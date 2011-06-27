  1. Home
2021 BMW X3

What’s new

  • Many advanced safety features are now standard
  • Android Auto is finally available
  • A few previously optional features are now standard
  • Part of the third X3 generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Both available engines are powerful and fuel-efficient
  • Wide variety of standard and optional features for personalization
  • Roomy interior for all passengers
  • Questionable value proposition of the plug-in hybrid
$43,000
2021 BMW X3 pricing

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 BMW X3.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    M40i 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    M40i 4dr SUV AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$56,600
    MPG 21 city / 27 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower382 hp @ 5800 rpm
    xDrive30e 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    xDrive30e 4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$49,600
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    HorsepowerN/A
    sDrive30i 4dr SUV features & specs
    sDrive30i 4dr SUV
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$43,000
    MPG 25 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower248 hp @ 5200 rpm
    xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$45,000
    MPG 23 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower248 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all 2021 BMW X3 features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.2%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    FAQ

    Is the BMW X3 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 X3 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW X3 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the X3 gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg to 27 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the X3 ranges from 27.2 to 28.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW X3. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 BMW X3?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 BMW X3:

    Is the BMW X3 reliable?

    To determine whether the BMW X3 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the X3. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the X3's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 BMW X3 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 BMW X3 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 X3 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 BMW X3?

    The least-expensive 2021 BMW X3 is the 2021 BMW X3 sDrive30i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $43,000.

    Other versions include:

    • M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $56,600
    • xDrive30e 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $49,600
    • sDrive30i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $43,000
    • xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,000
    Learn more

    What are the different models of BMW X3?

    If you're interested in the BMW X3, the next question is, which X3 model is right for you? X3 variants include M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), xDrive30e 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), sDrive30i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of X3 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 BMW X3

    2021 BMW X3 Overview

    The 2021 BMW X3 is offered in the following submodels: X3 SUV, X3 Hybrid, X3 M40i. Available styles include M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), xDrive30e 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), sDrive30i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 BMW X3?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 BMW X3 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 X3.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 BMW X3 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 X3 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 BMW X3?

    2021 BMW X3 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

    The 2021 BMW X3 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $59,385. The average price paid for a new 2021 BMW X3 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $320 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $320 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $59,065.

    The average savings for the 2021 BMW X3 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 0.5% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 33 2021 BMW X3 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

    The 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $55,135. The average price paid for a new 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $576 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $576 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $54,559.

    The average savings for the 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 1% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 39 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

    The 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,685. The average price paid for a new 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $495 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $495 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $46,190.

    The average savings for the 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 1.1% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 169 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 BMW X3s are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 BMW X3 for sale near. There are currently 395 new 2021 X3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $46,685 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 BMW X3. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,500 on a used or CPO 2021 X3 available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 BMW X3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new BMW X3 for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,824.

    Find a new BMW for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $25,039.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 BMW X3?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

