This is long but it’s the review I wish I had when I bought my BMW X3. I bought a preowned 2011 X3 35i in October 2019 and it’s a joy. A turbo charged inline 6 engine, I’m excited to drive it every day. Here’s what I learned: shop for your independent BMW mechanic before you even shop for the car. I think you’ll love your BMW! I love mine. However, you need to negotiate the lowest purchase price possible and have about $3,000 saved for repairs. The repairs will happen. You don’t want to be caught off guard. Before this, I drove a Toyota for 17 YEARS, almost 300k miles and sold it. It’s STILL out there going strong. Then, I had a Subaru Impreza for 1 year and I never liked it. Also sold it and it’s still out there going strong. I strongly debated buying a BMW. They are simply not as reliable as Toyota. BMW must have consistent care, where a Toyota will basically never die no matter what you do. When I was a dumb 20 yr old, I drove my Toyota for like a month with no oil and it Did.Not.Die. I only took it in when I heard a sound from under the hood, which turned out to be the 100% dry dipstick rattling in the empty oil reservoir. Now I’m older and more responsible. I decided to buy the car I REALLY wanted this time because life is short. I chose the more reliable X3 35i engine over the 28i that has terribly expensive timing chain failure issues. Don’t buy a 2011-2014 28i. Less reliable, less luxe, less fun to drive. I bought from a private seller and had my X3 inspected by a BMW shop pre-purchase. The car had solid maintenance history too. 5 days after I bought it...starter died, a $650.00 repair. I did everything right, and a surprising repair can still happen. Save a repair fund in advance so you aren’t going into debt. Know in advance which mechanic you’ll use. Know that on a preowned BMW, control arm replacement is gonna happen to you. It’ll be about $1200. Other common repairs after 70k miles: Water pump, $750. New battery, $300. Oil pump or oil pan, $650. You will love having a turbo BMW. You will be amazed and delighted by the luxury features and comfort. At the end of the day, any car could be a lemon money pit. Don’t stress and be afraid to buy a BMW, like I was. Research any car’s maintenance record and amount of owners. Have it inspected before you buy. Don’t trust a dealership to do all that legwork for you. Don’t overspend money you can’t afford to lose if the car is a dud.

Read more