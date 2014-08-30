Used 2014 BMW X3 for Sale Near Me

My wife wanted a mid size SUV which was NOT front wheel drive or front wheel biased. This pretty much directed us to Audi Q5, BMW X3and Mercedes GLK350. Each had its strong points, but the BMW X3 had the most useable space and no real negatives. We're very happy with our decision. Ours was pretty well optioned and had the highest sticker price of the 3, but with USAA and BMW incentives, wound up the least expensive. The base engine has plenty of zip and is reasonably fuel efficient (not quite up to EPA estimates, but still not bad). It handles nicely on the road. If I did not drive a Mercedes E350 Sport, I'm sure I would be more effusive in my praise of the X3. After 2-1/2 years, my original review is still accurate. I have never had to take the car to the dealership except for routine maintenance. My wife is the principle driver and she loves the car--excellent visibility, crisp handling, super functionality. She uses the car typically as a "grocery getter", but on 4 trips of about 500 mi. each, the car performed flawlessly. We have had no second thoughts about this purchase. Two more years have passed and two more trips to the dealership for routine maintenance and two more trips to the beach. Our X3 has served us well. We've had the car for 5-1/2 years now and only one unscheduled trip for maintenance which was covered by a recall warranty. We also replaced the battery at a cost of $400.00. My wife has a special birthday coming up and a new car has been mentioned (sorta). I have looked again at Audi Q5, BWM X3, and Mercedes GLC300. There have been no significant improvements to any of these cars. Some of the new passive safety features and technology are enticing, but not worth the $30,000+ it would cost to replace the 2014 X3.

