling package, competing well with a variety of alternatives in this price range.

One such alternative is the recently redesigned 2015 Chevrolet Impala. It doesn't feel as special inside but otherwise it drives very similarly and offers many of the same accoutrements. The 2015 Chrysler 300 appeals with its powerful engines, nicely trimmed interior and traditional rear-wheel-drive layout. The soothing 2015 Lexus ES 350 and its hyper-efficient 2015 ES 300h hybrid variant certainly merit consideration. If you can find the excellent rear- or all-wheel-drive 2015 Hyundai Genesis V6 at a comparable price, it's a particularly compelling alternative to the LaCrosse.

But the Buick's cosseting interior and world-class ride quality keep it in the running against any of the above, at least with the V6 aboard. If you like the idea of a reasonably priced large sedan with flagship bona fides, keep the 2015 LaCrosse in mind.

2015 Buick LaCrosse models

The 2015 Buick LaCrosse is a large luxury sedan available in five trim levels: 1SV, Base, Leather, Premium 1 and Premium 2.

The 1SV LaCrosse comes standard with the V6 engine (full details in the Powertrains and Performance section), 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming mirror, split-folding rear seatbacks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, the OnStar system with 4G LTE connectivity and WiFi capability, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, a USB port and smartphone app integration. If you want any other equipment, we advise you to move up to the Base trim level at least, as the 1SV isn't eligible for most options.

At the Base trim level you get all the 1SV's equipment plus the four-cylinder engine, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar) and a cargo net.

Spring for the Leather model and you get an auto-dimming mirrors, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, heated front seats, driver memory settings, and an eight-way power front passenger seat.

The Premium 1 raises its game with the V6 engine, 19-inch wheels, dual exhaust tips, adaptive shock absorbers (only with front-wheel drive), heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a 120-volt power outlet, a power rear window sunshade and an 11-speaker Bose audio system.

The Premium 2 adds 20-inch wheels, a torque-steer-resistant front suspension design ("HiPer Strut") and a navigation system.

Optional on all but the 1SV and Base LaCrosse is the Ultra Luxury Interior package, which features upgraded leather upholstery with extended coverage (including the center and door armrests), a faux-suede headliner and real wood accents.

Also optional on all but the 1SV and Base models is the Driver Confidence 1 package, which includes xenon headlights, foglights, a head-up display, a blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure alert and forward collision alert. The Premium trims can upgrade to the Driver Confidence 2 package, which adds adaptive cruise control, a collision mitigation system with automatic braking and a vibrating "Safety Alert" driver seat.

For Leather trim levels, the Experience Buick package bundles the contents of the Driver Confidence 1 package plus navigation and the Bose sound system. Other notable options include a sunroof and a rear-seat entertainment system with dual screens mounted behind the front headrests.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Buick LaCrosse gets a new base model called the 1SV. All trim levels get an upgraded OnStar system with 4G LTE and WiFi, while four-way adjustable headrests and a rearview camera are also standard. The IntelliLink infotainment system can now read your text messages aloud and includes Siri Eyes Free for voice control of Apple devices.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Buick LaCrosse is offered with a choice of two powertrains. Standard on base and front-wheel-drive Leather trim levels is a mild hybrid system that pairs a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with an 11-kilowatt electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack. Combined peak output is 182 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque. The transmission is a six-speed automatic, with front-wheel drive the only layout offered.

In Edmunds track testing, a LaCrosse with this configuration sauntered to 60 mph in 9.2 seconds, a leisurely performance for this segment. EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 29 mpg combined (25 city/36 highway): fine numbers for an ordinary four-cylinder sedan of this size, but far behind hybrid competitors like the Lexus ES 300h (40 mpg combined).

Optional on the above trims and standard on the rest is a 3.6-liter V6 that cranks out 304 hp and 264 lb-ft of torque. The transmission is again a six-speed automatic, but all-wheel drive can be substituted for front-wheel drive, which comes standard. It's worth nothing that many of the LaCrosse's competitors do not offer AWD.

At the track, a front-wheel-drive LaCrosse V6 sprinted to 60 mph in a satisfactory 6.8 seconds. The EPA pegs LaCrosse V6 fuel economy at 21 mpg combined (18 city/28 highway) with front-wheel drive and 20 mpg combined (17/26) with all-wheel drive.

Safety

Standard safety features on the LaCrosse include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation. Every LaCrosse comes with a rearview camera, and all except the 1SV and Base model have rear parking sensors as well.

Optional safety features are provided via the two Driver Confidence packages discussed above, highlighted by lane-change alert (which issues a warning during a lane change if another car is rapidly approaching in the new lane) and a collision mitigation system with automatic braking. The "Safety Alert" driver seat (included with the Driver Confidence 2 package) is a novel offering that vibrates to indicate the direction of a crash threat.

In Edmunds brake testing, a LaCrosse V6 with 19-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 116 feet -- excellent for this segment. A four-cylinder LaCrosse with 17-inch wheels turned in a similarly strong performance, stopping from 60 mph in just 115 feet.

In government crash testing, the LaCrosse earned an overall rating of five out of five stars, with a five-star rating for both frontal and side impacts. The independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the LaCrosse its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset test as well as the side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.

Driving

The 2015 Buick LaCrosse's four-cylinder powertrain operates smoothly, rarely reminding the driver of its hybridized complexity. The auto stop-start system, for example, is unusually refined, lacking the telltale shudder on restart that plagues most of these setups. Unfortunately, the 2.4-liter gasoline engine sounds coarse under heavy throttle, and it feels pretty lethargic, especially with extra passenger or cargo weight. The V6, on the other hand, feels strong in all conditions, easily compensating for its fuel-economy deficit with authoritative, flagship-appropriate power.

With either engine, the LaCrosse's driving dynamics are spot-on. The ride is exceptionally comfortable and quiet, but there's more to this Buick than just its cruising credentials. It doesn't feel like a land yacht from the driver seat; on the contrary, it's surprisingly composed and steady when you're driving it around turns. Marginal rearward visibility takes a bite out of driver confidence in parking lots, but the standard rearview camera and various safety systems make the best of it.

Interior

From behind the wheel, the LaCrosse's rakish, wraparound dashboard makes a strong impression. Its contours flow seamlessly into the door panels, joining with the gracefully angled center stack to produce a decidedly modern, upscale ambience. Thin blue light-strips trace those contours when it's dark, adding to the premium vibe, and materials quality is fully competitive for the price.

One drawback to this artful design is that the controls aren't quite as straightforward as some might like, though we've seen worse in other luxury sedans. The IntelliLink infotainment system is actually user-friendly for the most part, featuring crisply rendered icons on its large 8-inch touchscreen, but it may require an uncomfortable reach from the driver seat, and its reaction time to touch inputs can be painfully slow. On the bright side, the LaCrosse has become one of the few vehicles in this price range to provide 4G LTE data connectivity and mobile WiFi as standard.

As expected in this class, passenger comfort is a LaCrosse highlight. The front seats are supportive and provide ample adjustments for different physiques, while rear legroom is so generous that you could fit a couple NBA forwards back there without complaint. The LaCrosse makes an excellent case for itself as a lower-priced alternative to long-wheelbase executive sedans.

With all that space in back, apparently there wasn't much left for the trunk. With just 13.3 cubic feet of capacity, the LaCrosse V6's trunk holds less than some compact sedans. Moreover, the mild-hybrid model has a trunk-mounted battery pack that reduces capacity to a paltry 10.8 cubic feet. Either way, the smallish opening can make loading larger items problematic.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Buick LaCrosse.

5(67%)
4(17%)
3(8%)
2(4%)
1(4%)
4.4
24 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car
Matt,02/06/2016
Premium I Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Bought the Lacrosse for work and find myself driving it all of the time over the suburban. I'm 6-4 and fit great. Great quality for the price point.
When bettercars are built Buick will build them!
Harold T Williams,12/30/2015
Leather Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Great ridding, quiet, good performance, nice fit of all body panels, great paint, great handling really like the fold down rear seats, makes up for the small trunk space, impressive interior, heads up display in windshield great feature, short turning radius a plus. On the down side, poor job on the steering wheel adjustment, needs more telescopic ability, speedometer is hard to read if wheel is adjusted to my liking. Cannot see the hood, makes it hard to judge distance when parking, front of car will not clear all curbs, easy to damage front of car on these tall curbs and parking blocks. I have owned a 95 Buick Road master and a 2007 LaCernne in recent years and I believe this LaCrosse is going to beat the quality, fuel mileage and performance of both the other Buick's.
39,000 in 9 months
Jayne,07/20/2016
Premium II Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I am an uber, I drive continuously. I have 39k miles in 9 months. All clients especially men love this car. HUGE inside especially back seats. def fits tall big men great. The only problem i have is the entire electrical system on Navigation and stereo goes out and comes on when it feels like it. This is a problem. Also, car is so low to ground nearly impossible to not hit curbs and parking bumpers. Overall, the car is a beautiful car all the way around. Except the warrantee should be for 100k like all the other cars for sale out there.
Comfortable, Beautiful and Economical Too.
Patti Y,07/30/2016
Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
Been looking for a mid-size luxury vehicle for a while and could not find one that I could afford; that is until, I found my CPO 2015 Buick LaCrosse. Sitting inside makes you feel special, its sleek, well appointed, and so very quiet. Bluetooth and OnStar work flawlessly. Even though the trunk is small, the pass through seats really help and the front seats are so comfortable with plenty of leg room and comfortable seating for back passengers. The 2.4L eassist combination has remarkably good pickup for pulling onto the interstate or passing, however the stop/start technology makes it sluggish from a dead-start. I wouldn't really put the LaCrosse in the same class as a typical hybrid, I would consider it a semi-hybrid, but the regenerative technology is cool. I am ok with the mileage, I think I will get a little better when I figure out the best driving strategies. Things I don't like; I found the only usb and the mp3 plug in hidden under the center armrest which is inconvenient; and the arm rest sets too far back and is very small. The tilt / telescoping steering column could have been better engineered, as it blocks the speedometer when adjusted to the point I like and it does not adjust nearly enough. The side pillars are large and blocks driver view somewhat and you can't see the front of the car no matter how high you adjust the seat, which makes it difficult to know how far you are from the curb, just need to be careful when parking or getting near another vehicle.
See all 24 reviews of the 2015 Buick LaCrosse
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
304 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
25 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
304 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Research Similar Vehicles