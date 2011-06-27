  1. Home
2014 BMW X3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Potent and reasonably efficient engines
  • high-quality cabin
  • generous passenger and cargo room
  • crisp handling
  • comfortable rear seat.
  • More expensive than most rivals.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 BMW X3 is an excellent, if somewhat pricey, choice for a luxury crossover SUV with wide-ranging talents.

Vehicle overview

Among compact to midsize luxury crossover SUVs, the 2014 BMW X3 stands apart from most rivals. With its superb driving dynamics, spacious and upscale interior accommodations, and solid fuel economy ratings, the X3 is a front runner in this class and definitely one you'll want to check out, particularly if you have a family.

BMWs are typically known for providing an engaging experience behind the wheel, and that trait certainly holds up for the X3. While it's not quite as sporty as its smaller sibling, the X1, the X3 still provides much more feedback and entertainment through turns than the average luxury SUV.

A lot of that fun also comes from what's under the hood. BMW offers two engine choices, both turbocharged: a 2.0-liter four-cylinder (xDrive 28i) and a 3.0-liter inline-6 (xDrive 35i). If you're unsure about the idea of a four-cylinder luxury SUV, the X3 will make you a believer: The xDrive28i version offers plenty of power plus the bonus of great fuel economy. Going with the larger engine in the BMW X3 xDrive35i does drop fuel economy a little, but in return you get one of the quickest models in this class.

Inside the 2014 BMW X3, you get more of what BMW is known for: impressive quality. We've found that the X3's front seats provide great support for both long road trips and enthusiastic drives on back roads. Materials quality is first class, with understated wooden trim, brushed-metal accents and a general refinement that elevates the cabin ambience. The X3 also lives up to expectations for utility, as its rear seat is roomy and cargo space is competitive.

Other compact luxury crossovers, such as the Audi Q5 and Mercedes-Benz GLK350 are down on interior room, but they're just as luxurious and stylish, and potentially a bit more fuel-efficient, thanks to available diesel and hybrid variants. The X3 tends to be pricey, too, and it's worth looking at less expensive crossovers such as the Acura RDX or Volvo XC60 if you have a keen eye on the budget. Overall, though, the 2014 BMW X3's wealth of strengths make it a top recommendation for this class.

2014 BMW X3 models

The 2014 BMW X3 crossover SUV is available in two trim levels that correspond to engine choice: xDrive28i and xDrive35i.

The xDrive28i model comes standard with 18-inch wheels; rear privacy glass; automatic headlights; foglamps; automatic wipers; a power liftgate; auto-dimming mirrors; cruise control; dual-zone automatic climate control; eight-way power front seats with memory functions; leatherette premium vinyl upholstery; a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel; Bluetooth phone connectivity; the iDrive electronics interface; and a 12-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, an iPod/USB audio interface and an auxiliary audio input.

Besides its more powerful engine, the xDrive35i adds adaptive bi-xenon headlights, a panoramic sunroof and wood trim. These items are options on the xDrive28i.

The Premium package includes the panoramic sunroof (xDrive28i), keyless ignition/entry, leather upholstery, four-way lumbar support for the front seats, satellite radio, cargo area nets and tie-down points. The Cold Weather package includes heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats. The Technology package gets you a head-up display, a navigation system with a larger main iDrive display, smartphone app integration and the BMW Remote Services emergency communications system.

The Driver Assistance package adds front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. On top of this you can add the Driver Assistance Plus package, which has rear- and top-view parking cameras and a lane-departure warning system.

The M Sport package features 19-inch wheels, special exterior trim, sport front seats, a sport steering wheel and transmission shift paddles (35i only). The Dynamic Handling package adds adaptive suspension dampers, enhanced speed-adjustable power steering and an enhanced torque-vectoring version of the all-wheel-drive system.

Some of the above items are available as stand-alone options. Other stand-alone options include automatic high-beam headlight control and a 16-speaker surround-sound audio system.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 BMW X3 receives minor updates to feature availability, but otherwise it's unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 240 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are standard on all BMW X3s, along with an automatic stop-start system. The latter shuts off the engine when stopped and then starts it when you take your foot off the brake in order to save fuel.

In Edmunds performance testing, the four-cylinder X3 went from zero to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds, which is average overall for the segment and as quick as some six-cylinder crossovers. EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 24 mpg combined (21 mpg city/28 mpg highway).

The X3 xDrive35i gets a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 that produces 300 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque. It uses the same eight-speed automatic, and AWD is standard. In Edmunds performance testing, the 35i hit 60 mph in 5.6 seconds, which makes it one of the quickest vehicles in this segment. Fuel economy is rated at 21 mpg combined (19 mpg city/26 mpg highway), which is actually better than some of the X3 xDrive35i's less powerful rivals.

Safety

Every 2014 BMW X3 comes standard with antilock disc brakes, automatic brake drying (useful in rainy weather), front seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, active front seat head restraints, stability control and hill descent control. Also standard is the BMW Assist emergency communications system, which provides automatic crash notification and on-demand roadside assistance.

The optional BMW Remote Services system upgrades BMW Assist with stolen-vehicle recovery and remote door unlocking. Other optional equipment includes front and rear parking sensors, rear- and top-view parking cameras and a lane-departure warning system.

In Edmunds brake testing, an xDrive35i stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, which is an average distance for the segment. An xDrive28i with the M Sport package stopped in 127 feet.

In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the X3 received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

Don't dismiss the 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i based on its four-cylinder power plant. Acceleration is very quick, and it's one of the most fuel-efficient models in the crossover segment based on EPA estimates. The auto stop-start function that comes with this engine can be an annoyance in heavy traffic, because the engine doesn't restart as quickly or smoothly as we'd like when transitioning between the brake pedal and the gas (fortunately, you can manually disable this feature). If your budget allows, though, the X3 xDrive35i will be hard to pass up, as its acceleration is very impressive, while fuel economy is still quite good in normal driving.

The X3 delivers on the promise of BMW performance in other respects, too. Take it around a turn with enthusiasm, and it feels light and nimble. As small luxury crossovers go, it's one of the sportiest, particularly with its optional suspension and drivetrain add-ons. And while the ride quality is definitely firm, most people will find the 2014 BMW X3 quite livable, whether commuting along city streets or taking long trips on the highway.

Interior

The X3's interior will be familiar to anyone who has spent time in a BMW product. Classic analog gauges, sensible ergonomics and a restrained overall aesthetic combine to create a pleasant driving environment. Occupants will feel cocooned within the high-quality materials covering the seats, console and dash.

Overall, we're fond of the iDrive electronics interface, particularly with the higher-resolution screen that comes with the navigation system. The menu structure is straightforward, the graphics are crisp and processing times are quick, which helps minimize the amount of time you spend looking away from the road. That said, new owners should sit down and familiarize themselves with iDrive before hitting the road, because it's still a complex system and you can't master everything while the car's in motion.

Room for front passengers is more than ample, while rear legroom is downright generous and pairs with a truly comfortable seat. Indeed, this is one of the most family-friendly vehicles in the class. Total cargo capacity with the rear seats folded is 63.3 cubic feet, which makes it one of the larger compact luxury crossovers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 BMW X3.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Compromise
poppy42,08/30/2014
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
My wife wanted a mid size SUV which was NOT front wheel drive or front wheel biased. This pretty much directed us to Audi Q5, BMW X3and Mercedes GLK350. Each had its strong points, but the BMW X3 had the most useable space and no real negatives. We're very happy with our decision. Ours was pretty well optioned and had the highest sticker price of the 3, but with USAA and BMW incentives, wound up the least expensive. The base engine has plenty of zip and is reasonably fuel efficient (not quite up to EPA estimates, but still not bad). It handles nicely on the road. If I did not drive a Mercedes E350 Sport, I'm sure I would be more effusive in my praise of the X3. After 2-1/2 years, my original review is still accurate. I have never had to take the car to the dealership except for routine maintenance. My wife is the principle driver and she loves the car--excellent visibility, crisp handling, super functionality. She uses the car typically as a "grocery getter", but on 4 trips of about 500 mi. each, the car performed flawlessly. We have had no second thoughts about this purchase. Two more years have passed and two more trips to the dealership for routine maintenance and two more trips to the beach. Our X3 has served us well. We've had the car for 5-1/2 years now and only one unscheduled trip for maintenance which was covered by a recall warranty. We also replaced the battery at a cost of $400.00. My wife has a special birthday coming up and a new car has been mentioned (sorta). I have looked again at Audi Q5, BWM X3, and Mercedes GLC300. There have been no significant improvements to any of these cars. Some of the new passive safety features and technology are enticing, but not worth the $30,000+ it would cost to replace the 2014 X3.
Plenty of power and plenty of fun.
okruss@sbcglobal.net,04/15/2016
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I recently bought a loaded, low-mileage, certified pre-owned 2014 X3 with the 4 cylinder turbo engine. I was concerned that the 4 cylinder engine would be short on performance. But, that is not the case at all. The car gets up and goes, especially when it's in Sport mode. You don't need the bigger 6 cylinder engine to have fun in this vehicle. I have taken my X3 up into the mountains along with 2 passengers and luggage. It went up the mountain without breaking a sweat. The turbo powered engine along with the 8-speed transmission works flawlessly and always keeps the X3 it's toes. Plus, the handling is amazing. I have owned some sporty coupes over the years, and this X3 feels just as sporty as any on them. I love it!
Love averything but the tires
C Miles,08/04/2016
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I have had this X3 for 2 years and love everything about it except the "run flat" nitrogen filled tires. Twice a year ALL my tires show low tire warning with the temperature change. I live 25 miles form the dealership, so it is a little disconcerting. The dealership ALWAYS takes care of it timely as long as they are open. That is my only complaint on the entire car. I love the comfort and convenience of everything on the inside. The headlights are amazing as I live outside the city and drive on long roads that I need to see the sides of the roads for deer etc, and a long way in front for any hazards. The mileage is great for the size of the engine I chose, which I love. Great pickup and great handling.
BMW X3 A Jolly little toy for adults
Frenchy,12/04/2016
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Bought my X3 xdrive28i 3 years ago and drove it about 13 000/year. This car is a real pleasure to drive every morning to work. It takes away the boredom of the drive to work early every morning I work about 25 miles away and my ride takes about 35 mn so I drive quite a lot. I used to dread that drive but this car made my mornings much more fun. I drive a mixed mileage on the highway and normal roads. The drive on the highway is a real breeze. I drive it on the comfort mode and the car has plenty enough of pick up to pass cars without any problems even at high speed. I am very surprised by the amount of power this little 4 cylinders has even when I go over 80 mile per hour. You can actually have a lot more pick up by switching it to the sport mode, which has great acceleration power, when you merge or want to change lanes fast. This car is a lot of fun to drive. If you are lucky enough to live in a region with back roads, you can have a lot of fun to drive it. I live in PA and the car is great for hills and turns on tight roads. It grips the road. In one word, it drives fantastic. I took 2 trip to South Carolina with it and it drove fantastic. The interior is simple but looks great. I have the special lights on it and good God, they are amazing at night. The car also has an amazing break system that saved me a few times from hitting dear at night. The car all wheel drive is great on the snow. I used to have a Subaru Outback and I think this car is better on the snow. It comes with free maintenance for 4 years. I never paid anything until now except my inspection every year and a set of tires. Now for the negative. Not much to say the truth. The tires/wheels are the only thing I am having a problem with. In the winter, the pressure on the tires can vary quite a lot depending on the temperature. My dash board showed a few times a low pressure on the tires. I had to go to my gas station a few times in the winter to put air in my tires. I have Pirelli zero all weather run flat tires on this car and get ready to spend at least $350 to $400 per tire when you change them. They don't last long either (25 000 miles at most) but they are silent and grip the road. I guess this is the price to pay for performance tires and the security of run flat tires, but you can install normal tires that will cost a fraction of these if you prefer. The car does not have a spare wheel in case of a flat but BMW has free 24h road assistance included. Most insurances do too. My insurance went up by about $30/month when I switched from my Subaru Outback to this car too. The gas mileage is not great (21 miles at most per gallon on the highway) so I use the eco mode when I drive in the city (it does not save you much anyway). It shuts down the engine when the car stops which I like (you don't have to use this if you don't want to). The options are expensive and the price of the car can go up in a hurry. The head lights are well worth it though and I like the GPS on it once you know how to use it. The ondrive system is great (it links my I-phone 6 through bluetooth to my music and pandora automatically when you start the car without having to do anything but not to your e-mail. BMW does not allow texting and e-mailing while driving). The music system is not fantastic unless you get the upgrade (12 speakers) which is amazing and worth the money if you like to listen to music (loud and clear). That is the only regret on my car. I should have got this cause when I got into another model which had it, what a difference it was. Overall, this is a fantastic car. I have no regret about this car. I ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT. This was the best present I ever bought myself for Christmas. Not cheap but if you have the means, you can't go wrong. My car is now out of warranty. 4.5 years old. Still nothing bad to say about it. No problems whatsoever for now. Still love this car which is pretty rare after such a period of time. No rust or other problems. Changed the brakes once (covered by warranty) and did all the oil changes prescribed. The car is still running like a Swiss watch.
See all 24 reviews of the 2014 BMW X3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2014 BMW X3 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

