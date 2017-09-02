Used 2017 BMW X3 for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i in Dark Brown
    used

    2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i

    12,299 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,000

    $5,208 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Black
    used

    2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    28,968 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,397

    $9,212 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i in Black
    certified

    2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i

    24,320 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,898

    Details
  • 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i in White
    certified

    2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    17,271 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,999

    $9,144 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Red
    used

    2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    14,357 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,995

    $5,883 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    26,607 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,687

    $6,670 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i in Gray
    certified

    2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i

    24,946 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,998

    $6,021 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    18,095 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,994

    $5,316 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i in Red
    used

    2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i

    14,981 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,791

    $5,450 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Black
    certified

    2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    25,378 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,999

    $8,842 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i in Black
    certified

    2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i

    23,848 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,881

    $4,983 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Black
    used

    2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    22,921 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,980

    $4,794 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Black
    used

    2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    42,570 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,295

    $6,452 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i in White
    used

    2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i

    40,106 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,250

    $5,376 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Silver
    used

    2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    45,955 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,500

    $6,743 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X3 xDrive35i in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 BMW X3 xDrive35i

    14,690 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,698

    $5,638 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Silver
    certified

    2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    15,067 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,994

    $6,475 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Black
    certified

    2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i

    14,900 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,595

    $4,394 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the BMW X3

Great car at the start, then not so good!
Dale,02/09/2017
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
My initial love for my X3 turned to pure utter disappointment with the car, the dealerships and BMW U.S.A. within six months of ownership. Rides, drives and handles fine but that's about it. Broke down twice before 15,000 miles with fuel injection and electronics problems. Had to be towed out of my garage! They got it running again but wouldn't fix the console control buttons that were sticking because they said I must have spilled something on them. Wrong, I am so careful with this car I won't allow liquid anywhere inside it. Dealer said they'd be glad to fix them for $$841! Decided to cancel my extended warranty as it was clear to me that I wasn't going to keep this car beyond it's factory warranty period, even though the factory warranty turned out to be pretty useless anyway. I followed the cancellation instructions as provided in the booklet and it took seven months to get my money back and they shorted me $350 despite California law prohibiting any deductions if cancelled within the time frame that I did it. Dealers were awful and B.M.W. U.S.A. even worse. Can't wait to get rid of it and buy a Subaru Forester, which I never should have sold in the first place. Happily finally sold it to CarMAx. Cost me $15,000 to own it for 9 months. Horrible experience. Buyer beware!
