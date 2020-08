Used 2007 BMW X3 for Sale Near Me

Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas

Dallas Autos Direct is pleased to be currently offering this 2007 BMW X3 3.0si with 129,551mi. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this BMW X3 3.0si. Enhanced performance, a refined interior and exceptional fuel economy are just a few of the things you'll enjoy about this all-wheel drive vehicle. This 2007 BMW X3 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2007 BMW X3: BMW prefers to call their AWD vehicles Sport Activity Vehicles; the emphasis really is on the sport more than the utility. Fittingly, we've always said that if you want to take your SUV to the racetrack, choose a BMW X5. Now we'd have to modify that to say the 2007 X3 may satisfy that need even better. The biggest difference between the pair is the X3's lighter weight. This 600-pound savings contributes mightily to an increased feeling of nimbleness. Few other vehicles in the X3's segment can offer this level of performance at the same sub-$40,000 price. Interesting features of this model are plenty of room for people and luggage. and Reflexes like a sport sedan Finance available with applicable fees.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 BMW X3 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBXPC93467WF26770

Stock: 7WF26576

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-07-2020