What is the X3?

The X3 is BMW's best-selling vehicle, hot off a midcycle refresh for the 2022 model year. The venerable small luxury SUV is plenty sporty and fun to drive, and it offers reasonable storage and fuel economy as a five-seater, two-row vehicle. The X3 sits between the compact X1 and the larger X5, which offers optional three-row seating.

2022 brought updated styling to the X3 and streamlined power options. The plug-in hybrid model disappeared in favor of the standard inline four-cylinder model in the sDrive30i and xDrive30i and the six-cylinder in the M40i. The M40i comes with a mild hybrid system that features an upgraded starter-generator system and makes the engine more efficient in heavy traffic. All those changes lead us to believe the updates will be light for 2023. The iDrive system, what BMW calls its in-car communications and entertainment system, is due for an update and might drop in time for its 2023 model year vehicles.

The X3 competes in a crowded landscape and fares well as a capable all-arounder in a small luxury SUV class that's topped by the Edmunds Top Rated Genesis GV70, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Acura RDX. If you're looking for a third row, it might be worth checking out the Edmunds Top Rated SUV, the Kia Telluride.