Used 2018 BMW X3 for Sale Near Me
- 11,261 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$38,994$5,775 Below Market
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
BMW Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 11,261! Nav System, Moonroof, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Power Liftgate, Turbo Charged Engine, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, WIRELESS CHARGING, PREMIUM PACKAGESHOP WITH CONFIDENCEAdditional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection planKEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player.OPTION PACKAGESEXECUTIVE PACKAGE 12.3" Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster, Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Active Park Distance Control, Surround View w/3D View, Automatic High Beams, Gesture Control, Parking Assistant Plus, PREMIUM PACKAGE Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Wheels: 19" x 7.5" (Style 692) V-spoke, Bi-color, Ferric Grey, Tires: 245/50R19 AS Run-Flat, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, Remote Services, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Panoramic Moonroof, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, WIRELESS CHARGING Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, WiFi Hotspot. BMW xDrive30i with Phytonic Blue Metallic exterior and Cognac interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 248 HP at 5200 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTR9C58JLD88482
Stock: LD88482A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 9,165 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$37,649$4,999 Below Market
Audi Denver - Littleton / Colorado
Clean Carfax One Owner! ONLY 9K MILES! Premium Package * Driver Assistance Package Plus * Convenience Package **** Call now!Audi Denver is the area's premier luxury automobile dealership specializing in new Audi vehicles and Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Our vehicles are all inspected, and reconditioned to our high standard. Please contact a sales specialist today at 303-376-4730.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTR9C55JLC82636
Stock: ATJLC82636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 19,471 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,173$5,701 Below Market
South Motors BMW - Miami / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. 2018 BMW X3 *Unlimited mile warranty: The BMW Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty provides coverage for 1 year with unlimited miles from the expiration of the 4-year / 50,000 mile (whichever comes first) BMW New Vehicle Limited Warranty. Inquire at our BMW Certified Pre-Owned Center for complete details. Dark Graphite MetallicBMW Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Multipoint Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires.Standout Features are, *BMW Certified*, *Carfax Accident Free*, *Navigation*, *Sunroof*, Backup Camera, Blind-Spot Monitors, Active Driving Assistant, Convenience Package, Driving Assistance Package, Power Liftgate, Wheels: 19 x 7.5 (Style 698M).Convenience Package (Comfort Access Keyless Entry, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Lumbar Support, Panoramic Moonroof, and SiriusXM Satellite Radio), Driving Assistance Package (Active Driving Assistant and Active Blind Spot Detection), Power Liftgate, Wheels: 19 x 7.5 (Style 698M), 12 Speakers, 3.385 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD Area Coding (North America), Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, In-Dash CD Player, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio Control US, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Services, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SensaTec Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTR9C56JLD57876
Stock: L15615
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 11,490 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseDelivery Available*Great Deal
$37,990$5,410 Below Market
Carvana - Detroit - Detroit / Michigan
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTR9C52JLC72548
Stock: 2000654066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 22,522 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,588
North Park Lexus At Dominion - San Antonio / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 22,522 Miles! EPA 29 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Onboard Communications System, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, AWD, Turbo Charged, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Air . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Onboard Communications System Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERNorth Park Lexus at Dominion is an Elite of Lexus dealership in San Antonio and the first resort-style luxury dealership in the nation. Everyone at Lexus Dominion is committed to providing our guests with the highest level of customer service. Experience Amazing at North Park Lexus at Dominion, the premier Lexus dealership serving San Antonio, Boerne, Helotes and beyond!Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTR9C5XJLD66323
Stock: UDLD66323
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 23,932 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,500$5,062 Below Market
Indy Auto Man - Indianapolis / Indiana
Indy Auto Man is proud to offer this great 2018 BMW X3 in Phytonic Blue Metallic. This vehicle has passed our inspection and comes with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Backup camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Local trade, Regular oil changes, Service records available, Heated front seats, Push-button start, Comes with 2 keys, USB Port, AUX Input Jack, Carfax no accidents, X3 xDrive30i, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L I4 TwinPower Turbo, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Phytonic Blue Metallic.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 3160 miles below market average! 22/29 City/Highway MPGAwards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyHere at Indy Auto Man, we're committed to providing our Indianapolis, Greenwood, Beech Grove, and Carmel drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of budget-friendly used cars to car loans and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. The Indy Auto Man team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Consider joining us at 4031 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227 where we're a just a quick drive away from Fishers, Westfield, Plainfield, Noblesville, Whitestown, and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.indyautoman.com or call us at (317) 814-7520.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTR9C55JLD59165
Stock: G59165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 23,660 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,998$5,358 Below Market
Braman BMW Jupiter - Jupiter / Florida
Braman BMW of Jupiter is proud to offer you this stunning 2018 BMW X3 equipped with the xDrive30i trim package and finished in Beautiful Mineral White Metallic for your consideration. GPS NAVIGATION, One Owner AND Clean CARFAX Report, PREMIUM PACKAGE, EXCEPTIONALLY LOW MILES, !! BRAND NEW TIRES!!, Locally owned and New Car Traded, Clean CarFax Report, POWER SUNROOF / MOONROOF, BMW CERTIFIED PREOWNED, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, Rear view Backup Camera, Complete Service History, Best Color Combination, Premium Factory Alloy Wheels, Full LEATHER PACKAGE, Truly is the Ultimate Driving Experience!, 8-Speed Automatic, 12.3" Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Park Distance Control, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Ambiance Lighting, Automatic High Beams, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Convenience Package, Driving Assistance Package, Executive Package, Gesture Control, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Panoramic Moonroof, Parking Assistant Plus, Premium Package, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Surround View w/3D View, Vernasca Leather Upholstery, Wheels: 19" x 7.5" (Style 692). CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified.Odometer is 5556 miles below market average!22/29 City/Highway MPG22/29 City/Highway MPGAwards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyWe are your Local BMW sales and service center in the Jupiter area and are here to serve all your Automotive needs. Come meet our experienced yet relaxed staff and let us help you into the car of your dreams! Enjoy the results of our unrelenting focus on delivering outstanding customer experiences and discover why Braman is a name you can trust!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTR9C55JLC69465
Stock: JC-PF2371
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 24,199 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$39,295$5,625 Below Market
Kuni BMW - Beaverton / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 24,199! EPA 29 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Onboard Communications System, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged, Aluminum Wheels KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry. EXPERTS RAVE Edmunds.com's review says 'The X3 offers all-day driving comfort. It has supportive seats with wide-ranging adjustments and a hushed interior, particularly at a stop.'. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner WHY BUY FROM US Kuni BMW is the largest BMW Center in Oregon. At Kuni BMW we take a tremendous amount of pride in the relationships we develop with our clients. The philosophy at Kuni BMW has always been to hire the most dedicated, professional, and knowledgeable staff possible. We invite you to make your purchase of an Ultimate Driving Machine from the Ultimate BMW Center. This vehicle is equipped with Stargard theft recovery system accessory for an additional $695. Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTR9C57JLC81620
Stock: FJLC81620
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 19,518 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$35,501$4,771 Below Market
Mike Maroone Volkswagen - Colorado Springs / Colorado
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, BACK UP CAMERA, RECENT TRADE, PREMIUM WHEELS **, FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN COLORADO **, MP3 - USB - AUX PORT **, 60 DAY, 3000 MILE WARRANTY **, HEATED SEATS **, ALL WHEEL DRIVE **, PREMIUM SOUND **, PANORAMIC SUNROOF **, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS **, X3 xDrive30i, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L I4 TwinPower Turbo, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Phytonic Blue Metallic, Black w/Vernasca Leather Upholstery, 12 Speakers, 12.3 Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster, 3.385 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Park Distance Control, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Ambiance Lighting, Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Automatic High Beams, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor warning, Brake assist, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Convenience Package, Driving Assistance Package, Dual front impact airbags, DVD Area Coding (North America), Electronic Stability Control, Executive Package, Exterior Parking Camera RearExterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Gesture Control, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, In-Dash CD Player, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Lumbar Support, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panoramic Moonroof, Parking Assistant Plus, Premium Package, Radio Control US, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Services, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround View w/3D View, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Vernasca Leather Upholstery, Wheels: 19 x 7.5 (Style 692). 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 TwinPower Turbo Phytonic Blue Metallic 22/29 City/Highway MPG Recent Arrival!This X3 also comes with the FULL Mike Maroone a 60-Day 3000 Mileage Powertrain Warranty. We will review the technician’s vehicle inspection report with you before purchase. Our intention is to provide you a completely transparent buying experiance. At Mike Maroone our used vehicles are Safety Checked, Warrantied, CarFax, and if you don’t like it ... Bring it back! For more information or vehicles like it, stop by Mike Maroone North today. We are just north of the Chapel Hills mall behind Walmart in the Chapel Hills Auto Mall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTR9C58JLA13949
Stock: VA13949
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 37,970 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$32,995$4,419 Below Market
Princeton BMW - Hamilton Twp / New Jersey
Gray 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 TwinPower Turbo 8-Speed Automatic.Recent Arrival! 22/29 City/Highway MPGAwards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTR9C50JLC74069
Stock: JLC74069
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 33,999 milesGreat Deal
$39,998$4,352 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado
Black; Vernasca Leather Upholstery Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Alpine White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 BMW X3 M40i. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This well-maintained BMW X3 M40i comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. This BMW X3 M40i has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. There's a level of quality and refinement in this BMW X3 M40i that you won't find in your average vehicle. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD BMW X3 M40i. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD BMW is in a class of its own. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven BMW X3. How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. Fast and exciting, this BMW X3 M40i is a true testament to the pursuit of automotive distinction by BMW. Once you're behind the wheel of this incredible machine, you will not think twice about purchasing this vehicle. Treat yourself to a wonderful driving experience in this wel- optioned BMW X3 M40i. Equipped with the latest in driver comforts, this BMW is the benchmark of modern automotive engineering. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW X3 M40i. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X3 M40i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTS3C59J0Y96637
Stock: J0Y96637
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 21,236 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$42,805$4,520 Below Market
Bunnin Cadillac - Santa Barbara / California
This M40i has less than 22k miles!! Right car! Right price!! Gassss saverrrr!!! 27 MPG Hwy** SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING!! $ $ $ $ $ I knew that would get your attention!!! Now that I have it, let me tell you a little bit about this outstanding SUV that is currently priced to move... This fabulous Vehicle, with its grippy AWD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you. PRICE DROP!!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Sunroof, Auto... Everyone's Runnin' to Bunnin! Bunnin Auto Group. Your Southern California Chevrolet, Cadillac and Pre-Owned Dealer Leo Bunnin is a third generation, award winning, auto dealer bringing his family's automotive experience to Los Angeles, Culver City, Oxnard, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks and beyond. For over 60 years thousands of customers have come 'Runnin' to Bunnin' for everything Chevrolet or Cadillac has to offer. With two car dealerships in the Los Angeles and Santa Barbara areas, Bunnin is sure to have the new Chevrolet, Cadillac or pre-owned vehicle for you! We have a fantastic selection of used cars, used trucks, used SUVs and used Crossovers to choose from. Contact us or stop by Bunnin Chevrolet Cadillac of Santa Barbara and test drive your next vehicle today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X3 M40i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTS3C56J0Z01650
Stock: 21-008A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 45,453 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$37,698$4,713 Below Market
Park Place BMW - Rochester / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X3 M40i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTS3C59J0Z00590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,236 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,500$5,805 Below Market
Lexus of Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X3 M40i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTS3C54J0Y96870
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,335 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$35,995$4,143 Below Market
Braman BMW West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
COVERED BY BMW CERTIFIED WARRANTY UNLIMITED MILES, One-Owner Clean CARFAX Report, PREMIUM PACKAGE, LOW LOW MILES, Local Trade, Clean CarFax Report, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, Covered By the BMW Certified Pre Owned Warranty, X LINE, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, 8-Speed Automatic, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Convenience Package, Driving Assistance Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Panoramic Moonroof, Park Distance Control, Premium Package, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wheels: 19" x 7.5" V-Spoke (Style 692). Braman Motor Cars of West Palm Beach..... Here to assist with all of your luxury Automotive needs! Certified.Clean CARFAX.CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 2861 miles below market average!Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyBraman BMW treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as your South Florida BMW dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. If you're looking for a certified or pre-owned BMW dealership in South Florida, then allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTR9C58JLC69492
Stock: BC-PF26580
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- certified
2018 BMW X3 M40i12,761 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$45,799$3,110 Below Market
Stevens Creek BMW - Santa Clara / California
Only 12,761 Miles! Scores 27 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This BMW X3 boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" (STYLE 698M), PREMIUM PACKAGE, PHYTONIC BLUE METALLIC.* This BMW X3 Features the Following Options *HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLACK, VERNASCA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY, Wheels: 19" x 7.5" M Double-Spoke (Style 698M) -inc: Bi-color, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Sport Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own BMW X3 come see us at Stevens Creek BMW, 4343 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X3 M40i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTS3C56J0Y99219
Stock: MJ0Y99219
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 27,306 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$32,850$3,446 Below Market
Fishers Imports - Fishers / Indiana
Certified. Black 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i AWD 6-Speed Automatic Sport 2.0L I4 TwinPower Turbo 12 Speakers, 3.385 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Convenience Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driving Assistance Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD Area Coding (North America), Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, In-Dash CD Player, Knee airbag, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Panoramic Moonroof, Park Distance Control, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio Control US, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SensaTec Upholstery, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" x 7.5" V-Spoke (Style 692).Recent Arrival! 22/29 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: Type your description here
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTR9C54JLD57696
Stock: WD7696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- 7,075 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$38,898$2,260 Below Market
Herb Chambers BMW of Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this BMW X3 xDrive30i includes: Total Value: $1,077. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Front Brake Rotors Resurfaced, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, 2 Keys with Programmed Key Fobs, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry. CARFAX 1-Owner Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection plan Was $39,898. EXPERTS CONCLUDE Edmunds.com explains 'The X3 offers all-day driving comfort. It has supportive seats with wide-ranging adjustments and a hushed interior . *BMW Certified Pre-Owned*As part of our BMW Certified Preowned Inventory, this vehicle additionally features the following:* All scheduled maintenance has been performed on time and by certified BMW Master Technicians at an officially licensed BMW dealership.* Interior and Exterior are free of dents, dings, scratches, and stains.* BMW Technology options and software are up to date.* Has passed a rigorous BMW Multi-Point Inspection performed by a certified BMW Master Technician. (Includes all physical, electrical, and digital systems and components.) * Road Tested (5 miles) personally by a certified BMW Master Technician.* Fluid levels checked and fluids used meet all BMW high performance standards.* Tires checked or replaced to meet BMW high performance standards.* Brakes checked or replaced to meet BMW high performance standards.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTR9C5XJLD74454
Stock: BB6656
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-17-2020
