Used 2009 BMW X3 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 198,215 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995$889 Below Market
Center Road Auto Sales - North Ridgeville / Ohio
Visit our website http://www.centerroadautosales.com for more information and photos on this or any of our other vehicles or call us today for a test drive at 330-220-6603
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC93429WJ30111
Stock: 15453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,429 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,999
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
PREMIUM PKG -inc: Nevada leather seat trim, universal garage door opener, auto-dimming pwr folding exterior mirrors w/memory, auto-dimming rear view mirror w/compass, front seats w/4-way pwr lumbar, BMW Assist, Bluetooth interface, ambient lighting pkg, storage pkg, Panoramic Sunroof, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player.Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC93429WJ29363
Stock: T9WJ29363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 125,063 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$1,211 Below Market
Paniagua Automotive - East Ridge / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC9C40AWJ34923
Stock: 870
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,835 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,980$822 Below Market
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN TITLE * * SERVICE RECORDS * - NICELY LOADED! - 4 BRAND NEW TIRES - NAVIGATION AND LEATHER INTERIOR - HEATED SEATS AND PANORAMIC SUNROOF - AWESOME 3.0 SI ENGINE - THIS IS THE LAST OF THE LEGENDARY GENERATION BMWS! - XENON HEADLIGHTS AND AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - A MINOR ACCIDENT MANY YEARS AGO, CLEAN TITLE - FOR THE AGE/MILES ITS PRETTY WELL KEPT! NOT FLAWLESS, BUT GOOD FOR WHAT IT IS - ALL WHEEL DRIVE AND A GOOD/SAFE/RELATIVELY RELIABLE GERMAN CAR - COLD AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL - ** IT HAS PARKING SENSORS BUT THEY DO NOT WORK ** - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X3 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC93498WJ10565
Stock: OT925244B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,100 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,988$539 Below Market
CarDirect USA - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 2010 BMW X3 XDRIVE is on the lot and ready to introduce itself to you.� Come by today and check out all the options this BMW has to offer and experience how nicely it drives!� We look forward to meeting you!This BMW X3 is available and is awaiting its new owner at CarDirect USA!� To compliment its Carbon Black Metallic Exterior, this X3 has been fitted with a Brown Leather Interior.� This BMW has all the options you are looking for in a vehicle, including AWD, Premium Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, A/C, Climate Control, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Power Driver and Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seats, Single Disc CD Player, Satellite Radio Capabilities, Auxiliary Port, Front and Rear Airbags, Roof Racks, Power Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Panoramic Roof, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Fog Lamps, Jack, Spare Tire, and Floor Mats.� This BMW is equipped with a 3.0L V6 Engine, an Automatic Transmission, and Traction Control.This BMW 328i will come CarFax certified. CarFax reports come with a Vehicle History Report and a Vehicle Warranty Check! This BMW qualifies with CarFax for their Buy Back Guarantee.� When you purchase your vehicle from CarDirect USA, we promise that you will leave with a vehicle has been:� FULLY SERVICED� STATE INSPECTED� Includes our SIGNATURE MAINTAINENCE PROGRAM� OIL CHANGES� VA STATE INSPECTIONS� Come on down and check this X3 out! You can finance this 2010 BMW X3 XDRIVE on the spot with no money down and at an interest rate as low as 3.44% APR *wac. THE BEST FINANCING AVAILABLE TO ALL MILITARY AND CIVILIANS! � CarDirect USA provides the Hampton Roads area and neighboring states with unparalleled customer service and quality pre-owned vehicles Every Day! Let us show you how easy it is to have you riding today! Located on the corner of Shore Drive and Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach, VA.� We are right on the corner and right on the price!� Contact us at (757)464-1200 to schedule a test drive today!� #cardirectusa #usedcars #BMW #x3 #xdrive #awdbmw #bmwx3awd #bmwforsale #x3forsale #awdbmwx3xdriveforsale #virginia #virginiabeachPricing excludes $645 processing fee. State fees for tax, tag, title and registration are additional.� � � � �
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC9C45AWJ38613
Stock: Z20604A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 144,330 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
AutoNet - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X3 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC93418WJ20202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,352 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,495$302 Below Market
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
M Sport Package ............... 2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC9C44AWJ37985
Stock: 8738
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- 86,884 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,200$933 Below Market
Jim Shorkey Kia - North Huntington / Pennsylvania
Recent Arrival! 2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i AWD Odometer is 26423 miles below market average! ***This vehicle has just arrived and the current list price DOES NOT include cosmetic and mechanical reconditioning costs. Our average reconditioning costs are $800 to $900, but do vary by make model and condition. For a reconditioning estimate on this specific vehicle, just give us a call/text/email/ or stop in!*** Vehicle Detailed. MORE ABOUT US We treat you like one of the family. Jim Shorkey Auto Group started back in 1974 as a small 3-car showroom and has now become one of the most recognized automotive names in Pittsburgh, North Huntingdon, Monroeville, and Western PA. We stock more, sell'em for less, and treat you better than anyone else around!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC9C48AWJ35110
Stock: K11190A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 147,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,975
SW Auto - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC9C41AWJ32971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,975 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,994
Fields BMW Northfield - Northfield / Illinois
This vehicle can be purchased online with Home delivery using Fields Exclusive Stay@Home Purchasing Program.Locally Owned and Service at Fields BMW! 2010 BMW X3 with low mileage in Monaco Blue Metallic with Sand Beige Nevada Leather. This Vehicle is equipped with Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Running Boards, 18' Alloy Y spoke. Cold Weather Package with Heated Steering Wheel and Heated Front and Rear seats. Premium Package with Panoramic moonroof, Lumbar Support. Automatic Climate Control, Rain Sensor and auto headlight and much more!! Join the Family of Fields BMW!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC9C47AWJ35647
Stock: P10107LA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 119,241 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,800
Grey Chevrolet - Port Orchard / Washington
This mighty 2008 BMW X3 3.0si will have you excited to drive to work, even on Mondays*** All Wheel Drive!! New Arrival. Awesome!!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Head airbags - Tube 1st and 2nd row, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Sunroof, Climate control, Cruise control...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X3 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC93468WJ12368
Stock: 79158A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 142,966 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$9,999
Kendall Toyota Of Bend - Bend / Oregon
Leather, Pano Roof, Kendall Toyota of Bend is pleased to be currently offering this 2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i with 142,966mi. This X3 is sold AS IS, an inspection report can be provided. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This BMW X3 xDrive30i defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. When the BMW X3 xDrive30i was created, it was automatically enhanced by having the performance ability of all wheel drive. Not only will you notice improved steering and superior acceleration, but you can also rest easy knowing that your vehicle comes standard with increased stability and safety. More information about the 2010 BMW X3: The 2010 BMW X3 is a sport utility vehicle that places a lot of emphasis on sport. In fact, there are few other vehicles in this segment that feel as nimble and track-ready as the X3, while costing less than $40,000. With xDrive all-wheel drive, hill descent control and a cargo capacity of up to 71 cubic feet, the X3 is still able to capably fill the utility role. It's just that with its excellent inline-6-cylinder engine and great handling and sure-footedness, you may forget that's why you bought it in the first place. This model sets itself apart with Reflexes like a sport sedan, plenty of room for people and luggage, and compact footprint.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC9C40AWJ34839
Stock: XZ38808A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 137,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495
Carplex - Manassas / Virginia
PRICE EXCLUDES PROCESSING FEE OF $149.OO. (((---> CARPLEX IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY MISPRINT ON FEATURES EQUIPMENT PRICE ETC. <--- ))). WE ARE LOCATED AT 9131 ANTIQUE WAY MANASSAS VA 20110. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.THERE IS NOT ANY FREIGHT OR DESTINATION CHARGES ON ANY VEHICLE. BUY OR SELL YOUR VEHICLE HERE. 15 MINUTES PURCHASE AND DELIVERY PROCESS. ALL VEHICLES ARE VIRGINIA INSPECTED AND COMES WITH THREE MONTHS (3000 MILES) NATIONWIDE POWER TRAIN WARRANTY WITH FULL PURCHASE PRICE. WE ARE OPEN MON.-SAT. 10:00am-8:00pm AND SUN. 11:00am-5:00pm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC9C4XAWJ38767
Stock: 8909
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,962 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,500
Columbia Motors - Hanover / Massachusetts
2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i Red Recent Arrival! Odometer is 72821 miles below market average! CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, 4X4, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, LEATHER, RECENT TRADE, 2 SETS OF KEYS. Click, call or stop-in today, and discover why we are the fastest growing dealer South of Boston. You can find us just 20 minutes south of Quincy at our BRAND NEW LOCATION on ROUTE 53 in HANOVER (just about 1 mile South of The Hanover Mall). - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 8 Speakers, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Sensatec Leatherette Upholstery, Split folding rear seat, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.73 Axle Ratio, CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, LEATHER, RECENT TRADE, 2 SETS OF KEYS Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Locking Tailgate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Dave Delaney at 781-566-2277 or sales.davedelaneyscolumbia@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC9C49AWJ31986
Stock: DD1838T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 172,118 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2008 BMW X3 3.0si- AWD --- CLEAN CAR FAX --- PANORAMIC ROOF ---LEATHER HEATED SEATS --- POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS --- POWER LOCKS --- AM/FM STEREO --- CD PLAYER --- BLUETOOTH ---DRIVES GREAT --- WE FINANCE --- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration: active charcoal, Front air conditioning zones: single, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: MP3, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 8, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.8, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake diameter: 12.6, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Center console trim: wood, Dash trim: wood, Door trim: wood, Shift knob trim: alloy, Steering wheel trim: leather, Cargo area light, Cargo cover: retractable, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Memorized settings: driver seat, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 4, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Reading lights: front, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: cargo net, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: liftgate, 4WD type: full time, Axle ratio: 3.73, Center differential: mechanical, Limited slip differential: center, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Exhaust: dual tip, Mirror color: body-color, Rear spoiler, Gauge: tachometer, Trip computer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto on, Taillights: adaptive, Side mirror adjustments: power, Moonroof / Sunroof: power glass, Rear moonroof / sunroof: power glass, Roof rack, Wind deflector, Active head restraints: dual front, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat power adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments: height, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: bench, Upholstery: leatherette, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: audio security system, Power door locks, Rolling code security: remote, Hill descent control, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double ball joint, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Phone: pre-wired for phone, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Front wipers: rain sensing, Power windows: remotely operated, Rear wiper, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X3 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC934X8WJ05472
Stock: 23565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,896 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Gillman Subaru - Houston / Texas
This Deal is so hot We Might Need to Call the Fire Department, We are dedicated to the health and safety of our customers. We disinfectant every pre-owned vehicle upon arrival and after every test drive with a hospital-grade aerosol disinfectant/deodorant that kills 99.9% of the bacteria, germs ,viruses, mold ,mildew and fungi in our vehicles interior and ventilation system while leaving our inventory smelling fresh and clean. Please continue for more information on this unit 2008 BMW X3 3.0si A local traded this puppy in & she's wagging her tail for you! Buy with confidence - local trade in. Wouldn't you prefer to buy something that we took in trade? Sure beats buying an auction car. This locally owned Vehicle was just traded in. Local car, we know where it comes from. Hey isn't that Bob's old car? Could be! It's a local trade in! Only LOOK like you spent a fortune. Looks expensive and feels luxurious too. When you are looking to buy a used vehicle, we have a lot of information for you to help you make your decision. From financing information to research on all of the new car models we sell, there's something for everyone on our site. If you still have questions, don't hesitate to send us an email or contact us and our dedicated team will be glad to help you out. When you have found something you are interested in please feel free to get a price quote, evaluate your trade, apply for credit, or even save money by checking out our new car specials or used car specials. We are dedicated to making the car buying process as easy as possible for our customers. With outstanding customer services Gillman Automotive since 1938 in the Sugarland, Richmond, Alief, TX; Barker Cypress, TX; Houston, TX; Kingwood, TX; Rosenberg, TX; Tomball,Katy, TX, areas.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X3 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC93458WJ22986
Stock: S202079A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 102,359 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,997
Hollywood Motor Company - Saint Louis / Missouri
**2010 BMW X3 AWD **2 Owner Clean History ** Pano Roof ** Heated leather seats** Dual Powered Seats ** Back Up Sensors **Reduced to Move*** Hollywood Motor Co. vehicles are thoroughly inspected and reconditioned to the highest level and are sold with a 90 day/3000 mile limited warranty and there’s financing for everyone with rates as low as 1.99% with approved credit!**FEATURES:**Single Disc CD Changer ** **Steering Wheel Audio Controls **Power Locks **Power Windows **Driver & Passenger Power Seats ** **AWD ** **Heated Seats **Leather Seats **Tilt Wheel **Cruise control ** **Power Sunroof/ Moon roof ****Alloy Wheels **Luggage Rack ** **Dual Climate Control ****Sync ** Hollywood Motor Company has been helping people purchase vehicles while rebuilding their credit since 1977. We work with our customers through out all aspects of the process. Credit problems can be overcome with one of many different programs we have to offer here at Hollywood Motor Company. All of our lenders report to credit agencies and will help rebuild your credit.Our huge selection of quality vehicles makes finding your next ride easy and affordable. We have a full selection of cars trucks suv's and minivans to choose from. Our professional sales staff will be with you every step of the way and will make certain you are offered a no pressure experience. Hollywood Motor Company has a huge state of the art service department. All vehicles are state safety inspected and come with a warranty.Call us today at 314-423-0033!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC9C40AWJ39538
Stock: 11704R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,924 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,999
Carbone Hyundai - Yorkville / New York
FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, All Wheel Drive, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, ANTI-THEFT ALARM SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PREMIUM PKG KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. BMW xDrive30i with Space Gray Metallic exterior and Black Nevada Leather interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 260 HP at 6600 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PKG Nevada leather seat trim, universal garage door opener, auto-dimming pwr folding exterior mirrors w/memory, auto-dimming rear view mirror w/compass, multi-contour front seats w/4-way pwr lumbar, BMW Assist, Bluetooth interface, BMW ambiance lighting, storage pkg, panorama roof, ON-BOARD NAVIGATION SYSTEM hard drive, COLD WEATHER PKG ski bag, heated front seats, heated rear seats, retractable headlight washers, ANTI-THEFT ALARM SYSTEM, PRIVACY GLASS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 6-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION adaptive transmission control, normal mode, sport mode, manual mode. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: CarAndDriver.com explains "Bigger exterior means a more spacious X3 WHO WE ARE: Carbone Hyundai is proud to serve the drivers of Utica and Rome with a dedication to incredible customer service, and a wide selection of new Hyundai and pre-owned vehicles. Our team proudly comes to work every day with the goal of meeting your needs and sending you back onto the roads completely satisfied with your experience. We look forward to serving you at Carbone Hyundai. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC9C40AWJ35392
Stock: EH2802P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW X3 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW X3
- 5(100%)
Related BMW X3 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 7 Series Saint Louis MO
- Used BMW 4 Series Ashburn VA
- Used BMW X2 Anaheim CA
- Used BMW 5 Series Colorado Springs CO
- Used BMW M3 Hampton VA
- Used BMW X5 M Durham NC
- Used BMW X5 Boston MA
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Columbus OH
- Used BMW 5 Series Paterson NJ
- Used BMW M2 Reading PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used BMW 7 Series 2012 Ontario CA
- Used BMW 3 Series 2010 Mountain View CA
- Used BMW X5 2013 San Jose CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon