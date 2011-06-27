Vehicle overview

As Buick's flagship model, the 2015 Buick LaCrosse has a greater sense of occasion than the typical full-size sedan. Tasked with showcasing the brand's best attributes, the LaCrosse comes with ample standard features. Styling is decidedly upscale, a nod to Buick's premium-brand aspirations. On the road, the LaCrosse whisks you along in near silence, expertly soaking up bumps without feeling floaty. This car is a favorite across the Pacific among chauffeur-driven Chinese dignitaries, and it only takes one drive to understand why.

We've appreciated the latest generation LaCrosse's well-rounded nature since it debuted for 2010, and changes over the years have maintained its luster, including last year's interior overhaul with improved materials and enhanced touchscreen functionality (though it's still slow on the uptake at times). Indeed, the cabin is a real highlight, boasting an unusually sleek dashboard and acres of legroom for rear occupants. The LaCrosse's biggest weakness continues to be its entry-level "mild hybrid" four-cylinder powertrain, which provides sluggish acceleration, forgettable-for-a-hybrid fuel economy and even less luggage capacity than the already space-challenged trunk of six-cylinder models. But with the satisfying V6 engine under the hood, the LaCrosse is a much more compelling package, competing well with a variety of alternatives in this price range.

One such alternative is the recently redesigned 2015 Chevrolet Impala. It doesn't feel as special inside but otherwise it drives very similarly and offers many of the same accoutrements. The 2015 Chrysler 300 appeals with its powerful engines, nicely trimmed interior and traditional rear-wheel-drive layout. The soothing 2015 Lexus ES 350 and its hyper-efficient 2015 ES 300h hybrid variant certainly merit consideration. If you can find the excellent rear- or all-wheel-drive 2015 Hyundai Genesis V6 at a comparable price, it's a particularly compelling alternative to the LaCrosse.

But the Buick's cosseting interior and world-class ride quality keep it in the running against any of the above, at least with the V6 aboard. If you like the idea of a reasonably priced large sedan with flagship bona fides, keep the 2015 LaCrosse in mind.