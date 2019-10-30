Used 2011 BMW X3 for Sale Near Me

3,414 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
X3 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,414 listings
  • 2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Gray
    used

    2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    89,900 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $2,164 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW X3 xDrive35i in Silver
    used

    2011 BMW X3 xDrive35i

    101,264 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,500

    Details
  • 2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Black
    used

    2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    122,234 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,990

    $1,822 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW X3 xDrive35i
    used

    2011 BMW X3 xDrive35i

    111,659 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $1,804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    123,420 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $8,998

    Details
  • 2011 BMW X3 xDrive35i in Black
    used

    2011 BMW X3 xDrive35i

    83,741 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,899

    $1,548 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW X3 xDrive35i in White
    used

    2011 BMW X3 xDrive35i

    92,829 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,498

    $1,412 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Dark Red
    used

    2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    91,376 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,990

    $1,282 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Gray
    used

    2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    100,307 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,900

    $912 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    84,790 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,995

    $657 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    98,567 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,888

    $764 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Silver
    used

    2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    71,560 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,650

    Details
  • 2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    92,374 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,495

    $725 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW X3 xDrive35i
    used

    2011 BMW X3 xDrive35i

    71,179 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,981

    $215 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW X3 xDrive35i in White
    used

    2011 BMW X3 xDrive35i

    90,135 miles
    3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,950

    $506 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Silver
    used

    2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    105,971 miles

    $11,450

    $434 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Black
    used

    2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    102,979 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,499

    $670 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW X3 xDrive35i in Gray
    used

    2011 BMW X3 xDrive35i

    64,656 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $13,200

    $1,373 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW X3 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,414 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X3
  4. Used 2011 BMW X3

Consumer Reviews for the BMW X3

Read recent reviews for the BMW X3
Overall Consumer Rating
3.937 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 37 reviews
  • 5
    (43%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (11%)
  • 1
    (8%)
Worth It! Find a good, affordable mechanic.
Turbo Inline 6,10/30/2019
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
This is long but it’s the review I wish I had when I bought my BMW X3. I bought a preowned 2011 X3 35i in October 2019 and it’s a joy. A turbo charged inline 6 engine, I’m excited to drive it every day. Here’s what I learned: shop for your independent BMW mechanic before you even shop for the car. I think you’ll love your BMW! I love mine. However, you need to negotiate the lowest purchase price possible and have about $3,000 saved for repairs. The repairs will happen. You don’t want to be caught off guard. Before this, I drove a Toyota for 17 YEARS, almost 300k miles and sold it. It’s STILL out there going strong. Then, I had a Subaru Impreza for 1 year and I never liked it. Also sold it and it’s still out there going strong. I strongly debated buying a BMW. They are simply not as reliable as Toyota. BMW must have consistent care, where a Toyota will basically never die no matter what you do. When I was a dumb 20 yr old, I drove my Toyota for like a month with no oil and it Did.Not.Die. I only took it in when I heard a sound from under the hood, which turned out to be the 100% dry dipstick rattling in the empty oil reservoir. Now I’m older and more responsible. I decided to buy the car I REALLY wanted this time because life is short. I chose the more reliable X3 35i engine over the 28i that has terribly expensive timing chain failure issues. Don’t buy a 2011-2014 28i. Less reliable, less luxe, less fun to drive. I bought from a private seller and had my X3 inspected by a BMW shop pre-purchase. The car had solid maintenance history too. 5 days after I bought it...starter died, a $650.00 repair. I did everything right, and a surprising repair can still happen. Save a repair fund in advance so you aren’t going into debt. Know in advance which mechanic you’ll use. Know that on a preowned BMW, control arm replacement is gonna happen to you. It’ll be about $1200. Other common repairs after 70k miles: Water pump, $750. New battery, $300. Oil pump or oil pan, $650. You will love having a turbo BMW. You will be amazed and delighted by the luxury features and comfort. At the end of the day, any car could be a lemon money pit. Don’t stress and be afraid to buy a BMW, like I was. Research any car’s maintenance record and amount of owners. Have it inspected before you buy. Don’t trust a dealership to do all that legwork for you. Don’t overspend money you can’t afford to lose if the car is a dud.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
X3
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to
to

Related BMW X3 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings