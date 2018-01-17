Used 2017 Buick LaCrosse for Sale Near Me

1,262 listings
LaCrosse Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Buick LaCrosse Preferred in White
    2017 Buick LaCrosse Preferred

    14,423 miles
    Great Deal

    $18,810

    $4,725 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence in Light Brown
    2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    19,936 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $19,499

    $3,356 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence in Dark Red
    2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    13,202 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $21,495

    $3,118 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence in Dark Red
    2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    15,454 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $21,000

    $4,243 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence in Black
    2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    33,306 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,999

    $3,754 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick LaCrosse Premium in White
    2017 Buick LaCrosse Premium

    29,379 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $21,620

    $4,839 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick LaCrosse Preferred in Light Brown
    2017 Buick LaCrosse Preferred

    19,119 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $20,998

    $2,787 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence in Light Brown
    2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    46,034 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,900

    $5,259 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence in Off White/Cream
    2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    28,460 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $19,998

    $3,026 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick LaCrosse Premium in Black
    2017 Buick LaCrosse Premium

    43,273 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,988

    $3,266 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick LaCrosse Premium in White
    2017 Buick LaCrosse Premium

    28,336 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,999

    $2,093 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick LaCrosse Premium in Off White/Cream
    2017 Buick LaCrosse Premium

    34,622 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,500

    $2,864 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence in Silver
    2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    28,238 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,398

    $3,515 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence in Dark Blue
    2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    37,775 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,741

    $2,420 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence in Silver
    2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    27,419 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,711

    $2,143 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick LaCrosse Premium in Gray
    2017 Buick LaCrosse Premium

    29,860 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $21,998

    $2,529 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick LaCrosse Premium in Gray
    2017 Buick LaCrosse Premium

    25,435 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,811

    $3,183 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence in Gray
    2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    13,817 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,899

    $2,225 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Buick LaCrosse

Overall Consumer Rating
4.153 Reviews
  • 5
    (49%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (15%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Good value for retired folks
Richard Stewart,12/09/2016
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Being retired, I was looking for a quite comfortable roomy car with easy to use controls and lots of safety features for my wife and me to use for travel. The Lacrosse fit the bill. I was impressed with all the safety features (love the heads up display) and the ease of use of the entertainment and navigation systems. Most luxury cars don't have touch screens, which to me was a distraction. The simpler the better. The trunk on the Lacrosse is huge so no problems getting luggage stowed. On the road the Lacrosse is very quiet and comfortable with plenty of power when you need it. I was impressed with the overall mileage on the first fill up at 29.4 mpg with a 200 mile trip to PA and the rest mixed driving. Some things I found troubling was there was no sunglass holder in the overhead (can use the space under the shifter, but still...), the visibility is not as good as I would have liked out the front when making turns and parking, and the transmission hunts a bit at low speed going up twisty hills (can shift into manual to smooth out). People complain about the electronic shifter, but I found it easy to use once I got used to it. Overall I find the Lacrosse to fit my needs just fine and look forward to many miles of comfortable quite travel. After 7500 miles the Intellilink display went blank then started a reboot that took two hours. Happened twice in two weeks and took to dealer who found a bad module that would not allow for reading data. Part on order for three weeks and haven't heard back.
