Used 2015 BMW X3 for Sale Near Me

Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas

Experience an unsurpassed blend of luxury and utility with our 2015 BMW X3 sDrive28i presented in Melbourne Red Metallic. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter Twin Power 4 Cylinder that offers 240hp while connected to a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission with Sport and Manual modes. This Rear Wheel Drive offers excellent acceleration, exceptional handling, and shows off near 28mpg on the highway while boasting power to tow 3,500 pounds. The athletic stance and unmistakable profile of our sDrive28i are enhanced by 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside this X3 sDrive28i, enjoy ample room in the intuitively-designed interior that surrounds you with upscale materials and cutting-edge technology. Slip into the 8-way power front seats with premium seating and behold the power sunroof and ambient lighting. You'll be pampered by automatic climate control, automatic wipers, and other amenities as you stay connected via the iDrive electronics interface touchpad controller, Bluetooth, or a 12 speaker sound system you've got to hear to believe! You'll be safe and secure with BMW's anti-lock disc brakes, automatic brake drying, a rearview camera, stability control, and hill descent control. This is another perfect formula from BMW and its X3. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 BMW X3 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5UXWZ7C59F0F76227

Stock: F0F76227

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020