Used 2016 BMW X3 for Sale Near Me

Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas

Get the right car at the right price. The X3 is one of the quickest and most nimble-handling of the compact luxury-brand crossovers; yet it's also one of the most fuel-efficient in four-cylinder xDrive28i form. Value, reliability, safety... This is the complete package. Only 30,420 miles! This SUV is going to fly off the lot. Soft and luxurious leather seating. You'll also love this vehicle's a money-saving EPA estimated fuel rating of 24 MPG combined, power mirrors, safe steering wheel controls, convenient keyless entry and tinted/privacy glass.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 BMW X3 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5UXWZ7C54G0R33201

Stock: P9638

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-28-2020