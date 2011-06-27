  1. Home
2009 BMW X3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Responsive handling, first-rate steering, superb power delivery, excellent build quality, abundant cargo space for its size.
  • Relatively stiff ride, priced higher than most competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 BMW X3 xDrive30i is an ideal choice for someone who wants a small crossover SUV that behaves like a sport sedan.

Vehicle overview

Any BMW wearing a "3" badge has a lot of expectations to meet. As the quintessential entry-level luxury car, the 3 Series defines the category. The 3's SUV equivalent, however, the 2009 BMW X3, makes the family proud. Its sporty handling and steering, powerful engine, added utility and fun-to-drive nature are all BMW hallmarks.

The X3 also fulfills the brand's reputation for modern luxury with a long list of conveniences, exquisite comfort, premium interior materials and near-flawless build quality. Add to that the X3's generous seating space (even for taller adults) and spacious cargo area, and you have an accomplished crossover SUV that's well suited for the chores of daily life as well as twisty roads.

This isn't to say that the X3 is faultless. One by-product of the superb handling is a less-than-luxurious ride quality. For those who prefer something softer, something like a Lexus RX 350 would likely work out better. The added features and prestige of the BMW brand also make the X3 more expensive than similarly sporty entry-level luxury SUVs like the Infiniti EX35 and Acura RDX. There are also a couple new choices to consider this year: the Audi Q5 and the Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class, both of which follow the same entry-level luxury SUV formula. Overall, however, the 2009 BMW X3 remains one of our favorites, and it's certainly a top pick for anyone hoping for more driving pleasure from an SUV.

2009 BMW X3 models

The 2009 BMW X3 is a small luxury crossover SUV that is offered in one trim level, the xDrive30i. Included as standard features are 17-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, automatic headlights, heated side mirrors, automatic climate control, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, eight-way-adjustable power front seats with driver memory settings, full power accessories, keyless entry and a 10-speaker CD/MP3 player with an auxiliary audio jack.

Options are largely grouped into packages. The sport activity package includes 18-inch wheels, running boards, a sport steering wheel and rear privacy glass. The premium package includes leather upholstery, auto-dimming mirrors, ambient lighting and Bluetooth. This package can also be had with upgraded 16-way power front seats. A cold weather package includes heated front and rear seats. Finally, there's the sport package, which comes with a stiffer sport suspension, sport front seats and steering wheel, and body styling accents.

Stand-alone options are also available and include 19-inch alloy wheels with higher-performance tires, a premium audio system, HD radio, a navigation system, a heated steering wheel, adaptive xenon headlights and front and rear parking sensors.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 BMW X3 returns with a new name -- the X3 xDrive30i -- and only minor exterior and interior treatments.

Performance & mpg

Powering the BMW X3 xDrive30i is a 3.0-liter inline-6 engine that produces 260 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque. Power is routed through either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. All-wheel drive is standard. In our testing, we managed to accelerate a manual-transmission X3 to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds. EPA estimated fuel ratings for the automatic transmission are 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 20 mpg in combined driving. The manual transmission comes in at 1 fewer mpg across the board.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the X3 includes antilock disc brakes, automatic brake drying, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, active front-seat head restraints, stability control and hill descent control. Rear-seat side airbags are available as an option. In crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the X3 was awarded the highest rating of "Good" for protection in both frontal offset and side impacts.

Driving

The 2009 BMW X3 xDrive30i excels when it comes to handling. Among small luxury crossover SUVs, the X3 has no equal when it comes to arcing along a curvy road, thanks to the superior steering feel, ideal suspension tuning and eager engine power output. However, if what you're looking for is a family vehicle to haul the clan cross-country in maximum comfort, the X3's sometimes stiff ride quality is a detriment. The X3's straight-6 delivers spirited power over the majority of its rpm range, while the automatic transmission's gearchanges are caffeinated in their eagerness.

Interior

The 2009 X3's interior is attractive and fitted with top-notch materials. The front seats are comfortable and firm, with sufficient support for sporty driving. One annoyance is that the controls for the ventilation, audio and optional navigation can be fussy to operate. You might also be surprised that a rear entertainment system isn't available as a factory option. Rear storage offers up 30 cubic feet of space, and with the 60/40-split rear seats stowed, capacity is upped to a roomy 71 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 BMW X3.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This can't be an SUV
asiafish,02/05/2009
My wife was tired of her Camry and wanted to sit high in traffic. Looked at the RX350, the E35 and even the new GLK, but nothing matched the driving dynamics of the X3. I don't even like SUVs, but I really enjoyed driving this one. Brakes are even stronger than in my Mercedes, and perhaps the best highway ride of any car we've owned. Only complaint is the stereo controls are small and look alike, which is a common problem in BMW interiors. We got a very basic X3. Vinyl seats, base stereo, no nav and no option packages. Ours has the automatic, heated front seats and privacy glass; no other options. What is amazing is that even without any of the packages the car looks and feels great.
The Perfect All Around Vehicle
rl2278,02/26/2009
Due to an old back injury I needed something with more supportive/ comfortable seats that was easy to get in and out of. I tried almost everything out there until I found BMW's X3. The seats and height were absolutely perfect so I ordered the car based heavily on those two things and relied on BMW's reputation for the rest. I certainly was not disappointed. It goes and stops like nothing I have ever driven and if you don't watch your speed it will easily creep into triple digit territory. It corners like it's a car and although firm, it rides like a dream. The fit and finish is top notch and the cabin is quiet. It has great head and legroom and everything is where it's supposed to be.
Practical mpg and traction - Fun driving dynamics!
Brice,04/08/2017
xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
2009 BMW X3 with full options - I bought this car used in March, 2017 with 83,000 miles on it to replace a 2007 BMW X3 with 165,000 miles which was the nicest car I had ever owned. This one is better. The transmission on the 2009 is smoother than the 2007, this one has the upgraded stereo and it sounds better, but also just the tuner knob is nicer and easier to use. It could be just my perception, but it seems more stable in corners at speed. Gas mileage is great on both - I get 21 or 22 mixed, and 26 to 28 highway in the Rocky mountains between 50 and 80 miles an hour. MPG is one of the best features, and it comes from a powerful engine that is ready to pass anything, anytime even going up a mountain. Front seats are fully adjustable and very comfortable. Drive noise is quite minimal, making it hard to drive anything less insulated. The over all size is small, which I like for fitting through traffic and parking, and I find the cargo space to be large for the size of the car. Traction control with Michelin X-Ice tires is excellent on snow, frozen hard surface snow, and good on clear ice. Braking is crisp and tight, as is the steering. The ride is firm, but I found I like it better than Mercedes ML350 and ML 550 that I test drove. Driving it really does feel like a sporty car - much better visibility than a Porsche Cayenne, and the Porsche and Mercedes 550 felt too tight in the cockpit for me. I'm 6'3", and my only real complaint is that the transmission box is wide in the X3 and pushes my right foot in at an odd angle that makes my knee and hip feel tweaked. It bugs me, but when my 2007 got totaled by a friend, and I had to replace it, after looking at the Mercedes and a Mazda CX-7, this one is just soooo fun to drive (and the gear shift is useful and fun) and gets such good mileage, that I couldn't get as excited about anything else. **If you get one, you must rotate tires regularly. Irregular wear on tires will confuse the traction control and transmission and make you think it's a junk car, but it's your tires and/or suspension**
First generation X3, true BMW
Douglas Swift,06/25/2017
xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
First generation X3, a true BMW. Probably too firm for most American drivers but I'm very sure footed easy to park compact SUV. Great for changing road conditions. Never loses traction with the great X drive
See all 5 reviews of the 2009 BMW X3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
260 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all Used 2009 BMW X3 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2009 BMW X3

Used 2009 BMW X3 Overview

The Used 2009 BMW X3 is offered in the following submodels: X3 SUV. Available styles include xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 BMW X3?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 BMW X3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 BMW X3 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 BMW X3.

Can't find a used 2009 BMW X3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW X3 for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $24,549.

Find a used BMW for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $19,250.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW X3 for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,947.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,555.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 BMW X3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW X3 lease specials

