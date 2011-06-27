2018 Buick LaCrosse Review
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable and composed ride on rough roads
- Quiet and genuinely luxurious interior
- Surprisingly adept handling with Dynamic Drive package
- Good fuel economy
- Low-mounted seats front and back may limit comfort
- Questionable price jump from base trim level to Preferred
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which LaCrosse does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Buick has been trying for years to re-establish itself as a luxury brand, and the 2018 LaCrosse represents a solid step toward reaching that goal. Though it certainly delivers for shoppers simply seeking a larger, more comfortable and more refined car than what is offered in the midsize sedan segment, this big Buick transcends its typical large sedan competitors by staking a legitimate claim to luxury status. Possessing a nicely crafted cabin, attractive styling and sophisticated driving manners, it genuinely competes with cars from Lexus and Lincoln. In other words, this is so not Grandma's old Century.
For 2018, Buick has diversified the LaCrosse's lineup with a new base engine that puts an emphasis on fuel economy. Called eAssist, this mild hybrid system subtly helps the four-cylinder engine return a Buick-estimated 35 mpg highway. It's important to note that the eAssist is not a full hybrid like those offered by several of the LaCrosse's key competitors. However, it is cheaper than those competitors, and it's really best to think of the eAssist as simply a fuel-economy-focused base engine.
Regardless of the engine you get, the 2018 Buick LaCrosse delivers an impeccably quiet and comfortable driving experience. We also like the LaCrosse's surprisingly adept handling when the car is fitted with the highly recommended Dynamic Drive package. Overall, we recommend the LaCrosse if you're searching for a comfortable and luxurious large sedan.
2018 Buick LaCrosse models
The 2018 Buick LaCrosse is available in base 1SV, Preferred, Essence, Premium and Avenir trim levels. All except the Avenir come standard with a mild hybrid powertrain known as eAssist that features a 2.5-liter four-cylinder, a six-speed automatic, and a small electric motor that together produce 194 horsepower and 187 pound-feet of torque. Standard on the Avenir and optional for the Preferred, Essence and Premium is a 3.6-liter V6 (310 hp, 268 lb-ft) paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, while the Essence, Premium and Avenir can be fitted with all-wheel drive and the V6.
The base 1SV comes standard with 18-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, remote engine start, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents, simulated leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable front seats (with two-way driver lumbar adjustment), OnStar (with an onboard 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot), an eight-speaker sound system and the Buick IntelliLink infotainment interface that includes an 8-inch touchscreen, two USB ports, Bluetooth connectivity, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration.
The Preferred adds a power-adjustable steering wheel, satellite radio and a cargo net.
Stepping up to the Essence trim gets you adaptive headlights, auto-dimming mirrors, driver-seat memory functions, leather upholstery, heated front seats, passenger-seat two-way lumbar adjustment and wireless smartphone charging. Optional for this trim level is the Driver Confidence 1 package that adds blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alert systems.
The Premium trim includes the Driver Confidence 1 items and adds forward collision warning, a head-up display, lane departure warning and intervention, the Safety Alert driver seat (buzzes to get your attention to various safety warning systems), ambient interior lighting, a 110-volt household-style power outlet, an ionizing air cleaner, a heated steering wheel, and ventilated front seats with massage and four-way lumbar adjustment.
The Essence and Premium can be bolstered with a couple of option packages. The Sun and Shade package has a panoramic sunroof and a power rear sunshade. The Sights and Sounds package adds a navigation system to IntelliLink, an 11-speaker, premium Bose surround-sound audio system and HD radio.
The Avenir comes with 19-inch wheels, a revised front fascia, upgraded leather upholstery, special floor mats, and the contents of both the Sights and Sounds and Sun and Shade packages.
Optional for the Essence, Premium and Avenir models is the Dynamic Drive package, which equips the LaCrosse with 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers and, for front-wheel-drive models, an upgraded front suspension design. You can also specify the Driver Confidence 2 package for the Premium and Avenir trims, adding adaptive cruise control; forward automatic emergency braking, which detects vehicles and pedestrians; and an automatic parking system.
Trim tested
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Buick LaCrosse.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the LaCrosse models:
- OnStar
- Provides automatic crash notification, an emergency call button and stolen vehicle assistance, among other features.
- Front Automatic Braking
- Detects an imminent front collision. It will then warn the driver and apply automatic braking if necessary.
- Side Blind Zone Alert
- Alerts you to cars in your blind spot with lights in the mirrors, helping to prevent accidents and limiting the amount of checking you must do.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the LaCrosse
Related Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore
- 2020 Enclave