Used 2018 BMW X3 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado

Black; Vernasca Leather Upholstery Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Alpine White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 BMW X3 M40i. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This well-maintained BMW X3 M40i comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. This BMW X3 M40i has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. There's a level of quality and refinement in this BMW X3 M40i that you won't find in your average vehicle. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD BMW X3 M40i. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD BMW is in a class of its own. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven BMW X3. How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. Fast and exciting, this BMW X3 M40i is a true testament to the pursuit of automotive distinction by BMW. Once you're behind the wheel of this incredible machine, you will not think twice about purchasing this vehicle. Treat yourself to a wonderful driving experience in this wel- optioned BMW X3 M40i. Equipped with the latest in driver comforts, this BMW is the benchmark of modern automotive engineering. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW X3 M40i. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 BMW X3 M40i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5UXTS3C59J0Y96637

Stock: J0Y96637

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020