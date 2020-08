Used 2012 BMW X3 for Sale Near Me

Fields BMW of Lakeland - Lakeland / Florida

EPA 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! 35i trim. CARFAX 1-Owner. Leather, Nav System, Moonroof, All Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof, Premium Sound System, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, PREMIUM PKG, BMW APPS, TECHNOLOGY PKG. PREMIUM PKG Nevada leather seat trim, universal garage door opener, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, auto-dimming rear view mirror, lumbar support, interior light pkg, storage pkg, pwr tailgate, comfort access keyless entry, rear manual side-window shades, TECHNOLOGY PKG rear-view camera w/top view, front/rear park distance control, navigation system, online information services, BMW Assist w/enhanced Bluetooth USB, real-time traffic information, PREMIUM SOUND PKG satellite radio, premium hi-fi system, BMW APPS smartphone integration. Panoramic Roof, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Dual Moonroof All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Electronic Stability Control, Mirror Memory.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 BMW X3 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5UXWX7C52CL736106

Stock: L9B34611A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-12-2020