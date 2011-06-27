  1. Home
2007 BMW X3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quick reflexes, brilliant steering, outstanding power delivery, undeniable quality, good cargo capacity for its size.
  • Relatively stiff ride, priced higher than most competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Looking for a small SUV that performs like a sport sedan? The 2007 BMW X3 fulfills that role nicely, as long as you don't mind its big price tag and unusually firm ride.

Vehicle overview

Like other crossover SUVs, the 2007 BMW X3 is based on a unibody car platform. However, unlike other crossover SUVs, the car platform the X3 is based upon is BMW's perpetually praised 3 Series sport sedan. And that's the strongest element of this rather small, but very athletic machine.

While the X3 features BMW's X-Drive all-wheel-drive system, this is not a machine built for off-road exploration. The X-Drive system lacks a low range for serious muck extraction and the suspension doesn't have the long travel needed to climb boulders. Instead, the X3 is built to deliver an exciting all-weather, on-road driving experience with some of the best steering and handling of any small SUV. And it has an exceptionally eager power plant that, unlike virtually every other small SUV, is offered hooked to a six-speed manual transmission. As in every BMW, the best seat in the X3 is the driver seat.

Yes the X3 is also luxurious, but in an understated way; there's very little chrome anywhere on the vehicle and the on-board entertainment system options don't include video monitors to entertain the children. Instead there are well-shaped seats covered in perfectly stitched hides, easily read instrumentation, sweet wood accents and switches that operate with the precision of a surgical instrument.

Sure the X3's ride can be stiff, the interior is versatile but there's not a lot of it, and compared to other crossover SUVs its size this one is expensive. But this is the BMW of small SUVs.

2007 BMW X3 models

The 2007 BMW X3 is a small crossover SUV. The 3.0si is the sole trim level offered. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic moonroof, automatic climate control, leatherette (vinyl, that is) upholstery, full power accessories, automatic headlights, heated mirrors and keyless entry. Power front seats and a CD player with an auxiliary input are also included. The three major option conglomerations are a Cold Weather package featuring heated front and rear seats, headlights and a ski bag; a Premium package that bundles a universal garage door opener, upgraded interior lighting and leather upholstery and lumbar supports for the front seats; and a Sport package that tightens the suspension, ups the wheels to 18 inches in diameter and wraps them in 235/50R18 tires, adds in sport seats and dresses the exterior in an aerodynamic body kit.

Stand-alone options include 19-inch wheels and tires, park assist, an upgraded sound system, a navigation system, new 16-way "Comfort" seats and adaptive xenon headlights.

2007 Highlights

Four years after its introduction, BMW's smaller "Sports Activity Vehicle" (a crossover SUV by most definitions) undergoes its first significant updating. The lineup has been simplified to a single model called the "X3 3.0si" equipped with the latest generation of BMW's 3.0-liter, inline six-cylinder engine. In this application, it makes 260 horsepower. BMW has also revised the front and rear exterior styling; introduced new wheel designs; and tweaked the interior with a new three-spoke steering wheel, a new hood over the instrumentation and revised leather and plastic materials. Beyond all that, the stability control system now incorporates "Brake Fade Compensation," "Brake Drying" and "Start-off Assistant" technologies.

Performance & mpg

Every 2007 BMW X3 3.0si is powered by a 3.0-liter inline-6 engine rated at 260 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque. That engine comes lashed to either a manual or Sportmatic automatic six-speed transmission feeding into BMW's X-Drive full-time all-wheel-drive system. BMW claims the new engine should significantly improve acceleration with the manual-transmission X3 3.0si getting to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds and the Sportmatic doing the trick in 7.1 seconds.

Safety

The X3's safety systems are all integrated into BMW's "Intelligent Safety and Information System" which places redundant systems throughout the vehicle so even if some are damaged the various safety technologies aboard will function properly. Those include two-stage airbags in front, front and rear side curtain airbags, front-seat side impact airbags (similar airbags are optional for the rearward seats) and an aggressive stability control system that now includes brake fade compensation, brake drying, brake standby and start-off assistance.

Driving

If you judge luxury crossover SUVs solely by how well they navigate a slalom course, then there's no better one on the market (with the possible exception of the Acura RDX) than the 2007 BMW X3. The steering is simply the best, the engine is joyous to use, the suspension is nimble and the brakes are effective. But if what you're looking for is something to haul a big family cross-country in maximum comfort or creep along a trail, there are better choices.

Interior

There's not a lot of room inside the X3, but what there is is well thought out and beautifully executed. The decoration is more sophisticated than opulent, with excellent switch feel and plenty of storage cubbies strewn about. The audio and ventilation controls can be confusing the first, second or 40th time a driver attempts to use them, but once mastered they return precise adjustments. Overall it's an environment geared for serious driving rather than entertaining diversion.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 BMW X3.

5(67%)
4(21%)
3(7%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.5
109 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 109 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Crossover SUV IF you can afford it
Craig Fauver,12/09/2015
3.0si 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
I bought my 2007 BMW X3 3.0si with about 70,000 miles in January 2012. I was 28 years old at the time and excited about my purchase. It was a CPO and had a 6 month warranty with it. I drive about 30,000 miles annually and at almost 185,000 miles 4 years later I am left to ponder whether it was a good buy or not or whether I would do it again. The car I bought had a new sticker price of something close to $44,000, so considering that the first 5 years / 70k miles absorbed about $26,000 of that made me feel good about the purchase. It was KBB's book price for a private party sale in Good or Very Good condition. Now that I've put 115,000 miles on it I look back at the service and maintenance history and just as I was starting to get impressed by how little went wrong in 115,000 miles but then I hit about 182k and it needed a starter, then tires, then transmission. Needless to say it's been a bad month or so in the repair dept. Here's a list of what I've needed to have done from 70 - 185k miles at the approximate mileage: Every 10k - new oil and filter. Every 20k - new air filter, clean MAF sensor. 80k - Water pump at approx. 90k - tires 125k - Coolant expansion tank was cracked and replaced 135k - tires 150k - windshield washer pumps 150k - brake pads and rotors. 155k - ignition coils and spark plugs 165k - fuel filter 170k - changed brake fluid, bled brakes, new anti-squeal on pads 182k - tires 182k - starter 182k - transmission fluid & filter, differential & transfer case fluid (transmission started slipping, don't believe BMW lifetime fluids get them changed every 30-50k depending on driving conditions and climate). 185k - transmission (bought used with 99k miles for $1480 - a tad under $2700 after mechanic and shop fees)
Wonderful SAV - Still in Love!
archibaldg,01/20/2015
3.0si 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
I have had this wonderful vehicle for a few years. We bought it used with an aftermarket warranty to replace a MB C350. I am looking forward to getting in and driving it every day, even after a few years of ownership. In fact, I just realized HOW MUCH I love this car, after having to drive a truly horrible rental because my "baby" is in the body shop for some cosmetic repairs. The handling and power is phenomenal for a small SUV. I love the very firm suspension and the BMW sports seats are hands-down the best, most supportive seats in any vehicle I have ever driven. In fact the X3 inspired us to buy an 08 328i with very similar packages so we can seamlessly switch between a sedan an SUV. Updating this review a few years later, just to confirm what a great vehicle this is. Even at ten years old this SAV still has the power and performance to keep up with and out do many newer SUVs. Last year I drove my father-in-laws new Jeep Grand Cherokee for a day or two and found it a sluggish, lumbering beast compared to my X3. I keep on top of maintenance and use a BMW specialized independent shop. As a result, I do not feel that cost of ownership is any higher than for other ("lesser") vehicles of this age. The naturally aspirated inline six engine is one of the most durable engines BMW has ever built!
My first bmw
jim bergtold,12/05/2006
X3 2007 is nearly perfect with its new engine and transmission and improved interior. It is the best vehicle I have ever owned and I have been driving new mercedes since 1993.
Great SUV!
Mbatista911,02/01/2016
3.0si 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
I have the M Package and it's worth every penny, is gorgeous and handling is superb. Acceleration is go and no breaks down. Gass is normal for a 6 in line. I have owned for 2 1/2 year, buy it used with 119k and now after 10k, I have to say it's still running like new, my wife love it and it drives like a sport car, it turns very good and breaks/stop almost as my M3. Very safe on the rain or snow due to its awd. Update: they are good until they hit 100k, after that the annual maintenance is about $3k, monthly shop visits.
See all 109 reviews of the 2007 BMW X3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
260 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all Used 2007 BMW X3 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 BMW X3
More About This Model

It appears BMW has been reading the reviews of its soon-to-be former X3 3.0i sport-activity vehicle. The chief complaints of economy-grade interior treatments, lack of power, harsh ride qualities and a relatively high asking price have all been addressed with the 2007 BMW X3 3.0si, which is on dealership floors right now.

You'll have to gaze hard to spot the new X3's exterior changes. The easiest to recognize are the black front bumpers with integrated foglamps, replacing the elaborately contoured body-colored bumpers, and the badge on the front-quarter panel, of course, which now reads "3.0si" instead of "3.0i."

Under the skin, however, the changes are far more pronounced.

New power
The new lighter magnesium-aluminum 3.0-liter engine increases output some 35 horsepower over the outgoing engine of the same displacement and dimensions. With 260 hp available at a now higher 6600 rpm (versus 225 hp at 5900 rpm), one might think the X3 would be less happy around town. Fortunately, the peak torque, which is what you really feel, is both increased to 225 pound-feet (from 214 lb-ft) and it arrives at a much lower 2750 rpm (versus 3500 rpm).

This immediately translates to a more relaxed and powerful low end, combined with brighter, more energetic high-rpm characteristics. Despite the added power, fuel consumption (of premium-grade gasoline) has improved marginally, at 18 mpg city/26 mpg highway for the standard six-speed manual transmission, and 19/26 mpg for the no-cost optional six-speed automatic transmission.

New transmission/improved all-wheel drive
That new six-speed automatic (it replaces the five-speed) is responsible for much of the X3's newfound drivability. Performance and efficiency of the new automatic are also immediately evident. Shifting is noticeably quicker (50 percent according to BMW), and the company claims the new transmission accounts for a 6-percent gain in fuel economy, offsetting the increase in power and curb weight. A new torque converter lock-up rationale (lock-up occurs nearly from a standstill) allows the X3 to feel more responsive to throttle input. Standard "Drive," "Sport" and manual-shifting positions are retained.

BMW's standard xDrive all-wheel-drive system is now integrated into the X3's dynamic stability control system (DSC), as well as ABS functions and dynamic traction control system (DTC). From our spirited highway drive, as well as a decent amount of off-roading, the results were pretty obvious. The X3 3.0si still drives like a sport wagon, but the point at which the former stability system would have made a correction is now further away. No doubt the electronics were hard at work, but the revised suspension settings were also more able to cope with irregularities in the pavement, making the X3 both smoother and more forgiving than the stiff-legged ride of yore.

When we took the X3 off-road, we tried ascending a loose-packed hill with and without DTC and found the system was definitely more effective at putting the power in the right places at the right time. Going down the other side, we were happy to use the Hill Descent Control system, which maintains the vehicle at a programmed speed (adjustable on the fly) without the need to touch either pedal.

New-ish interior
For 2007, the X3 now joins the rest of the BMW lineup with a typically tasteful interior. Wood trim adorns grab handles and more of the dash has a higher-quality look and feel. A three-spoke steering wheel dominates the dash, whose geometry and two-tone hues now more closely resemble the current 3 Series. The screen for the $1,800 optional navigation system still sprouts out of the dash pad, but larger storage bins are sprinkled throughout, making the interior more useful and better integrated.

Cold weather, premium or sport packages alter the seating materials and support levels. Heated front seats are part of the Cold Weather pack, but newly optional heated rear seats are also available. Ultimate cargo room (to the window line) remains the same, a modest 54.6 cubic feet with the rear seats folded and the vertical net in place.

Virtually the same price
The X3 3.0si comes with all these improvements and more for a minimal $1,200 MSRP increase over the 2006 model. Still, being priced right in the sweet spot at $38,695 puts it in the neighborhood of some stiff competition from Acura's all-new RDX, the stalwart Lexus RX 330 and even the Mercedes-Benz ML350 if you go easy on the options. This X3 is as all-new as a midlife refresh can be.

With BMW's sport-utility sales slipping recently, some might criticize BMW for letting the X3 languish too long before implementing all the enhancements. If the original X3 were as good as this one is, it might've avoided some of the early dissatisfaction and enjoyed even more success than it has. If you're in the market for a small and sporty sport-ute, put the 2007 BMW X3 back on your list.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2007 BMW X3 Overview

The Used 2007 BMW X3 is offered in the following submodels: X3 SUV. Available styles include 3.0si 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M).

