Used 2013 BMW X3 for Sale Near Me

- 81,093 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995$2,611 Below Market
- 75,744 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,999$2,514 Below Market
- 101,106 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995$3,368 Below Market
- 90,300 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995$1,821 Below Market
- 97,940 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$1,825 Below Market
- 101,832 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,995$2,528 Below Market
- 75,037 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,990
- 104,615 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,495$1,601 Below Market
- 63,347 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,495$2,085 Below Market
- 67,696 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,995$2,913 Below Market
- 120,260 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000$1,684 Below Market
- 53,216 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,245$2,740 Below Market
- 122,878 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,689$1,374 Below Market
- 69,191 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995$1,320 Below Market
- 79,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,995$861 Below Market
- 100,638 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,595$1,011 Below Market
- 41,000 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,500
- 90,462 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,761
drkcollins,09/21/2013
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
7 Year Update My X3 still looks and performs like a new car. I love it! 5 Year Update I still love it and wouldn't select any other car. My BMW X3 still looks like, and drives like, a new car. No other car handles as well as the BMW. My friends and family all love my car. Family members continue to purchase BMWs. Last year we moved to a new state and the dealership here takes great care of us. Wouldn't drive anything else. 3 Year Update: I still love my ride! Other than a few very minor glitches, that the dealerships remedied, over the past 5 years I have had extremely reliable, excellent performance and would chose this vehicle again. In fact this year my sister bought one! It still rides and handles beautifully. The dealerships around the country have been very helpful in meeting my needs and addressing issues. Original Review: I looked at and drove nearly every car and SUV out there. When I drove the X3 35i I felt 'at home.' Also drove the 28i but even with the Turbo, didn't have the torque I'm used to. The 35i put a smile on my face! Performance, comfort, gas mileage, not to mention the sleek classy look. I have been asked if I am satisfied with the run-flat tires. They are expensive though I couldn't live without them. I actually drove over 1,000 miles cross country o a flat while I was traveling! What more can you ask for?
