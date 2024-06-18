2025 BMW X3 First Look: New Design, Same Ol' SUV

The wheelbase for the new car is the same, at 112.8 inches, but the new X3 is a touch longer and wider while being lower overall. The rear track — the distance between the center of the two rear wheels — is also wider than it used to be to help give the SUV a more planted stance.

What's under the hood?

The BMW X3 will remain gas-only for now. Europe will likely get a new iX3 — the X3's fully electric counterpart — soon. But BMW will wait until its Neue Klasse EV crossover makes it to production to bring a fully electric crossover to the U.S. That means the X3 will retain its arrangement of four- and six-cylinder turbocharged engines for this new generation. Interestingly, you can't get a rear-wheel-drive version of either; the X3 is now all-wheel-drive only.

Both engines will be familiar to current X3 owners but are now augmented by mild-hybrid systems. The base 30 xDrive model's 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder makes 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The more powerful 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six in the X3 M50 xDrive makes 393 hp at 6,250 rpm and 428 lb-ft of torque at 1,800 rpm.