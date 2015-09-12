Used 2007 BMW X3 for Sale Near Me
3,414 listings
- 115,665 miles
$7,499
- 120,511 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$7,498
- 83,967 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,490
- 89,339 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,400
- 129,551 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 122,505 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 131,764 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,990
- 124,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,495$2,061 Below Market
- 115,835 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,980$822 Below Market
- 119,134 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,955$830 Below Market
- 88,698 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,294$493 Below Market
- 144,330 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
- 119,241 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,800
- 126,815 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,991
- 172,118 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 165,389 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,700
- 103,874 miles
$7,325
- 105,273 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$6,990
Craig Fauver,12/09/2015
3.0si 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
I bought my 2007 BMW X3 3.0si with about 70,000 miles in January 2012. I was 28 years old at the time and excited about my purchase. It was a CPO and had a 6 month warranty with it. I drive about 30,000 miles annually and at almost 185,000 miles 4 years later I am left to ponder whether it was a good buy or not or whether I would do it again. The car I bought had a new sticker price of something close to $44,000, so considering that the first 5 years / 70k miles absorbed about $26,000 of that made me feel good about the purchase. It was KBB's book price for a private party sale in Good or Very Good condition. Now that I've put 115,000 miles on it I look back at the service and maintenance history and just as I was starting to get impressed by how little went wrong in 115,000 miles but then I hit about 182k and it needed a starter, then tires, then transmission. Needless to say it's been a bad month or so in the repair dept. Here's a list of what I've needed to have done from 70 - 185k miles at the approximate mileage: Every 10k - new oil and filter. Every 20k - new air filter, clean MAF sensor. 80k - Water pump at approx. 90k - tires 125k - Coolant expansion tank was cracked and replaced 135k - tires 150k - windshield washer pumps 150k - brake pads and rotors. 155k - ignition coils and spark plugs 165k - fuel filter 170k - changed brake fluid, bled brakes, new anti-squeal on pads 182k - tires 182k - starter 182k - transmission fluid & filter, differential & transfer case fluid (transmission started slipping, don't believe BMW lifetime fluids get them changed every 30-50k depending on driving conditions and climate). 185k - transmission (bought used with 99k miles for $1480 - a tad under $2700 after mechanic and shop fees)
