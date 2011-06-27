  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick LaCrosse
  4. Used 2005 Buick LaCrosse
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(146)
Appraise this car

2005 Buick LaCrosse Review

Pros & Cons

  • Six-passenger seating availability, supremely quiet ride, powerful and refined engine in CXS model, attractive interior.
  • Stability control limited to CXS trim, base engine lacks refinement, only comes with a four-speed automatic.
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
Buick LaCrosse for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
List Price Range
$5,499 - $7,995
Used LaCrosse for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With more refined power under the hood and a contemporary interior, this replacement for the Regal and Century could go a long way toward reestablishing Buick as a premium brand.

2005 Highlights

The LaCrosse is an all-new premium sedan replacement for both the Century and Regal sedans.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Buick LaCrosse.

5(70%)
4(22%)
3(7%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.6
146 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 146 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not your father's Buick!
GM 3.8 fan,02/23/2010
I bought this CXL with the legendary 3.8 engine. It had 37,000 miles and was lightly used. I have driven it 7,000 miles. I love the 3.8 engine and GM got it right with the last of the series. Great around town mileage and good highway mileage. The original tires are about shot and I intend to upgrade with premium rubber. GM needs to put better original tires on its premium models. No problems and my mechanic has raved about the good deal I got from a VW dealer. The car depreciated to where a guy with two kids in college can afford a top line car for the cost of a tin can. My only complaint is that I wish the front leather seats were as nice as the European-style seats on my 1994 Bonneville.
First Year Flaws
GM Brat,08/21/2008
I have now owned this Buick for 3+ years and have put 75k miles on her. She is still very docile, quiet and well mannered, just what you would expect from a Buick.
I'm a 45 year old Buick owner
Joe S.,06/07/2006
I have had this car for 2 months. Purchased w/15K miles on it. CXL model rides very smooth on the highway. More comfortable than my Saturn L. This car is rated 20/29 mpg but I cannot understand why I only average about 14 mpg in city driving. Highway mpg is great..lives up to its 30 mpg. Steering is a little balky. You can feel it roll and dip on sharp turns. All and all this a comfortable sedan. Looks a little like the Lexus LS330 until you look at the grille. The grille and layout of the front is the thing only way you know it is a Buick. Also, for some reason, every time I turn on the air vents the AC is on. I think if the in city gas mileage was better I would enjoy this car more.
Totally mediocre
totally mediocre,01/27/2009
I purchased this car used with 22,000 miles. Initially, I was very impressed with the design of the exterior and the interior materials. However, with time I have been mildly disappointed. No major complaints, just room for improvement. Like every other review, I am also disappointed with the fuel economy. Also, the 3.8 liter engine is not nearly as quiet or refined as other reviews suggest. The seats are unsupportive and stiff, although the leather is of very good quality. Have had an ongoing problem with the airbag light coming on for no apparent reason. Finally, the trunk lid has no handle to pull it up. Sounds minor but is very inconvenient.
See all 146 reviews of the 2005 Buick LaCrosse
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2005 Buick LaCrosse features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2005 Buick LaCrosse
More About This Model

Buick marketing pros, engineers and executives alike have made a rather bold statement about the new 2005 Buick LaCrosse. "The Lexus ES 330 was our target while developing this car and we think we've hit the mark." Not surprisingly, we met that statement with a healthy dose of skepticism. But don't start writing your "you're anti-American" letters just yet. It's not that we think Buicks are bad cars — quite the opposite. Domestic brands like Buick, Oldsmobile and Lincoln have been showing up near the top of lists like the J.D. Power initial quality survey for years now. But the problem with Buick hasn't been quality so much as public perception. Long seen as a car built strictly for "old people," many consumers simply ignore Buick because the cars just don't seem appealing when compared to brands like Acura, Infiniti, Lexus and now Chrysler. We can't blame them — Buick has done little to debunk its stodgy image, as cars like the Century, LeSabre and Regal seem almost proud of their blandness. Not so with the Buick LaCrosse.

GM wants you to believe that there's a new wind blowing through the halls of Buick, and the LaCrosse is the latest manifestation of that new spirit. Led by the Buick Rendezvous, then the Buick Rainier and more recently the Buick Terraza minivan (or "Sport Van" as GM likes to call it), the company has introduced enough new products in recent years to bolster the idea that its revival is more than just hype. It's not lost on us that the last three new cars have been truck-type vehicles, but with the debut of the Buick LaCrosse, the company is now turning its attention back to the car side of the equation and it's about time.

But back to that statement about the new Buick LaCrosse sedan matching the Lexus ES 330. Regardless of whether the company has hit the mark or not, Buick is serious about bringing its cars up a notch or two. The two-step process involves giving the cars and trucks higher-quality interiors and incorporating a "Quiet Tuning" package that essentially makes the cars smoother and quieter — you know, like a Lexus.

In Buick's eyes, the road to Lexus-like vehicles is paved with Quiet Tuning technology and in many ways it works. There are many aspects to Quiet Tuning, but the biggest gains are the result of adding laminate to the windshield and side windows, adding a noise-suppressing engine cover, recalibrating various belt-driven pulleys, revising the power steering lines and installing extra sound-deadening material throughout the cabin. A special exhaust system is also part of the package. Unique resonators and mufflers are also employed to reduce exhaust noise.

So has Buick built a real Lexus fighter in the new LaCrosse? Yes and no. If the only goal is to build a car that has a firm but supple ride combined with an ultraquiet interior, then yes, it has done just that: The LaCrosse at least equals the ES 330 in these areas. However, there is more to a great car than just a quiet interior. Some of the essential elements of a premium sedan are simply missing. Although there are plans to add one later, there is currently no navigation system offered on the LaCrosse. Also, the lack of a power-adjustable seat back is a glaring omission. The seat bottoms and lumbar adjustments are power and the seats overall are quite comfortable, but you'll have to adjust the rake of the seat back manually no matter which trim level you choose. That is decidedly un-Lexus-like.

On the plus side, the Buick LaCrosse offers the option of five- or six-passenger seating — five-passenger versions get a center armrest and storage container, while the six-passenger version has a column-mounted gear selector and a center armrest that folds away. The dash incorporates plenty of wood grain and leather with the overall look being very pleasant if not ultra premium. Look closer, though, and the faux wood trim is hardly convincing, as even the Saturn Relay minivan that we drove the same day seemed to have nicer trim. The LaCrosse's center stack works well, but its matte black finish is rather bland, and excessive space on either side of the stereo head unit makes it look like something is missing. It's these little things that conspire to give the LaCrosse a less-than-Lexus appeal when taken as a whole.

Get behind the wheel of the top-of-the-line Buick LaCrosse CXS and you'll find little to complain about. Available trim levels are CX, CXL and CXS. The CXS benefits from bigger wheels and tires (17s versus the 16s on the CX and CXL), an upgraded FE3 suspension and a unique engine. The standard Buick LaCrosse power plant is GM's 3800 Series III V6 that makes an adequate 200 horsepower. The CXS alone receives an all-aluminum, 3.6-liter V6 with variable valve timing that makes 240 hp and provides plenty of silent thrust — just like a Lexus.

All trim levels come with a four-speed automatic transmission. The Lexus ES 330 uses a five-speed automatic, but in this case, the Buick comes out on top by virtue of the fact that its smooth-shifting four-speed is immune to the Lexus unit's propensity to shift hard and "hunt" for the right gear.

Take the Buick LaCrosse around some twists and turns and it doesn't suffer from excessive body roll or that uncontrolled "floaty" feeling often associated with older Buicks. In fact, the LaCrosse is probably the best-handling Buick ever mass-produced. Curiously, the LaCrosse in CXS trim feels sportier than the Lexus ES that was its target. Another indication that Buick may have thrown out the old playbook is the firm and well-balanced brakes. Lacking the excessive travel and mushy feel of many GM sedans, the LaCrosse again comes off as a reasonable "sporty" sedan.

Like most GM cars, the real advantage over the import-branded competition comes into play when considering price. The base price for a midlevel Buick LaCrosse CXL is about $26,000, whereas an ES 330's price starts at $32,000. On the Lexus, items like a navigation system and power-adjustable pedals are extra-cost items, but at least buyers have the option of choosing those things.

Priced more like a loaded, V6-powered Honda Accord or Toyota Camry, the 2005 Buick LaCrosse offers a lot of features for a fair price. Does it ultimately top the Lexus ES 330? In some ways, the answer is yes. The ride, handling, transmission and interior noise levels are all on par with, or in some cases, better than the Lexus. But the beauty of a Lexus, or a Toyota for that matter, is in the details. Although the Buick LaCrosse is a competent sedan with many high marks, it's the lack of attention to the little things that will conspire to keep the Buick a few steps behind its much admired Japanese target.

Used 2005 Buick LaCrosse Overview

The Used 2005 Buick LaCrosse is offered in the following submodels: LaCrosse Sedan. Available styles include CXS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 4A), CXL 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and CX 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Buick LaCrosse?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Buick LaCrosse trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Buick LaCrosse CX is priced between $5,499 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 77640 and77640 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Buick LaCrosses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Buick LaCrosse for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2005 LaCrosses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,499 and mileage as low as 77640 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Buick LaCrosse.

Can't find a used 2005 Buick LaCrosses you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick LaCrosse for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,389.

Find a used Buick for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $20,020.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick LaCrosse for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $20,202.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,472.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Buick LaCrosse?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick LaCrosse lease specials

Related Used 2005 Buick LaCrosse info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles