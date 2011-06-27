More about the 2018 Buick LaCrosse

Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Overview

The Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse is offered in the following submodels: LaCrosse Sedan, LaCrosse Hybrid. Available styles include Essence 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), Preferred 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Avenir 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Avenir 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), and Essence 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse ?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse trim styles: The Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Premium is priced between $29,000 and $29,000 with odometer readings between 30756 and 30756 miles.

Which used 2018 Buick LaCrosses are available in my area?

There are currently 1 used and CPO 2018 LaCrosses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,000 and mileage as low as 30756 miles.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Buick LaCrosse?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

