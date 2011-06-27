Close

Savor the performance of our 2005 BMW X3 3.0i xDrive in Silver Gray Metallic! Powered by a 3.0 Liter 6 Cylinder generating 225hp and mated to a responsive 5 Speed Automatic transmission. This incredible All Wheel Drive will leave you with all smiles as it achieves near 23mpg on the open road. This X3's interior is attractive and fitted with high-quality materials. You will be treated to leather heated front seats, a sunroof, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, beautiful woodgrain accents, keyless entry, full power accessories, an AM/FM/CD audio system, and so much more. This gorgeous X3 is waiting to give you a well mannered luxurious ride. With an abundance of safety features, you will breathe easier knowing that the designers at BMW have got your back. Intelligent safety and information system, daytime running lights, a crash sensor that automatically turns on your hazard lights and unlocks all the doors along with a fleet of airbags will give you peace of mind. Among small luxury crossover, this X3 has no equal.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 8 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 BMW X3 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBXPA93435WD17540

Stock: WD17540

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-03-2020