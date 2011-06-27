I have to say, I really love this vehicle. I have read many reviews about the poor quality, repair frequency and lack of comfort. I think if buyers are looking for the softer ride of a true luxury vehicle, buy a Range Rover. This little machine is still kicking butt at 181k! I have had the normal repair costs; tires, brakes, etc. The shocks and struts where changed at 175k. They were the originals! I think I have more than gotten my moneys worth. The only real complaint I have is the panoramic roof. It stopped working about 10k miles ago. I have a fix for it, just haven't done it yet. And the paint/stain on the interior. The thing is, I just drove a 2008 X5 and that problem still exists. I still gotta give my little 3.0, 6-spd manual, 181k mile Bimmer 9 outta 10. Handles like no other in rain/snow, darn good fuel economy for an all wheel drive (averages 23mpg) and with all those miles and the black obsidian paint, it's still a head turner.

