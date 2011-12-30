Used 2012 BMW X3 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda 104 - Westminster / Colorado

This 2012 BMW X3 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This BMW X3 28i has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. One of the best things about this BMW X3 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2012 BMW X3: This sport-luxury crossover has a lot of competition, but the X3 fares especially well when it comes to horsepower and performance from its pair of inline 6-cylinder engines in either turbocharged or naturally aspirated form. BMW's EfficientDynamics technologies boost the X3's mileage to 19 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway. The X3's starting price is still well under $40,000. Strengths of this model include standard all-wheel drive, powerful pair of engines, and Sporty yet practical utility

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5UXWX5C57CL728166

Stock: CL728166

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020