Used 2006 BMW X3 for Sale Near Me

3,414 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
X3 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,414 listings
  • 2006 BMW X3 3.0i in Gray
    used

    2006 BMW X3 3.0i

    124,123 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,495

    $2,061 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW X3 3.0i in Black
    used

    2006 BMW X3 3.0i

    119,134 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,955

    $830 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW X3 3.0i in Silver
    used

    2006 BMW X3 3.0i

    88,698 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,294

    $493 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW X3 3.0i in Gray
    used

    2006 BMW X3 3.0i

    126,815 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,991

    Details
  • 2006 BMW X3 3.0i in Gray
    used

    2006 BMW X3 3.0i

    165,389 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,700

    Details
  • 2006 BMW X3 3.0i in White
    used

    2006 BMW X3 3.0i

    103,874 miles

    $7,325

    Details
  • 2006 BMW X3 3.0i in Gray
    used

    2006 BMW X3 3.0i

    105,273 miles
    2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2006 BMW X3 3.0i in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 BMW X3 3.0i

    100,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2005 BMW X3 3.0i in Silver
    used

    2005 BMW X3 3.0i

    152,265 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Lease

    $4,195

    $1,180 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 BMW X3 3.0i
    used

    2005 BMW X3 3.0i

    199,626 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,950

    $647 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 BMW X3 3.0i
    used

    2005 BMW X3 3.0i

    201,617 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2007 BMW X3 3.0si in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 BMW X3 3.0si

    115,665 miles

    $7,499

    Details
  • 2007 BMW X3 3.0si in Black
    used

    2007 BMW X3 3.0si

    120,511 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $7,498

    Details
  • 2007 BMW X3 3.0si in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 BMW X3 3.0si

    83,967 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,490

    Details
  • 2007 BMW X3 3.0si in Gray
    used

    2007 BMW X3 3.0si

    89,339 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,400

    Details
  • 2005 BMW X3 3.0i in Light Blue
    used

    2005 BMW X3 3.0i

    140,274 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2007 BMW X3 3.0si in White
    used

    2007 BMW X3 3.0si

    129,551 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2007 BMW X3 3.0si in White
    used

    2007 BMW X3 3.0si

    122,505 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW X3 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,414 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X3
  4. Used 2006 BMW X3

Consumer Reviews for the BMW X3

Read recent reviews for the BMW X3
Overall Consumer Rating
4.654 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 54 reviews
  • 5
    (72%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (4%)
Manual transmission and Sunroof
wnull,08/09/2013
My wife and I traded in our car with our baby on the way and wanted an SUV that had both a manual transmission and a sun roof. NO new cars come with both so We picked up our 2006 X3 with 68K and now have about 77K after almost a year and absolutely love it! The storage in the back is a little tight but the movable tie downs are great. We ended up buying the crossbars for the roof so we can put a cargo box on top for our annually beach vacation. Worked wonderfully. Gas mileage has been pretty good, with summer gas and a trip to north western pa (No roof rack) we managed between 25-26mpg 85-90% highway. Around town we get anywhere from 18-21, depending on who's driving.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
X3
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to
to

Related BMW X3 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings