Since it was introduced in 2015, the Porsche Macan has been the vehicle to beat in the small luxury performance SUV category. While distinct variants like the Mercedes-Benz GLC 63 and BMW X3 M are truly impressive, the fun-to-drive character of those specific vehicles doesn't really translate to their more pedestrian versions. The Macan, on the other hand, is pretty sprightly even in its base form.
2023 Maserati Grecale
Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Starting at $64,995
What to expect
- New compact luxury SUV that slots below the midsize Levante
- Powertrain choices include a mild hybrid four-cylinder and powerful V6
- On-paper specs rival those of the Porsche Macan
- Introduces the first-generation Grecale for 2023
- 2023
