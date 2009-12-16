Used 2005 BMW X3 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 152,265 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$4,195$1,180 Below Market
Car World - Hawthorne / California
Savor the performance of our 2005 BMW X3 3.0i xDrive in Silver Gray Metallic! Powered by a 3.0 Liter 6 Cylinder generating 225hp and mated to a responsive 5 Speed Automatic transmission. This incredible All Wheel Drive will leave you with all smiles as it achieves near 23mpg on the open road. This X3's interior is attractive and fitted with high-quality materials. You will be treated to leather heated front seats, a sunroof, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, beautiful woodgrain accents, keyless entry, full power accessories, an AM/FM/CD audio system, and so much more. This gorgeous X3 is waiting to give you a well mannered luxurious ride. With an abundance of safety features, you will breathe easier knowing that the designers at BMW have got your back. Intelligent safety and information system, daytime running lights, a crash sensor that automatically turns on your hazard lights and unlocks all the doors along with a fleet of airbags will give you peace of mind. Among small luxury crossover, this X3 has no equal. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 BMW X3 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPA93435WD17540
Stock: WD17540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 199,626 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,950$647 Below Market
Select Automotive - Virginia Beach / Virginia
SELECT OFFERS A 3 DAY OR 300 MILE EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE PROGRAM!!! CARFAX CERTIFIED VEHICLE! MSRP $40,370, LOCAL TRADE, AWD, 47 SERVICE RECORDS, LEATHER INTERIOR, PANORAMIC ROOF, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, HEATED SEATS, HEADLIGHT WASHERS, PREMIUM PACKAGE, KEYLESS ENTRY, ROOF RACKS, ALLOY WHEELS.Delivers 23 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This BMW X3 delivers a Gas 6 Cyl 3.0L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. xDrive all-wheel drive system, Vehicle & Key Memory, Tilt/telescopic steering column.*This BMW X3 Comes Equipped with These Options *Storage nets on front seatbacks, in passenger footwell, and in luggage compartment, Space saver spare tire, Slip-proof reversible flooring in cargo compartment, Service interval indicator w/miles to service readout, Sensatec leatherette seat trim, Roof rails, Remote keyless entry-inc: 2-step unlocking & remote tailgate release, Rear 60/40 split-folding seat, Rain-sensing windshield wipers, Pwr windows-inc: front one-touch up/down feature, rear one-touch down feature.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Select Automotive located at 5073 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach Blvd, VA 23462 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 BMW X3 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPA93405WD12957
Stock: 10339L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-26-2019
- 201,617 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$4,500
Deschutes Auto Sales - Bend / Oregon
Visit Deschutes Auto Sales online at usedcarsinbend.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 541-527-4260 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 BMW X3 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPA93435WD07395
Stock: 7395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,274 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$6,995
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 BMW X3 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPA93415WD03877
Stock: 26214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,220 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$3,898
AutoMax Hyundai Norman - Norman / Oklahoma
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 BMW X3 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPA93445WD23038
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,495$2,061 Below Market
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Fresh local trade! 2006 BMW X3 AWD. 1 owner BMW with a CLEAN CAR-FAX! This vehicle is loaded with many options including leather seats, premium alloy wheels, tinted windows, cd, am/fm radio, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, cruise control, luggage rack, and most important All Wheel Drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW X3 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPA93476WG89898
Stock: 105493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 196,427 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$3,200$1,211 Below Market
Bill Marsh Buick GMC - Traverse City / Michigan
Wholesale to the Public, As-Is with NO warranty. No 5-Day Money-back Guarantee. This vehicle is offered for sale to the public before it is wholesaled at an auction. This vehicle HAS NOT BEEN MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and is likely to have mechanical defects. We encourage potential buyers to have this vehicle inspected (at the buyer's expense). This vehicle is sold in its current condition with any and all defects. No warranties or guarantees apply to this vehicle. Wholesale to the Public, As-Is with NO warranty. No 5-Day Money-back Guarantee.Call For More Details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW X3 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPA93404WA30316
Stock: BM26542
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 119,134 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$5,955$830 Below Market
Prime Auto Sales - Uniontown / Ohio
3.0L SIX CYLINDER! ALL WHEEL DRIVE! NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE! CLEAN INTERIOR! POWER WINDOWS! LEATHER SEATS! WOOD-GRAIN! SUNROOF! HEATED SEATS! CD PLAYER! SUNROOF! RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT! MORE PICTURES AVAIALBLE AT PRIMEAUTOSALESLLC.COM! CALL 3308186421!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW X3 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPA93476WD34388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,576 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$4,795
Jidd Motors - Des Plaines / Illinois
Recent Arrival!____**SOLD AS-IS, No Inspection Performed Due to Year & Mileage!!**__Panoramic Roof, Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo/CD Audio System, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror, Automatic temperature control, BMW Assist, Cold Weather Package, Driver & Front Passenger Lumbar Support, Headlight Washers, Heated Front Seats, Maple Sycamore Dark Wood Interior Trim, Memory Driver seat, Montana Leather Upholstery, Power Glass Panorama Moonroof, Premium Package, Ski Bag, Split folding rear seat.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW X3 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPA93444WA66056
Stock: E4290C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 148,095 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$5,995$214 Below Market
LV Cars Airport - Las Vegas / Nevada
All prices shown are cash prices do not include doc fee recon fee state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ) All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges. LV CARS AIRPORT LOCATION HAS THE BEST USED CARS AND DIESEL TRUCKS IN LAS VEGAS. COME SEE ALL THE PRE OWNED INVENTORY FOR YOUR SELF OR APPLY ONLINE! WE CAN AND WILL FINANCE YOU !!! Specializing in Financing Good or Bad Credit Customers with Low Down Payments and Great Rates. With the most competitive prices on Pre-Owned Cars Suvs Trucks and Diesel Trucks in Las Vegas. All Vehicles are Inspected and come with a Nevada Vehicle Inspection Valid Emissions Test and a FREE AUTO CHECK Vehicle History Report. All Pre-Owned Inventory Comes with Warranty options up to 5 Years.LV Cars Airport is a must if you are looking for a Quality pre-owned vehicle.Come see all the inventory centrally located in Las Vegas at:4956 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas NV 89119 next to the Thomas & Mack Arena two blocks from McCarran International Airport at Tropicana and Paradise behind the AM/PM.We approve everyone onsite and take the worry out of used car buying.Quick and Easy Approval process. Just click here to apply and be approved in minutes.https://lvcarsairport.com/creditapp.aspx?Questions? Operators are waiting for your call @ 702-476-6867
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW X3 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPA93424WC32963
Stock: LVCAC32963T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,698 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$7,294$493 Below Market
Ciocca Ford of Souderton - Souderton / Pennsylvania
Excellent Condition. REDUCED FROM $7,999! Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Multi-CD Changer, Panoramic Roof, PRIVACY GLASS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR SIDE-IMPACT AIRBAGS CLICK NOW!EXCELLENT VALUEReduced from $7,999.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEPanoramic Roof, Multi-CD Changer. MP3 Player, All Wheel Drive, Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control, Mirror Memory.OPTION PACKAGESHEATED FRONT SEATS, REAR SIDE-IMPACT AIRBAGS, PRIVACY GLASS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SATELLITE RADIO PREPARATION, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION: steptronic shift control. BMW 3.0i with Titanium Silver Metallic exterior and Gray interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 225 HP at 5900 RPM*. Brand New State Inspection, Safety Checked, Value VehilceEXPERTS ARE SAYINGnewCarTestDrive.com's review says "The X3 is equipped with BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system, Dynamic Stability Control and Hill Descent Control, all designed to give it tenacious grip and secure control in less than favorable conditions.".EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYBrake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring SystemOUR OFFERINGSSEE Ciocca Ford of Souderton on Old Bethlehem Pike in Souderton for our VAST selection of quality Certified and pre-owned Cars, Trucks & SUV's all at Bottom Line Prices. Our industry-leading finance department can help you establish credit or simply make your next vehicle purchase AFFORDABLE! See how easy car shopping can be. Visit our web site at www.cioccafordsouderton.comHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW X3 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPA93436WG90031
Stock: 20060031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 126,815 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,991
Performance Auto - Bohemia / New York
All wheel Drive! 2006 BMW x3! Leather! Sunroof! Navigation! and MORE! Just Serviced! New Brakes! Runs and Drives Great! Come in for a Test Drive! - OVER 150 CARS AT OUR DEALERSHIP RIGHT ON SUNRISE HIGHWAY IN BOHEMIA! REMEMBER THE PERFORMANCE DIFFERENCE!! NO PREP FEES! NO DELIVERY FEES! AND OUR PRICES DO NOT NEED TO REFLECT A TRADE IN VALUE OR DOWN PAYMENT! Our Prices are the "REAL DEAL"! DON'T BE SCAMMED BY OTHERS FINEPRINT! And now please beware of the newest scam started recently, Dealers offering a "promotional price" and long as you purchase their Extended warranty at regular price! You also do NOT need to finance to get this price! A price should be exactly that, A PRICE! Performance Auto has been selling quality pre-owned automobiles since October 2000. You will feel no pressure when you enter our facility and meet one of our friendly sales representatives. All of the vehicles that we sell have to be NYS Inspected! As a Licensed New York State Dealer (Facility #7095633), we are required to provide you with a Clear Lien Free Title. As a Certified Plate program dealer, we also have the ability to issue new license plates or transfer your existing plates to your new vehicle. Please be aware of other "so called dealers" that are selling vehicles on Long Island and using "out of state" dealer licenses to avoid inspecting vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW X3 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPA93456WG90094
Stock: G90094
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 165,389 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,700
Luxgear Motors - Milwaukie / Oregon
Our incredible 2006 BMW X3 3.0i AWD presented in Silver Gray Metallic offers the utility of a crossover SUV with the handling of a sport sedan! Powered by a 3.0 Liter 6 Cylinder that generates 225hp while paired to a responsive 5 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive has plenty of get-up-and-go and will reward you with nearly 26mpg on the highway! You'll look great in this sport activity vehicle with the athletic stance. Climb inside our 3.0i to be met with a wealth of amenities such as automatic climate control, a leather interior, an AM/FM/CD player, auxiliary input, full power accessories, keyless entry and more! With BMW, you can depend on innovative technologies of the Intelligent Safety and Information System to offer you peace of mind and keep you out of harm's way as you enjoy your drive! Safety wrapped in style and luxury; you can't go wrong with this X3! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW X3 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPA93446WD26295
Stock: TLG10149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-21-2020
- 103,874 miles
$7,325
North Point Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT - Winston-Salem / North Carolina
Thank you for viewing this Pre-owned 2006 BMW X3 X3 4dr AWD 3.0i offered in Alpine White with the Beige interior! This X3 comes well-equipped with the following options: Daytime Running Lights, Fog Lamps, HID Headlights, Security System, Tire Pressure Monitor, CD Player, MP3 Player, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Driver's Side Memory, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Climate Control, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Aluminum Wheels, Power Sunroof, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, All Wheel Drive, Gas 6 Cyl 3.0L/182 Engine, 5-Speed Automatic Transmission and much more! North Point believes you deserve an exceptional pre-owned BMW purchase experience! Get it from a dealer who truly cares by visiting North Point Chrysler Dodge Fiat Jeep Ram at 7726 North Point BLVD, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. The Showroom Hours are 9am-7pm Monday-Friday, 9am-6pm Saturdays, and Closed Sundays. Or visit us anytime at www.NorthPointCJD.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW X3 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPA93406WG77642
Stock: T1712A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 168,792 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
Unlimited Motors Noblesville - Noblesville / Indiana
2004 BMW X3 3.0i 4D Sport Utility 5-Speed Automatic with Steptronic 3.0L I6 SMPI DOHC 24VClean CARFAX. At Unlimited Motors we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Greenwood, Avon, Plainfield, Zionsville, & Brownsburg.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW X3 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPA93434WC32356
Stock: STK32356T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 105,273 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$6,990
AutoMax of Brevard - Melbourne / Florida
THIS LOW MILEAGE SHARP LOOKING 2006 BMW X3 IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! WELL EQUIPPED WITH GREAT OPTIONS INCLUDING A BEAUTIFUL LEATHER INTERIOR POWER PANORAMIC MOONROOF POWER SEATS AN AFTERMARKET PIONEER DECK WITH BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY USB & AUX INPUTS 17 ALLOY WHEELS AND MUCH MORE!! CALL NOW OR STOP BY TODAY FOR A TEST DRIVE!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW X3 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPA93486WG88842
Stock: G88842R2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-09-2020
- used
2004 BMW X3 2.5i160,881 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$995
Island Honda - Kahului / Hawaii
: *MECHANIC SPECIAL! Sold as is and for parts only!* $3,400 below Kelley Blue Book! 2.5i trim. SPORT PKG, PRIVACY GLASS, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, CRUISE CONTROL, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ADAPTIVE XENON HEADLAMPS, FRONT FOG LIGHTS. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: . Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: SPORT PKG sport suspension, 3-spoke sport steering wheel, 18" alloy wheels w/P235/50R18 all-season tires, front sport seats, shadowline trim, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION adaptive transmission control, tap-up/tap-down Steptronic shift control, FRONT FOG LIGHTS. BMW 2.5i with Blue Water Metallic exterior and Gray Montana Leather interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 184 HP at 6000 RPM*. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: This X3 2.5i is priced $3,400 below Kelley Blue Book. VISIT US TODAY: Get to Know Our New Honda Dealership, Serving Kahului, Kihei, Wailuku and Lahaina If there's one thing we want everyone to know it's that at Island Honda we are here to make you happy. That's what we want from the time you walk into our showroom looking for the new or used Honda vehicle of your dreams to the day you want to trade it in. Plus government fees and taxes, $395 dealer document processing charge, and any emissions testing charge. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW X3 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPA73464WC36096
Stock: 4WC36096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- used
2004 BMW X3 2.5i191,249 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,556
Mercedes-Benz of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
2004 BMW X3 2.5iRecent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.Please call 703-442-8200. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Leather Shifter, Roof Rack, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, 3.91 Axle Ratio, Front Bucket Seats, Sensatec Leatherette Upholstery, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Spoiler, Brake assist, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, 8 Speakers Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW X3 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPA73414WC41352
Stock: 20M0631B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW X3 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW X3
- 5(72%)
- 4(20%)
- 3(5%)
- 2(3%)
- 1(1%)
Related BMW X3 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 7 Series Saint Louis MO
- Used BMW 4 Series Ashburn VA
- Used BMW X2 Anaheim CA
- Used BMW 5 Series Colorado Springs CO
- Used BMW M3 Hampton VA
- Used BMW X5 M Durham NC
- Used BMW X5 Boston MA
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Columbus OH
- Used BMW 5 Series Paterson NJ
- Used BMW M2 Reading PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used BMW 7 Series 2012 Ontario CA
- Used BMW 3 Series 2010 Mountain View CA
- Used BMW X5 2013 San Jose CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon