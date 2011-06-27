Vehicle overview

A four-cylinder in a BMW SUV just sounds ludicrous, right? Such an engine might be good enough for Hondas and Kias, but a performance-luxury brand needs something with more guts. That certainly would be the conventional wisdom, anyway. But times, they are a-changing. The 2013 BMW X3 is the latest member of the Bavarian brand to lose its naturally aspirated inline-6 base engine in favor of a high-tech, turbocharged four-cylinder that produces equal power and more torque, yet returns significantly improved fuel economy. However ludicrous it may sound, this BMW crossover SUV just got better.

In addition to the turbocharged inline-4 found in the xDrive28i model, every X3 gets additional fuel-saving features. The now-standard automatic stop/start technology is something previously only found on hybrids, which kills the engine when the vehicle comes to a stop in order to save fuel. The engine refires when you remove your foot from the brake. The vibration at start-up can get annoying at times, but get used to it and you might start to notice all the gas being wasted by other cars at traffic lights.

Another new feature is the Eco Pro mode, which has been added to the now-standard Driving Dynamics Control adjustable drive settings. Eco Pro optimizes the engine, transmission, heating, air-conditioning and electrical functions for the best possible fuel efficiency, while also adding visual signals in the iDrive screen to encourage more economical driving habits. But really, if you're so worried about burning excess fuel in a supposedly performance-oriented crossover SUV, perhaps a different type of vehicle would be in order.

As it is, the 2013 BMW X3 is one of the most appealing small luxury crossovers. It is arguably the sportiest example, providing the sort of handling composure and buttoned-down ride you'd expect from a BMW sport sedan. While the new turbo-4 delivers average (though still swift) acceleration for the class, the xDrive35i turbo-6 goes above and beyond, offering a degree of get-up-and-go that nothing else in the class can match. Of course, that model also comes with a similarly above-and-beyond price tag.

Indeed, the X3's price is on the lofty side regardless of model, and puts it up against larger, midsize luxury crossover SUVs like the Acura MDX and Lexus RX 350. The X3 is indeed smaller, but its generous amount of passenger and cargo room betters that of "compact" competitors like the Audi Q50 and Mercedes-Benz GLK350.

This in-betweener size, paired with an engaging driving experience, well-crafted cabin, ample available features content and yes, that efficient new engine makes the 2013 BMW X3 a very appealing choice. There's nothing sacrilegious or ludicrous about it.