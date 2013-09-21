Used 2013 BMW X3 for Sale Near Me

7 Year Update My X3 still looks and performs like a new car. I love it! 5 Year Update I still love it and wouldn't select any other car. My BMW X3 still looks like, and drives like, a new car. No other car handles as well as the BMW. My friends and family all love my car. Family members continue to purchase BMWs. Last year we moved to a new state and the dealership here takes great care of us. Wouldn't drive anything else. 3 Year Update: I still love my ride! Other than a few very minor glitches, that the dealerships remedied, over the past 5 years I have had extremely reliable, excellent performance and would chose this vehicle again. In fact this year my sister bought one! It still rides and handles beautifully. The dealerships around the country have been very helpful in meeting my needs and addressing issues. Original Review: I looked at and drove nearly every car and SUV out there. When I drove the X3 35i I felt 'at home.' Also drove the 28i but even with the Turbo, didn't have the torque I'm used to. The 35i put a smile on my face! Performance, comfort, gas mileage, not to mention the sleek classy look. I have been asked if I am satisfied with the run-flat tires. They are expensive though I couldn't live without them. I actually drove over 1,000 miles cross country o a flat while I was traveling! What more can you ask for?

Read more