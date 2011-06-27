  1. Home
2005 BMW X3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • World-class engines, nimble handling, precise steering, comfortable cabin, solid build quality.
  • Expensive for a compact sport-ute, limited cargo space, some economy-grade interior materials, overly stiff ride with Sport Package.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Looking for a small SUV that performs like a sport sedan? The X3 shouldn't disappoint, so long as you don't mind its big price tag and so-so cabin ambience.

2005 Highlights

No significant changes for 2005.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 BMW X3.

5(71%)
4(20%)
3(5%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.6
148 reviews
148 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

120,000 miles later
jerry,12/16/2009
Consider this a VERY long term road test. Everybody loves their new car, but after 120,000 miles ours keeps getting better. It had some minor problems which developed under warranty and which were resolved while we drove new BMWs when ours was in service. Great in the snow, great long distance cruiser. Mpg annualizes at 21.7. All electrical stuff still performing well, gps probably ought to be updated but we don't use it all that much. Only possible drawback is it eats tires getting maybe 35k to a set.
LOONG ROAD TEST! 181K
cablack69@mac.com,09/05/2015
3.0i AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
I have to say, I really love this vehicle. I have read many reviews about the poor quality, repair frequency and lack of comfort. I think if buyers are looking for the softer ride of a true luxury vehicle, buy a Range Rover. This little machine is still kicking butt at 181k! I have had the normal repair costs; tires, brakes, etc. The shocks and struts where changed at 175k. They were the originals! I think I have more than gotten my moneys worth. The only real complaint I have is the panoramic roof. It stopped working about 10k miles ago. I have a fix for it, just haven't done it yet. And the paint/stain on the interior. The thing is, I just drove a 2008 X5 and that problem still exists. I still gotta give my little 3.0, 6-spd manual, 181k mile Bimmer 9 outta 10. Handles like no other in rain/snow, darn good fuel economy for an all wheel drive (averages 23mpg) and with all those miles and the black obsidian paint, it's still a head turner.
15+ years going strong
TonyM,11/30/2015
3.0i AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
We purchase this 2005 3.0 X3 brand new. Besides its normal wear and tear and routine maintenance it has be by far the best and most reliable car we have had. We really got our monies worth, being with the military this car has been up and down the German Autobahn and cruising the Interstates in the southeast. Update: June 2020still running like a champ with 226000 miles
62K miles and going strong
Dustin,01/26/2010
Just had the BMW dealer do a full inspection of it and found nothing wrong at 62k miles! All I have done is change oil and buy new tires. The 6 speed manual allows me to have great performance but also allows to get the same or better gas mileage as any 2010 American or Japanese competitor SUV with 6cyl awd. Only difference is the required premium fuel, which is only like and extra $2 per fill up so who cares. Pretty sporty too, topped it out at 140mph before. Awd makes it handle corners and snow excellently.
See all 148 reviews of the 2005 BMW X3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
184 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5900 rpm
See all Used 2005 BMW X3 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2005 BMW X3

Used 2005 BMW X3 Overview

The Used 2005 BMW X3 is offered in the following submodels: X3 SUV. Available styles include 2.5i AWD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 6M), and 3.0i AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 BMW X3?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 BMW X3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 BMW X3 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 BMW X3.

Can't find a used 2005 BMW X3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW X3 for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $24,159.

Find a used BMW for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,779.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW X3 for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $7,359.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $25,108.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 BMW X3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW X3 lease specials

