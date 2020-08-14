Used 2015 BMW X3 for Sale Near Me

3,414 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
X3 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,414 listings
  • 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Silver
    used

    2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    81,810 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $14,999

    $2,577 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Black
    used

    2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    68,795 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,480

    Details
  • 2015 BMW X3 xDrive35i in Black
    used

    2015 BMW X3 xDrive35i

    100,049 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,950

    $1,232 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Black
    used

    2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    46,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,495

    $1,329 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW X3 xDrive35i in Black
    used

    2015 BMW X3 xDrive35i

    62,038 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,989

    $1,124 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW X3 sDrive28i in Red
    used

    2015 BMW X3 sDrive28i

    59,778 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2015 BMW X3 sDrive28i in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 BMW X3 sDrive28i

    42,905 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,888

    $266 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW X3 xDrive35i in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW X3 xDrive35i

    70,550 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,995

    $955 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i in White
    used

    2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    45,817 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $25,488

    Details
  • 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Black
    used

    2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    62,447 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $18,391

    Details
  • 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i in White
    used

    2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    105,109 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,946

    $817 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i in White
    used

    2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    35,245 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $21,250

    $1,326 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW X3 xDrive35i in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW X3 xDrive35i

    80,104 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,995

    $1,058 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28d in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 BMW X3 xDrive28d

    78,737 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,640

    $1,381 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28d in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW X3 xDrive28d

    47,138 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $20,980

    $1,403 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW X3 xDrive35i in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 BMW X3 xDrive35i

    56,003 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,995

    $2,320 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW X3 xDrive35i in Silver
    used

    2015 BMW X3 xDrive35i

    60,420 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $18,900

    $672 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28d in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 BMW X3 xDrive28d

    48,221 miles
    Good Deal

    $19,989

    $1,885 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW X3 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,414 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X3
  4. Used 2015 BMW X3

Consumer Reviews for the BMW X3

Read recent reviews for the BMW X3
Overall Consumer Rating
4.415 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (7%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 1
    (7%)
Only one problem with this car
Bob Coco,06/15/2016
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The X3 is my second BMW, the other being a 330 CI. Absolutely love everything about this car with one major exception - the stereo flat out sucks. A car in this price range should come standard with a high end sound system. My 2003 330 has the Harmon Kardon upgraded stereo which is very good but the standard system on my 2015 X3 stinks. The stereo in my Honda Accord is actually better.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
X3
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to
to

Related BMW X3 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings