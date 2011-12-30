Used 2012 BMW X3 for Sale Near Me

3,414 listings
X3 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,414 listings
  • 2012 BMW X3 xDrive35i in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 BMW X3 xDrive35i

    117,510 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,499

    $2,429 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Dark Brown
    used

    2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    72,790 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,998

    $2,040 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW X3 xDrive35i in Silver
    used

    2012 BMW X3 xDrive35i

    93,575 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,499

    $1,292 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Dark Red
    used

    2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    118,859 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,795

    $1,394 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Light Blue
    used

    2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    101,746 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,780

    $631 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    102,409 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,000

    $374 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Silver
    used

    2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    95,831 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,798

    $709 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW X3 xDrive35i in White
    used

    2012 BMW X3 xDrive35i

    85,416 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,995

    $216 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW X3 xDrive35i in Gray
    used

    2012 BMW X3 xDrive35i

    90,275 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,488

    $512 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW X3 xDrive35i in Silver
    used

    2012 BMW X3 xDrive35i

    78,402 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,995

    $406 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Black
    used

    2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    112,051 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,795

  • 2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Black
    used

    2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    72,899 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,391

    $240 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Gray
    used

    2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    97,467 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,477

    $757 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Dark Brown
    used

    2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    42,969 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,995

  • 2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Black
    used

    2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    93,608 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

  • 2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i in White
    used

    2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    89,652 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,995

  • 2012 BMW X3 xDrive35i in Gray
    used

    2012 BMW X3 xDrive35i

    151,498 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,495

  • 2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i in White
    used

    2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    74,370 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,594

Consumer Reviews for the BMW X3

Read recent reviews for the BMW X3
Overall Consumer Rating
3.49 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (44%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (11%)
  • 1
    (22%)
Love the car but...
sgm2012,12/30/2011
This is our first 2012 BMW X3 35i M Sports Package. My husband and I love the car but it drifts right. Even on a flat road the car will veer to the right if you let go of the steering wheel. The dealership had it for a week and came back and said that this was normal for the X3's. Does anyone else's X3 drift to the right? It's very noticeable at high speeds but you can still notice it at lower speeds.
Report abuse
