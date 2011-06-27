Vehicle overview

Try bringing up family sedans at your next cookout and it's likely that the 2009 Buick LaCrosse won't be mentioned. Competing in the $25,000-$35,000 bracket in this class isn't easy, what with names like the Accord, Avalon, Camry and even Malibu being the deserving crowd favorites. Golden-agers, on the other hand, will likely be familiar with the LaCrosse and attracted to this Buick's hushed cabin, simple controls, plush ride and peppy performance.

After last year's slight face-lift (essentially a new grille) and revival of the "Super" nameplate (which dates back to the '50s), the Buick LaCrosse sees only minor changes for 2009. Among them are the dropping of the CXS trim (and sadly, its DOHC 240-hp V6) and the debut of Bluetooth connectivity. With its stately grille and shapely body, the 2009 LaCrosse is attractive without being gaudy. The aforementioned older demographic may recognize the modernized "portholes" that adorn the front fenders of the Super, which also sports a rear spoiler, chrome dual exhaust tips and big wheels.

But although the 2009 Buick LaCrosse makes a pretty good showroom impression, closer inspection reveals that the handsome cabin's blend of faux wood and chrome trim is offset by some cheaper plastic pieces. The base CX trim level in particular is pure rental-car fare. Seating comfort and rear passenger room are also marginal -- the softly padded seats will probably appeal only to the most traditional customers. And on the test drive, it's hard to ignore the numb steering and handling of the non-Super versions -- shortcomings that do little to breed driver confidence.

As for the LaCrosse Super, it is an entirely different animal. Sporting a 300-hp V8 and tuned suspension, this low-volume edition is intended for younger buyers or perhaps horsepower-loving seniors who like the idea of screeching their tires in a Ft. Lauderdale Publix parking lot. Nevertheless, front-wheel drive is not ideal for that much power, and the LaCrosse is a far cry from past high-performance Buicks. Those looking for a large, high-powered sedan should check out the Pontiac G8 GT or Chrysler 300C.

Although those used to driving Centurys and LeSabres will probably be happy with the LaCrosse, consumers looking for a truly premium experience will be put off by the Buick's compromised interior, uninspiring handling and lack of common high-tech features. Before signing the sales order for a LaCrosse, we suggest these shoppers check out more well-rounded alternatives, including the Chrysler 300, Ford Taurus, Honda Accord, Hyundai Azera, Pontiac G8 and Toyota Avalon.