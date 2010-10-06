Used 2010 BMW X3 for Sale Near Me

CarDirect USA - Virginia Beach / Virginia

This 2010 BMW X3 XDRIVE is on the lot and ready to introduce itself to you.� Come by today and check out all the options this BMW has to offer and experience how nicely it drives!� We look forward to meeting you!This BMW X3 is available and is awaiting its new owner at CarDirect USA!� To compliment its Carbon Black Metallic Exterior, this X3 has been fitted with a Brown Leather Interior.� This BMW has all the options you are looking for in a vehicle, including AWD, Premium Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, A/C, Climate Control, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Power Driver and Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seats, Single Disc CD Player, Satellite Radio Capabilities, Auxiliary Port, Front and Rear Airbags, Roof Racks, Power Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Panoramic Roof, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Fog Lamps, Jack, Spare Tire, and Floor Mats.� This BMW is equipped with a 3.0L V6 Engine, an Automatic Transmission, and Traction Control.This BMW 328i will come CarFax certified. CarFax reports come with a Vehicle History Report and a Vehicle Warranty Check! This BMW qualifies with CarFax for their Buy Back Guarantee.� When you purchase your vehicle from CarDirect USA, we promise that you will leave with a vehicle has been:� FULLY SERVICED� STATE INSPECTED� Includes our SIGNATURE MAINTAINENCE PROGRAM� OIL CHANGES� VA STATE INSPECTIONS� Come on down and check this X3 out! You can finance this 2010 BMW X3 XDRIVE on the spot with no money down and at an interest rate as low as 3.44% APR *wac. THE BEST FINANCING AVAILABLE TO ALL MILITARY AND CIVILIANS! � CarDirect USA provides the Hampton Roads area and neighboring states with unparalleled customer service and quality pre-owned vehicles Every Day! Let us show you how easy it is to have you riding today! Located on the corner of Shore Drive and Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach, VA.� We are right on the corner and right on the price!� Contact us at (757)464-1200 to schedule a test drive today!� #cardirectusa #usedcars #BMW #x3 #xdrive #awdbmw #bmwx3awd #bmwforsale #x3forsale #awdbmwx3xdriveforsale #virginia #virginiabeachPricing excludes $645 processing fee. State fees for tax, tag, title and registration are additional.� � � � �

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBXPC9C45AWJ38613

Stock: Z20604A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-23-2020