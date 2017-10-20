2017 BMW X3 Review
Pros & Cons
- Pretty good performance and fuel economy from all available engines
- Generous passenger and cargo room for the segment
- High-quality cabin feels luxurious
- Interior is well-isolated from wind and tire noise
- Costs more than similarly equipped competitors
- Isn't much fun to drive without the sport-themed upgrade packages
- Tech interface has a steep learning curve
- Adaptive cruise control doesn't perform as well as some rivals
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which X3 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
A seven-year life cycle is an eternity in car years, especially when the vehicle in question is a member of the very popular luxury compact crossover class. But even with a new version arriving for 2018, the 2017 BMW X3 still holds its own against newer rivals. Much of that is because of a comprehensive refresh in 2015, which updated the X3's exterior and interior styling, among other enhancements. This year's revisions to the iDrive infotainment system and new standard features to the xDrive35i trim only add to its appeal.
We've always considered the X3 one of the top choices in the segment, and the 2017 model is no different. In terms of the rear seat and cargo area, the X3 boasts one of the roomiest interiors in the class. That's massively important if you have visions of taking your friends camping for the weekend and don't want to upgrade to the larger (and more expensive) X5. That recent refresh also means all the latest and greatest tech and safety toys are on the options list, from a 360-degree camera to adaptive cruise control and a head-up display.
On the downside, the X3 is more expensive than most in this class. A rearview camera, which comes standard on nearly every economy car these days, is an optional extra. If you can stomach the high price tag, the 2017 BMW X3 remains a class leader amid an array of newer competitors.
2017 BMW X3 models
The 2017 BMW X3 is offered in four trim levels: sDrive28i, xDrive28i, xDrive28d and xDrive35i. These trims are primarily differentiated by their powertrains, rather than their features. The sDrive28i (rear-wheel drive) and xDrive28i (all-wheel drive) are powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine, while the xDrive28d uses a diesel. All three of these cost roughly the same. The xDrive35i is driven by a significantly more powerful turbo six-cylinder engine, but it's much pricier. This is partially because it includes the Premium package, which is optional on the others.
Under the hood of the sDrive28i and xDrive28i is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (240 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque), while the xDrive28d uses a diesel engine of the same displacement (180 hp, 280 lb-ft). An eight-speed automatic is standard across the board.
Apart from their powertrains, the sDrive28i, xDrive28i and xDrive28d are equipped equally. Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels, roof rails, rear privacy glass, automatic headlights, LED foglights, automatic wipers, a power liftgate, power-folding auto-dimming mirrors, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats with driver-seat memory functions, SensaTec simulated leather upholstery, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, ambient lighting, Bluetooth, the iDrive electronics interface, and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.
A Premium package is available for these trims, adding keyless ignition and entry, front seat power lumbar adjustment, a panoramic sunroof and satellite radio. This package is standard on the xDrive35i, along with the six-cylinder engine (300 hp, 300 lb-ft), adaptive xenon headlights and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system (available on the other models as a stand-alone option).
The optional Technology package gets you a head-up display, a navigation system (includes a larger central iDrive screen and an upgraded controller that accepts handwritten inputs), an enhanced driver information display in the gauge cluster, smartphone app integration and BMW Remote Services.
The Dynamic Handling package adds a driver-adjustable suspension, variable-ratio steering and an enhanced version of the all-wheel-drive system (sDrive28i excluded). The M Sport package features 19-inch wheels, torque-vectoring all-wheel drive, an enhanced body kit, sport front seats, special interior trim and a sport steering wheel. Also, all trims except the xDrive28d get an eight-speed sport transmission with shift paddles, while the xDrive28d gets the shift paddles minus the transmission upgrade.
A Driver Assistance package is also offered that bundles front and rear parking sensors with a rearview camera, while the Driver Assistance Plus package throws in a surround-view camera system, an active blind-spot monitor, a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking, and a lane departure warning system. Adaptive cruise control is available with the Driver Assistance Plus package at additional cost. The Lighting package adds adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams to the xDrive35i, while the lesser trims get xenon headlights included, or LED headlights for an extra fee.
Some of the above items (e.g., the panoramic sunroof and the navigation system) are available as stand-alone options, and the xDrive35i's Harman Kardon audio system is optional on other X3 models. You may also encounter X3 models with an optional Mobile Assistance package that combines certain features from the Premium, Cold Weather and Technology packages.
Trim tested
Driving2.5
Comfort3.5
Interior3.5
Utility3.5
Technology3.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|2.5
|Comfort
|3.5
|Interior
|3.5
|Utility
|3.5
|Technology
|3.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 BMW X3.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the X3 models:
- Park Distance Control
- Sounds an alert as the X3 approaches an object in front of or behind the vehicle.
- Active Driving Assistant
- Warns the driver if a front collision is deemed imminent and can apply the brakes at low speeds. Also includes lane departure warning.
- Surround View
- Provides a top-down view of the X3 to aid in parking maneuvers.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the X3
Related Used 2017 BMW X3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3