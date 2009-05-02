Used 2009 BMW X3 for Sale Near Me

3,414 listings
X3 Reviews & Specs
  • 2009 BMW X3 xDrive30i in White
    used

    2009 BMW X3 xDrive30i

    198,215 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    $889 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 BMW X3 xDrive30i in Silver
    used

    2009 BMW X3 xDrive30i

    93,429 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i in Gray
    used

    2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i

    125,063 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $1,211 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW X3 3.0si in Gray
    used

    2008 BMW X3 3.0si

    115,835 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $6,980

    $822 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i in Black
    used

    2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i

    95,100 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,988

    $539 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW X3 3.0si in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 BMW X3 3.0si

    144,330 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i in White
    used

    2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i

    113,352 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,495

    $302 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i in White
    used

    2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i

    86,884 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,200

    $933 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i in Silver
    used

    2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i

    147,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,975

    Details
  • 2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i

    72,975 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,994

    Details
  • 2008 BMW X3 3.0si
    used

    2008 BMW X3 3.0si

    119,241 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,800

    Details
  • 2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i in Black
    used

    2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i

    142,966 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i in Black
    used

    2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i

    137,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,495

    Details
  • 2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i in Dark Red
    used

    2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i

    33,962 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,500

    Details
  • 2008 BMW X3 3.0si in White
    used

    2008 BMW X3 3.0si

    172,118 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2008 BMW X3 3.0si in Black
    used

    2008 BMW X3 3.0si

    116,896 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i in Silver
    used

    2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i

    102,359 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,997

    Details
  • 2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i in Gray
    used

    2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i

    107,924 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the BMW X3

Overall Consumer Rating
55 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
This can't be an SUV
asiafish,02/05/2009
My wife was tired of her Camry and wanted to sit high in traffic. Looked at the RX350, the E35 and even the new GLK, but nothing matched the driving dynamics of the X3. I don't even like SUVs, but I really enjoyed driving this one. Brakes are even stronger than in my Mercedes, and perhaps the best highway ride of any car we've owned. Only complaint is the stereo controls are small and look alike, which is a common problem in BMW interiors. We got a very basic X3. Vinyl seats, base stereo, no nav and no option packages. Ours has the automatic, heated front seats and privacy glass; no other options. What is amazing is that even without any of the packages the car looks and feels great.
