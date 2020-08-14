Used 2015 BMW X3 for Sale Near Me
- 81,810 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$14,999$2,577 Below Market
Dellen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Greenfield / Indiana
New Price! **CERTIFIED BY AUTOCHECK NO ACCIDENTS**, 8-Speed Automatic Steptronic, AWD, 9 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, HD Radio, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. 2.0L I4 TwinPower Turbo Silver 21/28 City/Highway MPGSmall town dealer feel on the edge of Indianapolis! We are a short 15-minute drive east of 465 on US 40 (Washington Street). Chat, click, call, or visit! SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF AVON, YORKTOWN, GREENWOOD, ANDERSON, FISHERS, NOBLESVILLE, MUNCIE, MARION, PLAINFIELD, NEW PALESTINE, INGALLS, CAMBRIDGE, PENDLETON, MCCORDSVILLE, INDIANAPOLIS, GREENFIELD, NEW CASTLE, FOUNTAIN TOWN, GEIST, LAWRENCE, LEXINGTON, LOUISVILLE, CINCINATTI, NEW PORT, TERRE HAUTE, EVANSVILLE, BLOOMINGTON,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX9C55F0D46038
Stock: D9264
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-23-2020
- 68,795 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,480
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX9C52F0D56753
Stock: 10446202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 100,049 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,950$1,232 Below Market
Market Auto Sales - Paterson / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X3 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX7C52F0K31964
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$19,495$1,329 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX9C52F0D45283
Stock: D45283AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,038 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$19,989$1,124 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Sanford - Sanford / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Carbon Black Metallic Sun/Moonroof Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X3 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX7C5XF0K35163
Stock: F0K35163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 59,778 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$19,999
Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas
Experience an unsurpassed blend of luxury and utility with our 2015 BMW X3 sDrive28i presented in Melbourne Red Metallic. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter Twin Power 4 Cylinder that offers 240hp while connected to a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission with Sport and Manual modes. This Rear Wheel Drive offers excellent acceleration, exceptional handling, and shows off near 28mpg on the highway while boasting power to tow 3,500 pounds. The athletic stance and unmistakable profile of our sDrive28i are enhanced by 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside this X3 sDrive28i, enjoy ample room in the intuitively-designed interior that surrounds you with upscale materials and cutting-edge technology. Slip into the 8-way power front seats with premium seating and behold the power sunroof and ambient lighting. You'll be pampered by automatic climate control, automatic wipers, and other amenities as you stay connected via the iDrive electronics interface touchpad controller, Bluetooth, or a 12 speaker sound system you've got to hear to believe! You'll be safe and secure with BMW's anti-lock disc brakes, automatic brake drying, a rearview camera, stability control, and hill descent control. This is another perfect formula from BMW and its X3. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X3 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWZ7C59F0F76227
Stock: F0F76227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 42,905 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,888$266 Below Market
National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland
8-Speed Automatic.This 2015 BMW X3 sDrive28i will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545.21/28 City/Highway MPG 21/28 City/Highway MPGPrices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees or average Reconditioning Fee of $1295.. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X3 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWZ7C50F0M82976
Stock: M82976
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 70,550 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$19,995$955 Below Market
Luther Brookdale Buick GMC - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota
PRICED TO MOVE $900 below Kelley Blue Book! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Roof, iPod/MP3 Input, NAVIGATION SYSTEM , POWER FRONT BUCKET SEATS W/DRIVER SEA. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTO. COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, Aluminum Wheels, PREMIUM PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE. DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for The Works car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. WHY BUY FROM US? BUY from the #1 GM Certified dealer in MINNESOTA and get the experience you WANT and DESERVE! Market Prices are updated daily using the KBB Price Advisor.This saves time, no need to hassle/negotiate, and the best part. no pressure. PURCHASE from a knowledgeable consultant at a fair price in a timely manner AND get the Luther Advantage: WARRANTY, GAS DISCOUNTS, and more. Don't see IT - we might have IT. ***STOP IN, CALL OR TEXT*** Experience the LUTHER BROOKDALE difference TODAY! OPTION PACKAGES PREMIUM PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Satellite Radio, NAVIGATION SYSTEM BMW Online & BMW Apps, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Rear View Camera, Park Distance Control, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Rear Seats Check whether a vehicle is subject to open re
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X3 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX7C56F0K32695
Stock: T30193A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 45,817 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$25,488
BMW of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
Check out this gently-used 2015 BMW X3 we recently got in. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The BMW X3 xDrive28i redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning BMW X3 xDrive28i. Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. This 2015 BMW X3 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX9C56F0D46825
Stock: F0D46825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 62,447 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$18,391
BMW of Vista - Vista / California
Black; Nevada Leather Upholstery Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Jet Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. -AUTONATION CERTIFIED VEHICLE! SUBJECT TO A RIGOROUS INSPECTION. BMW of Vista is excited to offer this 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i. This BMW includes: NAVIGATION SYSTEM Navigation System Telematics Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player PARK DISTANCE CONTROL Automatic Parking Rear Parking Aid JET BLACK TRANSMISSION: SPORT AUTOMATIC W/SHIFT PADDLES 8-Speed A/T Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T POWER FRONT BUCKET SEATS W/DRIVER SEAT MEMORY Mirror Memory Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Bucket Seats BLACK, SENSATEC LEATHERETTE UPHOLSTERY Premium Synthetic Seats PANORAMIC MOONROOF Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX9C53F0D60858
Stock: F0D60858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 105,109 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,946$817 Below Market
Schomp Mazda - Aurora / Colorado
$300 below Kelley Blue Book! EPA 28 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! ***Just Traded In***. Navigation, Heated Seats, Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, CD Player, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged, POWER FRONT BUCKET SEATS W/DRIVER SEA.ONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR. - CAR BUYING REDEFINEDWe offer our Best Price upfront with no hassle or negotiation. We perform daily market analyses to ensure you're getting the best price, with no Dealer Handling fees. From start to finish, you'll work with the same salaried Client Advisor. There are no finance managers, no towering desks, and no intimidation tactics. We know that your time is valuable. Once you've committed to purchasing terms and a vehicle, we aim to have your paperwork finalized and your vehicle ready for delivery in less than an hour.WHY BUY FROM SCHOMP MAZDA?Schomp Mazda has one of the largest selections of new Mazda vehicles and pre-owned inventories in the Denver Metro area. We never charge Dealer Handling fees or any other hidden charges. We embrace the idea that a company should support the communities it serves. Our organization is a large contributor and donor to many local charitable organizations and sponsorships. We value your automotive buying experience and invite you to experience our One Price. One Person. One Hour. sales process to see how it differs from the traditional car buying experience. It's Car Buying Redefined.OPTION PACKAGESNAVIGATION SYSTEM BMW Online & BMW Apps, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Rear View Camera, Park Distance Control, ENHANCED USB & BLUETOOTH W/SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION, HEATED FRONT SEATS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC (STD), POWER FRONT BUCKET SEATS W/DRIVER SEAT MEMORY 8-way power adjustable front seats (STD).Pricing analysis performed on 8/14/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX9C57F0D50432
Stock: 8M00322A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 35,245 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$21,250$1,326 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Hayward - Hayward / California
Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX9C5XF0D58573
Stock: F0D58573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 80,104 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,995$1,058 Below Market
Classic BMW - Willoughby Hills / Ohio
Check out this 2015 BMW 350i xDrive SUV with gray exterior! It comes with an unbeatable history of no accident reports, regular oil changes, and only one previous owner. Stop in at Classic BMW for a test drive today! We are located at 2571 Som Center Rd., Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 or call us at 440-585-9990!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X3 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX7C57F0K32950
Stock: N7503A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 78,737 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,640$1,381 Below Market
Auto Aves - Lakewood / Colorado
BMW X3 xDrive28d LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, AWD, Blue, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Blind Spot Detection, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Four wheel independent suspension, Panoramic Moonroof, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power windows, Rear-View Camera, Speed control, Traction control.AWD 8-Speed Automatic Steptronic 2.0L I4 DOHC DieselThis vehicle has received our through our rigorous safety inspection to guarantee its a great car!Locally owned and serving the Denver community for over 30 years, AUTO AVES is the premiere Credit Union buying service on the Front Range. All of our financing is through LOCAL CREDIT UNIONS. Support our local community, and purchase with confidence at AUTO AVES.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWY3C54F0E97186
Stock: E2000578A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 47,138 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$20,980$1,403 Below Market
Queens Auto Mall - Queens / New York
8-Speed Automatic Steptronic. Space Gray Metallic 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28d AWD 8-Speed Automatic Steptronic 2.0L I4 DOHC Diesel27/34 City/Highway MPG Queens Auto Mall, Inc. Opened over 30 years ago as a public automotive auction house. We now conveniently operate as a traditional dealership with industry leading in-house services. Valet parking, special finance options, DMV and insurance centers, and a dedicated team of professional product specialists power our efficient platform to ensure your needs are fully catered to. With not one, but two huge luxury indoor showrooms in the heart of Queens, NY, we offer a comfortable and safe solution to purchasing your next vehicle. 100% credit approval and your total satisfaction are our primary goals. Stop by today and enjoy a car buying experience 30 years in the making! We reserve the right to pass all vehicles through New York State inspection prior to delivery and a New York State inspection is mandatory on all vehicles sold to be registered in New York State. Advertised prices do not include transportation, detailing, and reconditioning incurred by Queens Auto Mall for safety. A professional detail is completed prior to vehicle being shown to the public and once again prior to final sale. Taxes, registration, and DMV are not included in advertised pricing because they are dependent upon the registrant. A $75 documentation fee will be added at the time of purchase. Vehicles are sold cosmetically as is and equipped as is. Costs incurred by Queens Auto Mall as a result of customer requests are not included in advertised pricing. Any additional fees required by law, which may vary based on location, are not included in any advertised pricing. Advertised pricing must be presented prior to negotiation. No offers may be combined and online pricing excludes all prior offers. Delivery eligible upon approval by dealer and valid exclusively in Queens, Brooklyn, and Nassau County. Vehicle options and pricing are subject to change. Special price includes all dealer rebates and incentives. All internet special prices expire 12:01AM today. We make every effort to adequately represent the condition and features of all our inventory including vehicle information, pictures, pricing, and status but there may be inaccuracies. Queens Auto Mall, Inc. Assumes no responsibility for inaccuracies in online information nor is it responsible for errors in any third party advertisements. See dealer for complete details. Please confirm any questions or concerns by contacting Queens Auto Mall, Inc. Directly. Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWY3C58F0E95859
Stock: 077572Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-22-2019
- 56,003 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,995$2,320 Below Market
Outdoor Recreation World, Inc. - Panama City / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X3 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX7C53F0K31469
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,420 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$18,900$672 Below Market
Hennessy Land Rover Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
2015 BMW X3 xDrive35i **CarFax 1-Owner!**, **Local Trade-In!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**, 8-Speed Automatic, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, BMW Online & BMW Apps, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Lumbar Support, Navigation, Nevada Leather Upholstery, Premium Package, Remote Services, Retractable Headlight Washers, Satellite Radio, Technology Package.Here at Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Gwinnett, we have a tremendous Pre-Owned Inventory including a vast selection of Luxury/High-Line Vehicles! Why pay a Premium for a Luxury Vehicle when you can save THOUSANDS with us? On top of our aggressive pricing, we are a proud part of the Hennessy family and our extensive dealer network affords us the ability to offer you a Hennessy CERTIFIED WARRANTY on most vehicles with 100,000+ mile coverage AND STILL save you thousands versus our competitors! Stop by and let us show you the Hennessy way!Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Gwinnett, one of the original 35 Land Rover Dealerships in the United States! We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! If you don't see what you are looking for, click on CarFinder, fill out the form, and we will let you know when vehicles arrive that match your search! Or if you would rather discuss your options with our friendly sales staff, click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information. We look forward to serving you! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 14 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X3 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX7C57F0K35394
Stock: G1998PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 48,221 milesGood Deal
$19,989$1,885 Below Market
Morong Falmouth Volkswagen - Falmouth / Maine
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWY3C55F0E97696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
