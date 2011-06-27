  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(15)
2009 Buick LaCrosse Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and quiet ride, decent performance from V6, strong performance with V8, available seating for six.
  • Disappointing side-impact crash-test results, uninvolving handling for all but the Super model, noisy base V6, unsupportive seats, some low-grade interior materials, cramped rear legroom for taller passengers.
Buick LaCrosse for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

For traditional Buick customers, the 2009 Buick LaCrosse should prove comfortably familiar, with its calm but isolated motoring experience. Sadly, it lags behind most other family sedans when it comes to handling, cabin space, feature content and overall refinement.

Vehicle overview

Try bringing up family sedans at your next cookout and it's likely that the 2009 Buick LaCrosse won't be mentioned. Competing in the $25,000-$35,000 bracket in this class isn't easy, what with names like the Accord, Avalon, Camry and even Malibu being the deserving crowd favorites. Golden-agers, on the other hand, will likely be familiar with the LaCrosse and attracted to this Buick's hushed cabin, simple controls, plush ride and peppy performance.

After last year's slight face-lift (essentially a new grille) and revival of the "Super" nameplate (which dates back to the '50s), the Buick LaCrosse sees only minor changes for 2009. Among them are the dropping of the CXS trim (and sadly, its DOHC 240-hp V6) and the debut of Bluetooth connectivity. With its stately grille and shapely body, the 2009 LaCrosse is attractive without being gaudy. The aforementioned older demographic may recognize the modernized "portholes" that adorn the front fenders of the Super, which also sports a rear spoiler, chrome dual exhaust tips and big wheels.

But although the 2009 Buick LaCrosse makes a pretty good showroom impression, closer inspection reveals that the handsome cabin's blend of faux wood and chrome trim is offset by some cheaper plastic pieces. The base CX trim level in particular is pure rental-car fare. Seating comfort and rear passenger room are also marginal -- the softly padded seats will probably appeal only to the most traditional customers. And on the test drive, it's hard to ignore the numb steering and handling of the non-Super versions -- shortcomings that do little to breed driver confidence.

As for the LaCrosse Super, it is an entirely different animal. Sporting a 300-hp V8 and tuned suspension, this low-volume edition is intended for younger buyers or perhaps horsepower-loving seniors who like the idea of screeching their tires in a Ft. Lauderdale Publix parking lot. Nevertheless, front-wheel drive is not ideal for that much power, and the LaCrosse is a far cry from past high-performance Buicks. Those looking for a large, high-powered sedan should check out the Pontiac G8 GT or Chrysler 300C.

Although those used to driving Centurys and LeSabres will probably be happy with the LaCrosse, consumers looking for a truly premium experience will be put off by the Buick's compromised interior, uninspiring handling and lack of common high-tech features. Before signing the sales order for a LaCrosse, we suggest these shoppers check out more well-rounded alternatives, including the Chrysler 300, Ford Taurus, Honda Accord, Hyundai Azera, Pontiac G8 and Toyota Avalon.

2009 Buick LaCrosse models

The 2009 Buick LaCrosse is a midsize family sedan offered in three trim levels: CX, CXL and Super. Five-passenger seating is standard, but an available front bench seat in the CX and CXL increases that capacity to six.

The base CX comes well-equipped with 16-inch steel wheels, a power driver seat with memory functions, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, full power accessories, remote vehicle start and a six-speaker CD stereo with satellite radio and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The more upscale LaCrosse CXL adds alloy wheels, leather upholstery, wood grain trim, heated front seats and a driver seat power lumbar adjustment. The latter two items are optional on the CX.

CXL options include a sunroof, rear park assist, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power front passenger seat and an upgraded nine-speaker audio system with an MP3-compatible CD player. An in-dash CD changer is available as well, but a few popular high-tech features, such as a navigation system and an auxiliary audio jack, are not.

The top-of-the-line Buick LaCrosse Super offers most of the above features as standard and adds V8 power, 18-inch wheels, a performance-tuned suspension, larger brakes and leather seating with unique woven inserts. The only options on the LaCrosse Super are a sunroof and a CD changer. All Buick LaCrosses may be optioned with Bluetooth connectivity.

2009 Highlights

For 2009, the Buick LaCrosse sees a few minor changes that include the dropping of the CXS trim (including its pleasant 240-horsepower V6) and the debut of Bluetooth connectivity.

Performance & mpg

The LaCrosse CX and CXL are powered by a 3.8-liter V6 that makes 200 hp and 230 pound-feet of torque, while the LaCrosse Super sports a 5.3-liter V8 that pumps out 300 horses and 323 lb-ft of torque.

All models are front-wheel drive and make do with an antiquated four-speed automatic transmission -- a liability in a class where rivals offer more modern five- and six-speed automatics, as well as continuously variable units.

Fuel-mileage ratings are thus respectable but not class-leading. The CX and CXL are rated at 17 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined, while the Super rates 16/24/19.

Safety

The 2009 Buick LaCrosse features standard full-length side curtain airbags, OnStar communications and antilock disc brakes. Front-seat side airbags are not available. A stability control system is standard on the Super model and optional on the other two. Traction control is standard across the board.

In government frontal-impact crash tests, the Buick LaCrosse earned five stars (out of five) for driver and front-passenger protection. In side-impact tests, the LaCrosse received just three stars out of a possible five for front-occupant protection and four stars for rear-passenger protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the LaCrosse achieved a best-possible "Good" rating for frontal-offset crash safety, but only a "Marginal" rating (second lowest of four) in that agency's side-impact crash test.

Driving

Like its LeSabre and Century predecessors, the 2009 Buick LaCrosse was engineered to offer an agreeable balance between a supple ride and confident handling. On the highway, it rides smoothly and soaks up bumps with little drama, as you'd expect a midsize family sedan to do. But compared to more maneuverable and borderline-nimble entries like the Honda Accord and Pontiac G8, the LaCrosse's handling capabilities leave much to be desired. The more firmly sprung LaCrosse Super is a step in the right direction, but the other models exhibit excessive body roll and generally numb steering.

Although noisy and unrefined for this class, the standard V6 in CX and CXL models offers a pleasing blend of performance and fuel economy. Asphalt-burners will want to slide behind the wheel of the V8-powered Super, which leaps when the throttle is booted. But bear in mind that the old-school V8 has a gruffer delivery than rivals with V6s that are more modern and nearly as powerful.

Interior

For those who need to carry more people, the five-passenger LaCrosse is also offered in a six-passenger seating configuration. Its broad, flat seats make ingress and egress easy, but lack support for taller adults. Rear-seat legroom is tight for larger individuals, too.

The dash design is clean and elegant, with a long expanse of faux wood trim sweeping across its length, interrupted only by a simple gauge cluster located directly in front of the driver. Tasteful chrome accents along the dash and around the gear selector add a splash of style. Although the leather upholstery is soft, the plastics used for the door panels, console and most controls have a low-grade appearance and feel. To its credit, the cabin offers lots of storage bins and cubbies, and the trunk volume measures a generous 16 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Buick LaCrosse.

5(67%)
4(13%)
3(13%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.4
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Solid, Smooth, Quiet
Greg B.,08/30/2009
This is a vastly underrated car. It is very well-built, with excellent fit and finish, no rattles, and an incredibly quiet ride. It is a fabulous highway car. The 3800 V-6 works well and the ride and handling, while not a sportscar, is perfect for those who like their cars smooth and quiet. The leather seats with power lumbar adjustment are exceptionally comfortable. It has a huge trunk and 4 people can travel in comfort. I like the exterior styling, especially the side view thanks to the design of the greenhouse. People who criticize Buicks for being old persons cars really are missing the point. This is an excellent example of a traditional American car, smooth, quiet and comfortable.
Buick lights
carhawk77,02/19/2015
CXL 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
There is a problem with the lights circuity design. You can find many stories of the problems. It relates to low beams not working and also daytime lights also fail at the same time. Model years affected, 2006 thru 2009. After a massive number of complaints, Buick had no choice to post a recall notice. So even though officially recalled, Buick has not yet found a fix. The problem is where they located the relay box. It actually gets so hot that it melts down at which time you are left only with your high beams. "GM Recall N 140291 issued 11/25/2014. Title: Low Beam Headlamp". :Recall Status: Remedy Not Available as of 02/16 2015". So why aren't dealers telling potential buyers about this??
very pleased with my car
dave03886,12/29/2012
I bought this car last year with 96K miles for $9000, the car was driven by the owner of the dealership. And had been maintained very well. I had the evap sensor replaced and the ABS sensor repaired, 4 tires and front brakes, and regular oil changes. The ride is comfortable, and not sport handling at all, through very predictable road manners. fuel mileage is 18 town and 25 Highway. The car also has side airbags. I have 120k miles on it now and expect to keep it awhile and put many more trouble free miles on it. The engine has a timing chain and not a belt, also the engine is 3.8 with the improved steel intake that prior GM had trouble with leaks. This was the last year for the new version.
electronic nightmare
Billee Scott Mick,09/25/2015
CX 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
Spent 1300.00 to repair abs and traction control. I don't think anything was wrong. Sending unit is in wheel hub assembly and both had to be replaced. Two years later problem is happening again. It will be a cold day in hell before I spend more money on this piece of crap. Sad, Buick used to be a decent car! Why can't they get away from all the BS like ABS and traction control. God how I miss crank windows and keys that lock doors.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2009 Buick LaCrosse

Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse Overview

The Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse is offered in the following submodels: LaCrosse Sedan, LaCrosse Super. Available styles include CX 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), CXL 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and Super 4dr Sedan (5.3L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse CXL is priced between $7,888 and$7,888 with odometer readings between 54089 and54089 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Buick LaCrosses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Buick LaCrosse for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2009 LaCrosses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,888 and mileage as low as 54089 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse.

Can't find a used 2009 Buick LaCrosses you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick LaCrosse for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,500.

Find a used Buick for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,593.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick LaCrosse for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $25,003.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,739.

