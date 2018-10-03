5 star reviews: 65 %

4 star reviews: 18 %

3 star reviews: 4 %

2 star reviews: 4 %

1 star reviews: 9 %

Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 46 total reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Great combination of performance and comfort

Fan , 09/29/2018

xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

We cross shopped the X3 against Audi Q5, Lexus NX, and Acura RDX. The X3 wasn’t the best value, but a clear winner in terms of performance, comfort, and technology. We’ve been in the Lexus family for many years, but the new NX was disappointing. The car was Lexus smooth and great value, but the engine was the slowest of the bunch and the 6speed was ancient. The X3 performs much better and iDrive is years ahead of Lexus navigation. The new RDX looked impressive on paper but Acura is playing catch-up in segment. Despite having a powerful engine, great interior materials, and awesome sound system, our tester had loose trim and panel gap issues. The drivetrain also didn’t feel as refined as the BMW. The Audi Q5 was a strong contender, and the car had the best interior and smoothest ride. However, we just couldn’t warm up to the exterior redesign. There has also been many quality complains in the forums since they moved production to Mexico, so we decided to skip.

5 out of 5 stars, Best Vehicle I've Owned

Nate Berg , 09/07/2018

M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

I've always had American made cars and got my first BMW in 2014, a CPO 2011 335d which I loved. Having been truck guy and and small SUV guy going into the 335d was a big change but worth the change for several years. Lately, I started missing something to tow a boat and as the kids have grown needed a bit more leg room in the back. My wife recently bought an X2 and loves it. It got me thinking about getting back into an SUV again. The X2 is great but not quite big enough and missing the true luxury feel I have become accustomed too, it's more sporty and fun. I looked at the 2018 540i and the 2019 X5. The 540i was beautiful but a little more car than I needed. The X5 is also nice but again, it was just too much. The X5 certainly rides different than the 540i and my 335d. I've never like the X3's until I discovered the revamped it in 2018. I began to do more research and saw the M40i version and positive after positive reviews from both professionals and owners. I decided to give it a drive after considering leaving BMW for Audi,, Lexus and even a Ford Explorer. It took about 2 minutes of the test drive to become hooked on this SUV and the next day I decided to buy one. This thing is fantastic, great MPG even considering the power under the hood, its comfortable and rides almost like the 540i but not as tank like as the X5. It's perfect! Job well done to BMW. Having driven several loaners from years 2012-2016 I was not impressed with the overall quality from BMW "ultimate driving machine" even from my 2011 335d which was a true sport feel. But the engineers must have taken a hint and decided to get back to their BMW roots and have created a fantastic machine in the 2018-2019 X3. If you are in the market for a luxury SUV/Crossover just stop looking and go get one of these awesome vehicles. I can honestly say this is the best vehicle I have ever owned. Update March 2019. After having driven the vehicle for 6 months I’m still in love but I have noticed two design issues. One is the road noise is pretty significant. I’m assuming the aluminum body and run flat tires are mostly to blame but I do find it annoying on certain highways. My biggest complaint is the poorly designed ventilation system. Being in the northern US the cab does not get warm unless you have the fan on the higher side of the settings. Even so the temperature regulation is poor. The car will get very warm for no reason and then cool down. It cools down enough condensation forms on windows. I have brought it into the dealer for this issue and was told it is just a bad design and no actual mechanical issue. Other than those two things I love the ride, the look, the power and the vehicle overall.

1 out of 5 stars, So Disappointed

Pam , 05/06/2019

sDrive30i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

First of all, I love driving this car. It handles great and is very comfortable. But this is the second time we have had to have it serviced for major issues that should not be happening with a new car, especially with how little it is driven. The first issue was the fuel pump. Current issue with the fuel line and the radiator. It’s been in the shop for 4 business days and they have had to order parts to replace them. I am in Houston, and the parts come from Dallas. One more issue and I give up. I can’t see keeping this car when it’s out of warranty. And I thought I was buying a BMW for quality. So very disappointed.

4 out of 5 stars, Great SUV ... but a software problem

B Brown , 11/28/2018

xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

We're very pleased with the performance, appearance, and cargo capacity of our new X3, but there's apparently a software glitch that's appearing in a few 2019 models. First it was a software induced high-beam malfunction, and now a problem with the software that tracks service due dates. While neither issue is a show-stopper, they've kept our X3 in the shop for the last 10 days, and we've only had it for a month :(

