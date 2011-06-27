Vehicle overview

Given its very athletic personality, calling the 2008 BMW X3 the "3 Series of SUVs" wouldn't be a stretch. In fact, that statement would be most fitting, as this crossover sport-ute shares its platform DNA with BMW's perpetually praised compact sport sedan. As with other small luxury SUVs, the X3 is geared more toward providing optimum all-weather performance on blacktop rather than off-road ability. Sharp steering and quick reflexes provide plenty of everyday driving enjoyment. Adding to the fun is a powerful and turbine-smooth inline-6 that can be paired to a six-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission -- the latter a rarity in this class dominated by automatic-only rivals.

Luxury is part of this Bimmer's appeal as well, though it's of the understated variety. Look closely and you'll discover perfectly tailored stitching on the well-shaped seats, precise fitment of the real wood trim and switches that operate with the precision of a musical instrument. Of course, the X3 can also be fitted with a wide array of high-end features, and versatility is quite good thanks to a rear seat that can accommodate 6-footers, and generous cargo capacity that measures 71 cubic feet when that seat is folded.

Admittedly, some folks may find the X3's ride too stiff, and for its size, it's pricey. There are a number of midsize premium-badged crossovers -- such as the Cadillac SRX and Lexus RX 350 -- that can be had for the same money. There are also an increasing number of small luxury crossovers to think about, such as the Infiniti EX35, Acura RDX and Land Rover LR2, all priced some $2,000 to $5,000 less. But for those looking for the maximum in driving enjoyment from their compact SUV, the 2008 BMW X3 is still the one. And this should come as no surprise considering its DNA.