2019 BMW X3
What’s new
- The BMW X3 carries over unchanged for 2019
- This is the second year for the third X3 generation introduced in 2018
Pros & Cons
- Both available engines are fuel-efficient and powerful
- Wide variety of standard and optional features for personalization
- Plenty of room for front and rear passengers
- Android Auto is conspicuously absent from the options list
Which X3 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
Fifteen years ago, it might have been difficult to foresee the success of the X3. Back then, BMW's 3 Series wagon set the standard for the class and offered all the practicality you could want in a vehicle that size. Why get something that didn't handle as well and got worse fuel economy? But that original 2004 X3 helped pioneer the entry-level luxury SUV class, and the 2019 X3 is now a hugely important staple in the BMW lineup.
BMW redesigned the X3 just last year. Honestly, it's not very different from the generation before it. Even those only familiar with the second-generation X3 won't find too many differences in this 2019 model, which is the second year of the third generation. BMW has focused on finessing and massaging the X3 into its current form rather than making any dramatic changes.
The X3 still offers broad appeal. There are rear-wheel- and all-wheel-drive variants available with the four-cylinder engine and a big list of options to choose from to further bolster the X3's luxury appeal. If extra speed is desired, the all-wheel-drive M40i is one of the best-performing vehicles in the class thanks to its potent six-cylinder engine. Whichever one interests you, know that the BMW X3 is one of our top picks for the segment.
2019 BMW X3 models
The 2019 BMW X3 is a five-passenger crossover sold in three trim levels: sDrive30i, xDrive30i and M40i. The sDrive30i and the xDrive30i are identically equipped, save for the sDrive being rear-wheel-drive and the xDrive being all-wheel-drive. The M40i has a more powerful engine and a few more standard features.
Under the hood of the sDrive30i and xDrive30i is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Standard exterior features include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and foglights, automatic wipers, roof rails, a power tailgate, a rearview camera, and power-folding, auto-dimming and heated mirrors.
Inside, you'll find an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with wheel-mounted shift paddles, keyless ignition, adjustable driving modes, tri-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front sport seats, a 40/20/40-split rear seat with individual seat recline, simulated-leather upholstery, driver-seat memory settings, a 6.5-inch central display, BMW's iDrive infotainment interface, a USB port and a 12-speaker audio system.
There are multiple option packages available for the sDrive30i and the xDrive30i. The Convenience package adds LED headlights, keyless entry, a panoramic sunroof, satellite radio, and four-way power lumbar adjustment for the front seats. The M Sport package adds the contents of the Convenience package, plus 19-inch wheels, more aggressive-looking front and rear bumpers, a sport steering wheel and a simulated-leather-covered dashboard. Selecting either of these opens the gates to the Dynamic Handling package, which includes adaptive suspension dampers, upgraded brakes and variable-ratio steering.
The M40i gets the content of those optional packages as standard. It also has a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine (355 hp, 369 lb-ft of torque), adaptive LED headlights, automatic high beams, a sport exhaust, a sport-tuned suspension, front and rear parking sensors, a launch control feature, and the contents of the above three packages.
Whichever X3 you get, consider adding the Driving Assistance package, which has forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert. There's also the Driving Assistance Plus package (Driving Assistance package, adaptive cruise control, front cross-traffic alert and lane keeping assist) and the Parking Assistance package (front and rear parking sensors, an automated parking system and a 360-degree parking camera).
Then there are the big-ticket Premium and Executive packages that either require some of the previous packages or bundle features from them. Notably, the Premium package adds features such as heated front seats, a navigation system, a larger 10.3-inch central touchscreen, a digital gauge cluster, and Apple CarPlay.
Some of the above features can be ordered as stand-alone options. Additional extras, depending on packages selected, include 20- and 21-inch wheels, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, manual side window shades, wireless phone charging a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and a trailer hitch.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|7.5
Driving7.5
Acceleration7.5
Braking7.0
Steering7.5
Handling8.0
Drivability8.0
Off-road7.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control7.5
Interior8.0
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position7.5
Roominess8.0
Visibility8.0
Quality7.5
Utility8.0
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation7.5
Towing8.5
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration7.0
Driver aids6.0
Voice control8.5
Sponsored cars related to the X3
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW X3.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- comfort
- appearance
- value
- fuel efficiency
- handling & steering
- engine
- driving experience
- spaciousness
- technology
- acceleration
- dashboard
- road noise
- safety
- wheels & tires
- ride quality
- visibility
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- maintenance & parts
- doors
- climate control
- lights
- transmission
- infotainment system
- sound system
- seats
- warranty
- steering wheel
- towing
- brakes
- emission system
Most helpful consumer reviews
We cross shopped the X3 against Audi Q5, Lexus NX, and Acura RDX. The X3 wasn’t the best value, but a clear winner in terms of performance, comfort, and technology. We’ve been in the Lexus family for many years, but the new NX was disappointing. The car was Lexus smooth and great value, but the engine was the slowest of the bunch and the 6speed was ancient. The X3 performs much better and iDrive is years ahead of Lexus navigation. The new RDX looked impressive on paper but Acura is playing catch-up in segment. Despite having a powerful engine, great interior materials, and awesome sound system, our tester had loose trim and panel gap issues. The drivetrain also didn’t feel as refined as the BMW. The Audi Q5 was a strong contender, and the car had the best interior and smoothest ride. However, we just couldn’t warm up to the exterior redesign. There has also been many quality complains in the forums since they moved production to Mexico, so we decided to skip.
I've always had American made cars and got my first BMW in 2014, a CPO 2011 335d which I loved. Having been truck guy and and small SUV guy going into the 335d was a big change but worth the change for several years. Lately, I started missing something to tow a boat and as the kids have grown needed a bit more leg room in the back. My wife recently bought an X2 and loves it. It got me thinking about getting back into an SUV again. The X2 is great but not quite big enough and missing the true luxury feel I have become accustomed too, it's more sporty and fun. I looked at the 2018 540i and the 2019 X5. The 540i was beautiful but a little more car than I needed. The X5 is also nice but again, it was just too much. The X5 certainly rides different than the 540i and my 335d. I've never like the X3's until I discovered the revamped it in 2018. I began to do more research and saw the M40i version and positive after positive reviews from both professionals and owners. I decided to give it a drive after considering leaving BMW for Audi,, Lexus and even a Ford Explorer. It took about 2 minutes of the test drive to become hooked on this SUV and the next day I decided to buy one. This thing is fantastic, great MPG even considering the power under the hood, its comfortable and rides almost like the 540i but not as tank like as the X5. It's perfect! Job well done to BMW. Having driven several loaners from years 2012-2016 I was not impressed with the overall quality from BMW "ultimate driving machine" even from my 2011 335d which was a true sport feel. But the engineers must have taken a hint and decided to get back to their BMW roots and have created a fantastic machine in the 2018-2019 X3. If you are in the market for a luxury SUV/Crossover just stop looking and go get one of these awesome vehicles. I can honestly say this is the best vehicle I have ever owned. Update March 2019. After having driven the vehicle for 6 months I’m still in love but I have noticed two design issues. One is the road noise is pretty significant. I’m assuming the aluminum body and run flat tires are mostly to blame but I do find it annoying on certain highways. My biggest complaint is the poorly designed ventilation system. Being in the northern US the cab does not get warm unless you have the fan on the higher side of the settings. Even so the temperature regulation is poor. The car will get very warm for no reason and then cool down. It cools down enough condensation forms on windows. I have brought it into the dealer for this issue and was told it is just a bad design and no actual mechanical issue. Other than those two things I love the ride, the look, the power and the vehicle overall.
First of all, I love driving this car. It handles great and is very comfortable. But this is the second time we have had to have it serviced for major issues that should not be happening with a new car, especially with how little it is driven. The first issue was the fuel pump. Current issue with the fuel line and the radiator. It’s been in the shop for 4 business days and they have had to order parts to replace them. I am in Houston, and the parts come from Dallas. One more issue and I give up. I can’t see keeping this car when it’s out of warranty. And I thought I was buying a BMW for quality. So very disappointed.
We're very pleased with the performance, appearance, and cargo capacity of our new X3, but there's apparently a software glitch that's appearing in a few 2019 models. First it was a software induced high-beam malfunction, and now a problem with the software that tracks service due dates. While neither issue is a show-stopper, they've kept our X3 in the shop for the last 10 days, and we've only had it for a month :(
Features & Specs
|xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$43,000
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5200 rpm
|sDrive30i 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$41,000
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5200 rpm
|M40i 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$54,650
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite X3 safety features:
- Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Maintains a set distance between the X3 and the car in front. Can bring the X3 to a stop and resume speed when the car in front moves.
- Adaptive Brake Lights
- Brightens the brake lights to indicate a sudden stop and flashes them to indicate an emergency stop.
- Parking Assistant Plus
- Guides the X3 into a vacant parallel parking spot with minimal driver intervention.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|17.2%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
BMW X3 vs. the competition
BMW X3 vs. BMW X1
If you like everything about the X3 but want something just a little bit smaller or less expensive, the X1 is right up your alley. The lighter X1 makes similar power to the four-cylinder X3, but it gets better fuel economy and can still fit four adults comfortably. Of course, there's comparatively less cargo capacity, and the X1 lacks the option of a more powerful engine.
BMW X3 vs. Audi Q5
The Audi Q5 and the X3 go head to head in their segment. The Q5 uses a similarly powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine but comes with standard all-wheel drive. So similar are these two rivals that it's going to come down to personal preferences with regards to styling and minor details. The Audi focuses on a clean, minimal design, while the BMW has a bit more flair.
BMW X3 vs. BMW X5
The X3's bigger brother offers more than just more cargo space and interior room. You get more engine options as well as more luxurious appointments. Of course, having more of everything costs more. And in the case of the X5, that means spending nearly $15,000 more to get a base-level model.
FAQ
Is the BMW X3 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 BMW X3?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 BMW X3:
- The BMW X3 carries over unchanged for 2019
- This is the second year for the third X3 generation introduced in 2018
Is the BMW X3 reliable?
Is the 2019 BMW X3 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 BMW X3?
The least-expensive 2019 BMW X3 is the 2019 BMW X3 sDrive30i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,000.
Other versions include:
- xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $43,000
- sDrive30i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,000
- M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $54,650
What are the different models of BMW X3?
More about the 2019 BMW X3
The second-generation BMW X3 was still selling like gangbusters in 2017, the model's seventh year of production. But increased pressure from new and improved rivals necessitated a rethink of the Bavarian automaker's venerable crossover. Last year BMW redesigned the X3, and for 2019, the company decided not to make any changes.
The chiseled body of the 2019 BMW X3 does a good job of hiding the fact that it provides plenty of space for passengers, especially in the back seat. And there's ample space for cargo, too. Indeed, the X3 ranks near the top of its class in both categories in terms of roominess. Additional kudos go to the X3's luxurious cabin for its high-quality materials and user-friendly controls. The latter in particular includes an intuitive and quick-responding touchscreen infotainment interface.
The sDrive30i and the xDrive30i come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing a healthy 248 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. For speed demons, the turbocharged six-cylinder under the hood of the M40i churns out 355 hp and 369 lb-ft. Don't feel too bad about upgrading to the M40i if you just can't resist the intoxicating thrust delivered by the inline six-cylinder. Fuel economy is reduced only slightly, from 26 mpg combined in the sDrive30i to 23 mpg combined in the M40i. An eight-speed transmission and all-wheel drive are standard on all models.
Being a BMW, the X3 expectedly commands a pretty penny, but its list of standard equipment is substantial. The sDrive30i comes equipped with LED headlights, a power tailgate, auto-dimming mirrors, tri-zone automatic climate control, and a 12-speaker audio system. Step up to the M40i, and you'll get the more powerful engine, a bevy of performance goodies, and a number of the sDrive30i's optional extras. Honestly, if you want to equip the lower models with the Convenience, M Sport and Dynamic Handling packages, you might as well just grab the M40i (those packages are all standard on that model). Several packages are available for either model, adding more driver aids, leather upholstery and heated seats. As usual, there are plenty of stand-alone options for you to customize the X3 to your heart's desire.
The 2019 BMW X3 offers a winning combination of an engaging and rewarding driving experience paired with a roomy and welcoming interior. When you are in the market, Edmunds is ready to help you find your ideal 2019 BMW X3.
2019 BMW X3 Overview
The 2019 BMW X3 is offered in the following submodels: X3 SUV, X3 M40i. Available styles include xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), sDrive30i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 BMW X3?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW X3 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 X3 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 X3.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW X3 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 X3 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 BMW X3?
Which 2019 BMW X3s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 BMW X3 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 BMW X3.
Can't find a new 2019 BMW X3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new BMW X3 for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,917.
Find a new BMW for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,092.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 BMW X3?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out BMW lease specials
Related 2019 BMW X3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Mustang 2013
- Used Ford Focus 2015
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2016
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2004
- Used Toyota Avalon
- Used Toyota Prius 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2015
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2012
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2016
- Used Ford Mustang 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X5 M
- 2020 BMW M8
- 2019 BMW X5
- BMW X3 2020
- 2020 X7
- BMW ALPINA B7 2020
- BMW M4 2019
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- BMW 7 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X2
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Lexus GX 460
- Lexus NX 300 2020
- 2020 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Dodge Journey
- 2020 BMW X1
- 2020 Ford EcoSport
- 2020 Kia Niro
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga
- 2020 GLS-Class
- 2020 RAV4