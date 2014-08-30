Used 2014 BMW X3 for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Black
    used

    2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    7,231 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,998

    $4,831 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW X3 xDrive35i in Gray
    used

    2014 BMW X3 xDrive35i

    94,731 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,499

    $3,055 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    150,018 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,109

    $3,049 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW X3 xDrive35i in Gray
    used

    2014 BMW X3 xDrive35i

    85,198 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,881

    $2,373 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW X3 xDrive35i in Silver
    used

    2014 BMW X3 xDrive35i

    55,633 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,300

    $1,936 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Silver
    used

    2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    151,302 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,900

    $1,344 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Black
    used

    2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    31,230 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $18,850

    $2,342 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i in White
    used

    2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    110,953 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,100

    $1,365 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Black
    used

    2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    70,746 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,526

    $1,986 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Black
    used

    2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    92,353 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $13,952

    $1,378 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Black
    used

    2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    80,191 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,350

    $1,066 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Black
    used

    2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    77,908 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,998

    $1,243 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Gray
    used

    2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    66,104 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $15,499

    $1,548 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Black
    used

    2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    100,756 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,875

    $877 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    90,085 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,950

    $1,050 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i in White
    used

    2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    96,496 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $12,988

    $1,078 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Black
    used

    2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    39,427 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $19,900

    $427 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    96,127 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $13,908

    $1,093 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,414 listings
My wife wanted a mid size SUV which was NOT front wheel drive or front wheel biased. This pretty much directed us to Audi Q5, BMW X3and Mercedes GLK350. Each had its strong points, but the BMW X3 had the most useable space and no real negatives. We're very happy with our decision. Ours was pretty well optioned and had the highest sticker price of the 3, but with USAA and BMW incentives, wound up the least expensive. The base engine has plenty of zip and is reasonably fuel efficient (not quite up to EPA estimates, but still not bad). It handles nicely on the road. If I did not drive a Mercedes E350 Sport, I'm sure I would be more effusive in my praise of the X3. After 2-1/2 years, my original review is still accurate. I have never had to take the car to the dealership except for routine maintenance. My wife is the principle driver and she loves the car--excellent visibility, crisp handling, super functionality. She uses the car typically as a "grocery getter", but on 4 trips of about 500 mi. each, the car performed flawlessly. We have had no second thoughts about this purchase. Two more years have passed and two more trips to the dealership for routine maintenance and two more trips to the beach. Our X3 has served us well. We've had the car for 5-1/2 years now and only one unscheduled trip for maintenance which was covered by a recall warranty. We also replaced the battery at a cost of $400.00. My wife has a special birthday coming up and a new car has been mentioned (sorta). I have looked again at Audi Q5, BWM X3, and Mercedes GLC300. There have been no significant improvements to any of these cars. Some of the new passive safety features and technology are enticing, but not worth the $30,000+ it would cost to replace the 2014 X3.
