More about the 2017 BMW X3

Used 2017 BMW X3 Overview

The Used 2017 BMW X3 is offered in the following submodels: X3 SUV, X3 Diesel. Available styles include xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and xDrive28d 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 BMW X3 ?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 BMW X3 trim styles: The Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i is priced between $22,500 and $36,999 with odometer readings between 11351 and 69204 miles.

The Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive35i is priced between $29,767 and $36,990 with odometer readings between 13104 and 58744 miles.

The Used 2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i is priced between $20,090 and $26,297 with odometer readings between 33850 and 74982 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 BMW X3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 BMW X3 for sale near. There are currently 69 used and CPO 2017 X3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,090 and mileage as low as 11351 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 BMW X3.

Can't find a used 2017 BMW X3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW X3 for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,971 .

Find a used BMW for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,012 .

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW X3 for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $10,411 .

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $24,419 .

Should I lease or buy a 2017 BMW X3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials

Check out BMW X3 lease specials