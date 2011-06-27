  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X3
  4. Used 2004 BMW X3
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(194)
Appraise this car

2004 BMW X3 Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2004 BMW X3. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
BMW X3 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price
$4,556
Used X3 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 BMW X3.

5(77%)
4(16%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
194 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 194 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Favorite Vehicle that I Have Owned
Taylor,02/14/2017
3.0i AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
I had to buy an AWD SUV for constant trips over the Santiam Pass. I went to multiple dealerships, and this vehicle fit my budget, and was AWD SUV. I bought the vehicle for $9,500 with 120,000 miles. Unfortunately during the entire process, my phone was broken, so I couldn't really research much. Afterward I found out the vehicle at the time was worth a little over $6k, but I have had no buyer's remorse. It gets about 19-23 MPG, which is to be expected on a 2004 SUV. As of Feb 2017, and in Springfield Oregon, it costs me about $45 to fill up my entire gas(premium) tank. The gas tank is 17.7 gallons. The steering is very "tight" feeling, as opposed to other cars I've driven. This took me about an hour to adjust to how tight the steering really is, and now I will prefer tight steering going forward. This car is very comfortable, and easy to ride in. It is really spacious, and NOT cramped at all. Men over 6' have plenty of head space/leg space in the front. In the back, they have the same amount of head space, and plenty of leg space depending on who they are sitting behind. I have almost NO blind spots. The visibility in the vehicle is incredible. I have had 1 incident with this car in Dec 16: the original 2004 starter(the starter was labeled 2004 BMW) went out. So far, no other issues, and I wouldn't really say that a 12 year old starter going out was an issue, it was time! My boyfriend and father were able to diagnose that it was the starter, and they were able to remove the old starter and install the new one for the cost of the starter at $150, from O'Reilly's. I do know, however, that it was difficult for them to do the work, and it took them several hours, as the starter is located in a hard-to-reach spot. I use 5W-30 full synthetic and have the oil/oil filter regularly changed. I use premium gas, as the manual states to do so. My particular model doesn't have a nav system, it only has the "business stereo" which is pretty basic, but not too shabby. There are steering wheel controls: radio/cd and cruise control. Excellent heated front seats. A full sunroof, that extends to the back seat. The back trunk isn't too large, but works well for me, and if I need to haul something that takes up more room, I just put the back row seats down. The battery is very accessible. The battery is located in the trunk area under the floor board, and there are charging posts by the battery in the trunk and under the front hood, so you can be jumped (if necessary) by front or back. Also, the back cargo door can not be opened without the battery in or if it is completely dead. If you have to open the back door, you must climb in the back, lift the back floorboard. In the door there is a small rectangle opening in the middle. Stick a screw driver in the hole and slide it over, then the back door will pop open. My seats are leather, and have no cracking as of Feb 17. There are a few spots(high-use areas) where the leather dye has warn, but not much, and not noticeable at first glance. This car does have an auto-headlight feature, and sensor windshield wipers. The auto headlights work 100% of the time. I haven't quite figured out the windshield wiper sensors, nor have I put time or effort into that.
Best Sport Utility Vehicle Ever Made
MH,07/10/2010
The old (2004) BMW X3 has the best road feel of any car I have ever driven, that includes, BMW 528, 525i, 540i, 740 iL, GMC Yukon, Jeeps, Cadillac CTS. The X3 is a great car. One feels the tightness of the four wheel drive under all conditions. Do not believe those who criticize the steering and handling of this car, they are off base. The gas mileage is outstanding for continuous four wheel drive.
Not your father's Oldsmobile...
Carrie,05/19/2016
2.5i AWD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 6M)
Love the BMW. Although the car starts out as pricey, $35,000 at the time, I don't think I have spent more than $5000 in the time I have owned it, 12 years! Not a very high price to pay to drive such a responsive automobile. The quality is there and all my standard options are just starting to become standard on new cars today. You feel real good driving such a beautiful car. I think there is an elegance that is unique to a BMW owner when driving this vehicle. This is a SOLID vehicle that took a hit from a 20 ton drilling truck and suffered $5000 in body damage. The car has been checked and given a thumbs up as to any major, structural damage. This was three years ago. Seems Sarasota Drilling Company does not believe in maintaining their equipment as I do. Their BRAKES went out and the driver warned his supervisor...Go figure. They also do not put drivers with a CDL behind the wheels. It is truly a driving machine. Do NOT skimp on tires. The better the tire, the better the handling. Sound system is outstanding. Visibility is excellent unlike other SUVs I have driven. NO Blindspots! It is just a Nice Car and my 3rd BMW. I have also owned the 2000 X3 and a 1988 740i. These cars are excellent investments as based on the resale value that they hold. Assembled in Austria and the Engine is from Germany. Lots of PEP in this little car! My favorite things about this BMW is the HUGE sun roof and the XENON headlamps that turn with the vehicle.
Fun little SUV
kaileak,10/24/2012
This is my second BMW, i also own a 2008 BMW 128i. When i first drove the X3, being that it is now 8 years old, i expected it to not be very tight. I expexted a little bit of slop in the suspension, leaks, breaking that wasnt as good as it once was. Boy was i surprised, this X3 handles like my 128i and still has a nice stiff ride.
See all 194 reviews of the 2004 BMW X3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
184 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2004 BMW X3 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2004 BMW X3
More About This Model

Both much anticipated and eagerly awaited, it seems like an eternity that we've been waiting for BMW's X3. After all, it's been four long years since the introduction of the X5, and that vehicle has been such a roaring success that it doesn't take a rocket scientist to guess that a smaller, cheaper version, based on the 3 Series sedan, would be an easy sell.

After all, not everybody can pony up the $40,000-plus needed for the larger X5. Besides, the X3 is the (semi) off-road equivalent of BMW's 3 Series, the automaker's signature sedan and most probably the strongest nameplate in the entire luxury segment. But, as much of a slam dunk as that would seem to be, there is much pressure on the X3 to perform. Coming off some controversial remakes of popular models (the 7 Series and Z4), the X3 has to be an unabashed hit, both in the handling department (where everybody, by and large, expects no less than another home run) and styling (where consistent praise has been hard to find recently).

For the latter, the X3 is likely to avoid the barbs thrown the 745i's and Z4's way. Yes, the front bumper is a little overdone, with perhaps a little too much Pontiac-like cladding, but from all other angles the X3 is a sweetheart. The side view is especially appealing, as is the rear. Even at the front, the cladding is not so bad on darker models — only in stark contrast with lighter hues does the dark plastic seem over the top.

Not even the slightest quibble need be applied to the X3's handling, however. Despite the high expectations that come with attaching the flying propeller logo to any vehicle, the new X3 still surprises those expectations with amazing prowess. Although this will no doubt produce cries of heresy among the BMW faithful, I prefer the handling of the X3 to that of even the much lauded 3 Series sedan. In fact, this is the first time I've ever preferred the handling of an SUV to the sedan it is based on. Nonetheless, while driving over 50 miles of the most sinuous switchbacks I have ever seen above the Spanish coastline, the X3 scampered, slid and sped through hairpin after hairpin after hairpin; never once putting a wheel wrong, never once fading its brakes, barely even causing its DSC electronic stability program to chime in.

Much of the credit goes to BMW's second-generation xDrive all-wheel-drive system, which the company claims is much more sophisticated than the original. Where the X5's system has a fixed front-to-rear torque split, the X3 can transmit 100 percent of its power to either the front or rear wheels, and any combination in between, thanks to a multiplate-clutch center differential. BMW says that by monitoring the DSC's yaw sensors, xDrive can decide to deliver more torque to the front if it senses oversteer or to the rear wheels if understeer is present. That it can do this seemlessly, midcorner, with no discernible feedback to the driver is amazing. That it does so better than BMW's own 330xi puts it in a class of its own.

Body roll is so well contained that I initially thought the test vehicle was equipped with BMW's optional sport suspension. In reality, the tester was the base 3.0 model with standard suspension, 17-inch wheels and 235/55R17 radials. Its steering is so precise and its turn-in is so immediate it seems a waste of time and ride comfort to opt for the stiffer suspension.

Comparisons with the previous best-handling SUV — BMW's own X5 — leave the bigger vehicle breathless. The X3 feels so much lighter, is so much more agile and handles transitions so much easier that it is in a different league and, consequently, is the new best-handling SUV available.

The X5, and a few other SUVs, still manage superiority in the engine department, though not as much as I initially anticipated. The X3's engines are by now familiar — the base version is powered by a 2.5-liter, DOHC inline six with 189 horsepower while the top-of-the-line version gets the 225-hp, 3.0-liter six. Unlike previous generations of BMW sixes, which were all revs and little torque, these latest versions boast double-VANOS, which is BMW's way of saying that both intake and exhaust camshafts are fully variable.

Besides improving fuel economy and reducing emissions, the VANOS system really fills in the 3.0-liter's low-end and midrange torque. And despite weighing a substantial 3,800 pounds, the X3 3.0i motors along quite rapidly. Even below 4,000 rpm throttle response is enthusiastic, and at high rpm it fairly sings. Acceleration is a more than competent 7.8 seconds to 62.5 miles per hour when mated to the six-speed manual transmission, while the five-speed automatic version is only 0.3 second behind. Compare that with the 7.6 seconds that the Volkswagen Touareg's 310-hp V8 requires for the same feat and you will understand the penalty paid in terms of acceleration when carrying excess weight.

Nonetheless, BMW has better technology available. The Valvetronic valve train that gives the carmaker's new 4.4-liter V8 such a boost over its predecessor would no doubt do the same to the inline six. There's probably another 25 horsepower (and a corresponding amount of torque) just waiting to be liberated in the 3.0-liter, so it's a shame that we'll probably have to wait at least a year before we see such a powerhouse. Also a shame is that we don't get the 3.0d diesel version of the X3. This is the same engine that powers the 330d with such élan in Europe. And though it can only boast 204 horsepower, its 302 pound-feet of torque means it's only 0.1 second behind the gasoline-fueled 3.0-liter to 62.5 mph.

Inside, the X3 is more typically BMW than its exterior might have you think. The same cool, crisp lines are there. Ditto for the spartan Teutonic aesthetics and clear, readable gauges. There are a few surprises, such as the swooping door grips. And BMW continues to not offer its iDrive system in any of its SUVs (yet another reason to buy an X3) though there is a DVD-based navigation system. There is also a monster 500-watt audio system with 10 speakers available as an option.

Though its wheelbase is an inch shorter than the X5's, the X3 is only an inch shorter overall. Its relatively long wheelbase translates to an interior almost as roomy as its bigger brother's. Most dimensions are also more generous than the 3 Series sedan with both front shoulder room and headroom significantly better. There is also a decent amount of space in the cargo area — 16.9 cubic feet with all seats in place and 55 when they are folded. There is enough room in the back to fit two mountain bikes, for which BMW provide an inside rack that mounts on rails in the trunk area.

There are eight airbags, not to mention antilock brakes and the aforementioned vehicle stability control. There are also a host of safety items such as Park Distance Control (which alerts the driver if something is hidden behind the X3), a tire-pressure monitor and optional adaptive headlights that swivel with the steering wheel to illuminate the inside of turns. Bluetooth technology is also available to provide hands-free cell phone operation so drivers can concentrate on what they are supposed to be doing — driving.

It's also worth noting that xDrive is programmed to aid active safety. Below 12 miles per hour, for instance, the center differential is locked for maximum traction. Above 112 mph (admittedly this being more of a theoretical advantage), the system reverts to rear-wheel drive. Additionally, whenever the computer senses low throttle inputs and large steering angles — classic parking conditions — AWD becomes RWD to prevent axle bind. And on the X3, the company's Hill Descent Control (HDC), which automatically limits downhill speeds in off-road conditions, is variable between 4 and 15 mph via buttons on the steering wheel.

What remains to be seen is how BMW prices the X3. The X5 3.0's current MSRP is $40,330. The 330xi sedan is priced at $36,550. That leaves precious little room for the X3 to squeeze into. But then, unlike most companies which price their SUVs higher than the equivalent sedans, the X5's price is about $4,000 cheaper than the new 5 Series. Could we see the X3 start in the high $20Ks (for the 2.5) with the 3.0 topping out at $33,000, undercutting even the 330i sedan? Or will BMW price the X3 higher than the equivalent 3 Series, thereby protecting the sales of its franchise player. Either way, one thing's for sure — the 330xi all-wheel-drive sedan is going to seem like a poor value if a larger, more capable all-wheel-drive vehicle is offered for nearly the same (or less) money.

Whatever the pricing, compared with the 7 Series and Z4, which have polarized sentiment, the X3 is likely to get universal acclaim. It's good-looking, performs well and handles like no other SUV available.

It's nice to see the boys from Bavaria back on their game.

Used 2004 BMW X3 Overview

The Used 2004 BMW X3 is offered in the following submodels: X3 SUV. Available styles include 3.0i AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6M), and 2.5i AWD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 BMW X3?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 BMW X3 trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 BMW X3 2.5i is priced between $4,556 and$4,556 with odometer readings between 191249 and191249 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 BMW X3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 BMW X3 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 X3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,556 and mileage as low as 191249 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 BMW X3.

Can't find a used 2004 BMW X3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW X3 for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,119.

Find a used BMW for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $24,473.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW X3 for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,462.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,947.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 BMW X3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW X3 lease specials

Related Used 2004 BMW X3 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles