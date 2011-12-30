Used 2012 BMW X3 for Sale Near Me
- 117,510 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,499$2,429 Below Market
Fields BMW of Lakeland - Lakeland / Florida
This vehicle can be purchased online with home or office delivery using Fields Exclusive Concierge Purchasing Program.EPA 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! 35i trim. CARFAX 1-Owner. Leather, Nav System, Moonroof, All Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof, Premium Sound System, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, PREMIUM PKG, BMW APPS, TECHNOLOGY PKG. CLICK NOW! PREMIUM EQUIPMENT ON THIS BMW X3 INCLUDE PREMIUM PKG Nevada leather seat trim, universal garage door opener, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, auto-dimming rear view mirror, lumbar support, interior light pkg, storage pkg, pwr tailgate, comfort access keyless entry, rear manual side-window shades, TECHNOLOGY PKG rear-view camera w/top view, front/rear park distance control, navigation system, online information services, BMW Assist w/enhanced Bluetooth USB, real-time traffic information, PREMIUM SOUND PKG satellite radio, premium hi-fi system, BMW APPS smartphone integration BMW X3: QUALITY LIKE YOU'VE NEVER SEEN BEFORE CARFAX 1-Owner. Qualifies for CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. KEY FEATURES ON THIS X3 INCLUDE Panoramic Roof, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Dual Moonroof All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Electronic Stability Control, Mirror Memory. THE TIME IS NOW TO DRIVE THE BEST Great Gas Mileage: 26 MPG Hwy. COME EXPERIENCE THE ULTIMATE DRIVING MACHINE TODAY Fields BMW Lakeland is proud to serve the Central Florida region with quality new used BMW cars in the Tampa Bay area. With the latest new BMW 3 Series 5 Series cars in Lakeland like the BMW 328, 335, 528, Z4, X3, and X5, you are sure to find the new or used BMW vehicle you have been looking for in the Lakeland, Tampa, Palm Harbor, St Petersburg, Sarasota or Clearwater, Florida area. Come visit us at I-4 at Exit 33, 4285 Lakeland Park Drive, Lakeland, FL 33809 to see our vehicles. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X3 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX7C52CL736106
Stock: L9B34611A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 72,790 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,998$2,040 Below Market
Massey Cadillac South - Orlando / Florida
This 2012 BMW X3 28i comes complete with features such as Premium Package, Technology Package, Power Liftgate, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, and much more! Our website is updated daily to make sure our online inventory is as accurate as possible. The prices online are the same prices that you will find at our dealership. You won't find any funny business at Massey Cadillac! We value your time and rely on our team to make sure everyone has a stress free and hassle free experience. With thousands of Happy Customers Massey Cadillac is one of the Top Cadillac dealers in the nation. Don't settle for less when you can work with a dealer that genuinely cares about giving you the most transparent car buying experience of your life! Call us at 866-939-5521 to schedule your test drive. This vehicle is located just south of the Florida Mall at 8819 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX5C57CL717703
Stock: TCL717703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 93,575 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,499$1,292 Below Market
ALM Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
PANORAMIC..NAVIGATION..BACKUP CAMERA..KEYLESS ENTRY..BLUETOOTH..2012 BMW X3 35..GRAY ON TAN..93K MILES..ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-684-4444. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE DO OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 600 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMGWINNETT.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X3 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX7C56CL737937
Stock: CL737937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 118,859 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,795$1,394 Below Market
Fox Ann Arbor Hyundai - Ann Arbor / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX5C58CL716706
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,746 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,780$631 Below Market
AutoNation Honda 104 - Westminster / Colorado
Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2012 BMW X3 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This BMW X3 28i has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. One of the best things about this BMW X3 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2012 BMW X3: This sport-luxury crossover has a lot of competition, but the X3 fares especially well when it comes to horsepower and performance from its pair of inline 6-cylinder engines in either turbocharged or naturally aspirated form. BMW's EfficientDynamics technologies boost the X3's mileage to 19 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway. The X3's starting price is still well under $40,000. Strengths of this model include standard all-wheel drive, powerful pair of engines, and Sporty yet practical utility All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX5C57CL728166
Stock: CL728166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 102,409 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,000$374 Below Market
Quattro Motors - Redford / Michigan
An unmatched blend of luxury and utility, our 2012 BMW X3 xDrive35i AWD shown in Blue Water Metallic will inject some sport into any activity. Powered by a 3.0 Liter Twin TurboCharged 6 Cylinder that offers 300hp while paired with an 8 Speed Automatic transmission with sport and Manual modes lets you enjoy impressive acceleration as well as a smooth, capable ride with exceptional handling. With this impressive All Wheel Drive team, you'll score near 26mpg and have the power to tow 3,500 pounds. The athletic stance and unmistakable profile of our xDrive35i is enhanced by 18-inch alloy wheels and adaptive xenon headlights. There's ample room in the intuitively-designed xDrive35i interior that surrounds you with upscale materials and cutting edge technology. Imagine yourself sliding into the 8-way power front seats with premium seating and taking in the view from the panoramic sunroof. You'll be pampered by automatic climate control, automatic wipers and other amenities as you stay connected via the iDrive electronics interface, Bluetooth, or a 12 speaker sound system. You'll be kept secure inside our BMW X3 with anti-lock disc brakes, automatic brake drying, stability control, and hill descent control. Yes, this is another perfect formula from BMW. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX5C58CL727544
Stock: 727544
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 95,831 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,798$709 Below Market
Bernardi Volvo Cars Natick - Wellesley / Massachusetts
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, BACK UP CAMERA, X3 xDrive28i, 4D Sport Utility, 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V, 8-Speed Automatic Steptronic, AWD, Titanium Silver Metallic, Oyster w/Nevada Leather Upholstery, 17" x 8.0" Star Spoke (Style 306) Wheels, 3.727 Axle Ratio, 4-Way Lumbar Support for Front Seats, Adaptive Light Control, Ambiance Lighting, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, BMW Assist w/Enhanced Bluetooth & USB, BMW Universal Garage-Door Opener, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Convenience Package, Fineline Sienna Wood Trim, Front & Rear Park Distance Control (PDC), Fully Automatic Panoramic Moonroof, Hard-Drive-Based Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Nevada Leather Upholstery, Online Information Services, Power Tailgate, Premium Package, Real Time Traffic Information, Rear Manual Side-Window Sunshades, Rear-View Camera, Rear-View Camera w/Top View, Satin Aluminum Roof Rails, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Split Fold-Down-Rear Seat, Storage Package, Technology Package, Xenon Adaptive Headlights. 2012 Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! X3 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX5C58CL728788
Stock: V20585A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 85,416 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995$216 Below Market
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2012 BMW X3 XDrive 35i Sport Activity 1 Owner, Clean Carfax, Premium Pkg, Technology Pkg, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, AWD, Alpine White w Sand Beige Interior, Well Equipped with ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound Pkg, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission w Paddle Shift, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, CD Audio, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Cold Weather Package, Cruise Control, Front Seat Heaters, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Memory Seat(s), Smart Key, Sport Seats, Overhead Airbags, Parking Sensors, Power Liftgate/DeckLid, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear View Camera w Top View, Satellite Radio Ready, Side Airbags, Traction Control, Turbo Charged Engine. Financing And Extended Service Plans Available. Sport Activity Package19* Alloy Double Spoke Wheels8-Spd Sport Auto TransmissionSport steering wheel w/paddlesRoof rails in Satin AluminumX-Line exterior trim packageSport seatsAnthracite headliner$1,750[ZPP] Premium PackagePower tailgateUniversal garage-door openerComfort Access keyless entryRear manual side window shadesAuto-dimming mirrorsAuto-dimming rearview mirrorLumbar supportStorage packageAmbient Lighting$3,450[ZCW] Cold Weather PackageHeated Steering Wheel40/20/40 Split Rear SeatHeated front seats$700Technology PackageRear View Camera w/ Top ViewPark Distance ControlNavigation systemOnline Information ServicesBMW Asst w/enhanced BT & USBReal Time Traffic Information$3,200[ZPS] Premium Sound PackageSiriusXM Radio w/ 1 year sub.Premium hi-fi system$950
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X3 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX7C52CL735814
Stock: AT13026
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 90,275 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,488$512 Below Market
iDrive Motorsports - Orlando / Florida
-Down Payments starting at $500-Pronto Desde $500Financing available No matters your credit!*Credit Approval GUARANTEEDTry us without impacting your credit scoreBuy Here-Pay Here is the last option!-We now have many financing programs to get everybody approved and helps re-establish the credit score.-We work with lenders who work on every credit situation (Bad Credit, No Credit, First Time Buyers, Students, No Social, No License, etc.)If you have been denied before, give us a try.It's very easy, visit our website and apply online, once we got you approved, you can come and choose a car according to your budget.Click here to apply now:iDriveMotorsport.comWe accept your trade-in!-For more info and details about our great inventory,please call: 407-203-2630You can also visit us online @ idrivemotorsport.com(Hablamos Español)Financiamiento disponible No importa su crédito.¡Aprobación Garantizada!Buy Here-Pay Here es la última opción, ahora tenemos programas de financiamiento que le dan la oportunidad a personas sin crédito, con crédito afectado, comprando por primera vez, estudiantes, etc. que a su vez le permiten re-establecer su crédito.Si no tiene seguro social, ni licencia, también podemos trabajar su caso.Si le han denegado antes, llámenos ó escríbanos para ayudarle a conseguir su aprobaciónEs bién fácil, solicitar financiamiento aquí en el dealer ó en nuestro website:iDriveMotorsport.comUna vez recibamos la aplicación, comenzamos a trabajar en la aprobación.Danos la oportunidad de servirte.Para más información llame al: 407-203-2630Aceptamos su trade-in!#buyyoucaratwholesaleprice #idrivemotorsport#youreapproved #buyhere-payhere-nomore*The advertised price is the internet special price. We reserve the right to change our prices at any time without further notice. *Document Fees, Tax, Tag, Title, Stamps, Registration or Insurance are not included in the advertised price. *iDrive Motorsport is not responsible for any error or omission. Please verify all information with the dealer before purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X3 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX7C55CL889577
Stock: 889577
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,402 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995$406 Below Market
BMW of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Oyster; Nevada Leather Seat Trim Dual Moonroof Titanium Silver Metallic Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X3 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX7C50CL736024
Stock: CL736024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 112,051 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,795
Addison AutoPlex - Addison / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX5C50CL728865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,899 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,391$240 Below Market
MINI of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Premium Pkg Technology Pkg Convenience Pkg Oyster; Nevada Leather Seat Trim Cold Weather Pkg Leather Seats Cold Weather Pkg Ii Bmw Apps Satin Aluminum Roof Rails Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Fineline Wave Wood Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. MINI of Las Vegas is pleased to be currently offering this 2012 BMW X3 28i with 72,899mi. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped BMW X3, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. This 2012 BMW X3 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX5C51CL727434
Stock: CL727434
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 97,467 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,477$757 Below Market
NY Auto Find - Massapequa / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX5C5XCL717503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,969 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,995
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
New Arrival! LOW MILES Value Priced below the market average! -Navigation -Leather -Bluetooth -Auto Climate Control -Panoramic Sunroof ABS Brakes -Power Seat -Heated Front Seats -AM/FM Radio and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle along with the options and color this BMW X3 is sure to sell fast. Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX5C51CL728163
Stock: CL728163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 93,608 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
Select Imports - Fort Smith / Arkansas
A well kept vehicle and in great condition. It has power windows, locks, Dual power heated seats , panorama moon roof ,sunroof, hill descent control, traction control, Anti theft system , keyless entry , power windows and locks, Sirius satellite, Bluetooth wireless and more. bank financing and extended warranty available. Trade ins welcome. visit our inventory at www.selectimportsfortsmith.com and call (479)459-2923 to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX5C56CL718969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,652 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,995
Classic BMW - Willoughby Hills / Ohio
Here we have a 2012 BMW x3 xDrive28i SUV! It was previously a personal use vehicle and has a gorgeous Alpine White exterior. Stop in at Classic BMW for a test drive today! We are located at 2571 Som Center Rd., Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 or call us at 440-585-9990!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX5C53CL725605
Stock: B10902A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 151,498 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,495
Mira Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
2012 BMW X3 XDRIVE35I 4 DOOR SUV 3.0L I6 24V GAS AWD, AUTOMATIC LEATHER POWER SEATS HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL TRACTION CONTROL SAT RADIO CD PLAYER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS AND WINDOWS FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X3 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX7C56CL975531
Stock: 3298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,594
Rick Hendrick BMW - Charleston / South Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, Hendrick Affordable, Excellent Condition. FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, TECHNOLOGY PKG, Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System, All Wheel Drive, PREMIUM PKG, SATELLITE RADIOPREMIUM EQUIPMENT ON THIS BMW X3 INCLUDEPREMIUM PKG Nevada leather seat trim, universal garage door opener, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, auto-dimming rear view mirror, lumbar support, interior light pkg, storage pkg, panorama roof, TECHNOLOGY PKG rear-view camera w/top view, front/rear park distance control, navigation system, online information services, BMW Assist w/enhanced Bluetooth & USB, real-time traffic information, CONVENIENCE PKG power tailgate, comfort access keyless entry, manual rear side-window shades, Xenon headlights, adaptive light control, COLD WEATHER PKG heated front seats, heated steering wheel, split fold-down rear seat, SATELLITE RADIO, SATIN ALUMINUM ROOF RAILS, SAND BEIGE, NEVADA LEATHER SEAT TRIM, FINELINE SIENA WOOD TRIMBMW X3: QUALITY LIKE YOU'VE NEVER SEEN BEFORECARFAX 1-Owner. Qualifies for CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Multi-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyKEY FEATURES ON THIS X3 INCLUDEAll Wheel Drive, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass, Electronic Stability Control, Mirror Memory, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS. BMW 28i with Alpine White exterior and Sand Beige interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 258 HP at 6600 RPM*.YOU DESERVE IT: BEST IN CLASSX3 Difference #25: A More Powerful Engine Than It's Lexus, AudiA $699.00 Closing Fee is included in the advertised/sales price and does not include tax, tags, title, and registration fees. The Closing Fee will not exceed $699.00 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX5C50CL724024
Stock: M30006A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
