Used 2011 BMW X3 for Sale Near Me
3,414 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 89,900 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995$2,164 Below Market
- 101,264 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,500
- 122,234 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,990$1,822 Below Market
- 111,659 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995$1,804 Below Market
- 123,420 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$8,998
- 83,741 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,899$1,548 Below Market
- 92,829 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,498$1,412 Below Market
- 91,376 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,990$1,282 Below Market
- 100,307 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,900$912 Below Market
- 84,790 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,995$657 Below Market
- 98,567 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,888$764 Below Market
- 71,560 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,650
- 92,374 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,495$725 Below Market
- 71,179 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,981$215 Below Market
- 90,135 miles3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,950$506 Below Market
- 105,971 miles
$11,450$434 Below Market
- 102,979 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,499$670 Below Market
- 64,656 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$13,200$1,373 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW X3 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW X3
Read recent reviews for the BMW X3
Write a reviewSee all 37 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.937 Reviews
Report abuse
Turbo Inline 6,10/30/2019
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
This is long but it’s the review I wish I had when I bought my BMW X3. I bought a preowned 2011 X3 35i in October 2019 and it’s a joy. A turbo charged inline 6 engine, I’m excited to drive it every day. Here’s what I learned: shop for your independent BMW mechanic before you even shop for the car. I think you’ll love your BMW! I love mine. However, you need to negotiate the lowest purchase price possible and have about $3,000 saved for repairs. The repairs will happen. You don’t want to be caught off guard. Before this, I drove a Toyota for 17 YEARS, almost 300k miles and sold it. It’s STILL out there going strong. Then, I had a Subaru Impreza for 1 year and I never liked it. Also sold it and it’s still out there going strong. I strongly debated buying a BMW. They are simply not as reliable as Toyota. BMW must have consistent care, where a Toyota will basically never die no matter what you do. When I was a dumb 20 yr old, I drove my Toyota for like a month with no oil and it Did.Not.Die. I only took it in when I heard a sound from under the hood, which turned out to be the 100% dry dipstick rattling in the empty oil reservoir. Now I’m older and more responsible. I decided to buy the car I REALLY wanted this time because life is short. I chose the more reliable X3 35i engine over the 28i that has terribly expensive timing chain failure issues. Don’t buy a 2011-2014 28i. Less reliable, less luxe, less fun to drive. I bought from a private seller and had my X3 inspected by a BMW shop pre-purchase. The car had solid maintenance history too. 5 days after I bought it...starter died, a $650.00 repair. I did everything right, and a surprising repair can still happen. Save a repair fund in advance so you aren’t going into debt. Know in advance which mechanic you’ll use. Know that on a preowned BMW, control arm replacement is gonna happen to you. It’ll be about $1200. Other common repairs after 70k miles: Water pump, $750. New battery, $300. Oil pump or oil pan, $650. You will love having a turbo BMW. You will be amazed and delighted by the luxury features and comfort. At the end of the day, any car could be a lemon money pit. Don’t stress and be afraid to buy a BMW, like I was. Research any car’s maintenance record and amount of owners. Have it inspected before you buy. Don’t trust a dealership to do all that legwork for you. Don’t overspend money you can’t afford to lose if the car is a dud.
Related BMW X3 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Toyota Yaris 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2012
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2016
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Lexus GS F 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011
- Used Kia K900 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2012
- Used Audi A3 2012
- Used Cadillac DTS 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017
- Used Audi RS 7 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015
- Used Kia Soul EV 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 4 Series Tuscaloosa AL
- Used BMW 5 Series Providence RI
- Used BMW X2 Naples FL
- Used BMW X4 Orange CA
- Used BMW 7 Series Macon GA
- Used BMW X5 Greensboro NC
- Used BMW X5 M Athens GA
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 Worcester MA
- Used BMW X1 Seattle WA
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Clearwater FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used BMW X5 2016 Paterson NJ
- Used BMW M3 2016 Hialeah FL
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2016 Los Angeles CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Tundra News
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan Murano News
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2020 Impreza
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2020 Cayenne
- Chevrolet Impala 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 GR Supra
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Pilot
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Lexus IS 350 News