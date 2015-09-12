Used 2007 BMW X3 for Sale Near Me

  • 2007 BMW X3 3.0si in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 BMW X3 3.0si

    115,665 miles

    $7,499

    Details
  • 2007 BMW X3 3.0si in Black
    used

    2007 BMW X3 3.0si

    120,511 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $7,498

    Details
  • 2007 BMW X3 3.0si in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 BMW X3 3.0si

    83,967 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,490

    Details
  • 2007 BMW X3 3.0si in Gray
    used

    2007 BMW X3 3.0si

    89,339 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,400

    Details
  • 2007 BMW X3 3.0si in White
    used

    2007 BMW X3 3.0si

    129,551 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2007 BMW X3 3.0si in White
    used

    2007 BMW X3 3.0si

    122,505 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2007 BMW X3 3.0si in White
    used

    2007 BMW X3 3.0si

    131,764 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,990

    Details
  • 2006 BMW X3 3.0i in Gray
    used

    2006 BMW X3 3.0i

    124,123 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,495

    $2,061 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW X3 3.0si in Gray
    used

    2008 BMW X3 3.0si

    115,835 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $6,980

    $822 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW X3 3.0i in Black
    used

    2006 BMW X3 3.0i

    119,134 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,955

    $830 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW X3 3.0i in Silver
    used

    2006 BMW X3 3.0i

    88,698 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,294

    $493 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW X3 3.0si in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 BMW X3 3.0si

    144,330 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2008 BMW X3 3.0si
    used

    2008 BMW X3 3.0si

    119,241 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,800

    Details
  • 2006 BMW X3 3.0i in Gray
    used

    2006 BMW X3 3.0i

    126,815 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,991

    Details
  • 2008 BMW X3 3.0si in White
    used

    2008 BMW X3 3.0si

    172,118 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 BMW X3 3.0i in Gray
    used

    2006 BMW X3 3.0i

    165,389 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,700

    Details
  • 2006 BMW X3 3.0i in White
    used

    2006 BMW X3 3.0i

    103,874 miles

    $7,325

    Details
  • 2006 BMW X3 3.0i in Gray
    used

    2006 BMW X3 3.0i

    105,273 miles
    2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $6,990

    Details

Great Crossover SUV IF you can afford it
Craig Fauver,12/09/2015
3.0si 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
I bought my 2007 BMW X3 3.0si with about 70,000 miles in January 2012. I was 28 years old at the time and excited about my purchase. It was a CPO and had a 6 month warranty with it. I drive about 30,000 miles annually and at almost 185,000 miles 4 years later I am left to ponder whether it was a good buy or not or whether I would do it again. The car I bought had a new sticker price of something close to $44,000, so considering that the first 5 years / 70k miles absorbed about $26,000 of that made me feel good about the purchase. It was KBB's book price for a private party sale in Good or Very Good condition. Now that I've put 115,000 miles on it I look back at the service and maintenance history and just as I was starting to get impressed by how little went wrong in 115,000 miles but then I hit about 182k and it needed a starter, then tires, then transmission. Needless to say it's been a bad month or so in the repair dept. Here's a list of what I've needed to have done from 70 - 185k miles at the approximate mileage: Every 10k - new oil and filter. Every 20k - new air filter, clean MAF sensor. 80k - Water pump at approx. 90k - tires 125k - Coolant expansion tank was cracked and replaced 135k - tires 150k - windshield washer pumps 150k - brake pads and rotors. 155k - ignition coils and spark plugs 165k - fuel filter 170k - changed brake fluid, bled brakes, new anti-squeal on pads 182k - tires 182k - starter 182k - transmission fluid & filter, differential & transfer case fluid (transmission started slipping, don't believe BMW lifetime fluids get them changed every 30-50k depending on driving conditions and climate). 185k - transmission (bought used with 99k miles for $1480 - a tad under $2700 after mechanic and shop fees)
