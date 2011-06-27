Vehicle overview

As the junior member of the company's SUV family, the 2010 BMW X3 has some big tire tracks to fill. As a Bimmer, it is expected to offer vigorous performance, athletic handling and a rewarding drive. But as a luxury crossover, it's also expected to offer versatility, a long list of modern conveniences and top-notch cabin materials. Happily, the X3 does the family proud.

The X3 debuted six years ago as a trailblazer in this segment. It hasn't been fully redesigned since, though, and competitors from just about every mainstream luxury automaker have recently joined the party. As a result, the X3 has gotten a little lost in all the hype and hubbub. But there's still a lot to like, including sharp handling, a free-revving inline-6 engine, ample seating space and a generous cargo hold.

However, the X3 is not without a few faults. The price to pay for the superb handling is a firm ride that may be too stiff for some folks. Also, the X3 is pricey compared to rivals such as the Acura RDX, Infiniti EX35 and Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class. In addition to these models, there's worthy competition in the form of the Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60 T6. All of the above are newer designs with plenty of standout attributes. Overall, however, the 2010 BMW X3 remains a respectable choice, and it's certainly a top pick for anyone wanting more driving pleasure from an SUV.