Used 2017 BMW X3 for Sale Near Me
- 12,299 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,000$5,208 Below Market
Courtesy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Superstition Springs - Mesa / Arizona
Although we have always offered home delivery of vehicle purchase, we have substantially increased our trained staff to accommodate your request of a home delivery with a Courtesy CJDR White Glove Delivery experience. We can bring the vehicle and the paperwork to you if you do not wish to come into our clean facility. We are happy to provide virtual vehicle walk-around via Facetime, Skype or Snapcell at your convenience. RECENT OIL CHANGE, PASSED DEALER INSPECTION, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED, LOW MILES, 8-Speed Automatic. 2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i RWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 TwinPower TurboPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 22292 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPGWith growing Concern to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 epidemic in our community we have taken steps to ensure the safety of our customers and staff. All public spaces are receiving frequent cleaning and disinfecting. Hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout the dealership, like sales, parts and service departments.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWZ7C36H0V94232
Stock: 201685C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 28,968 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,397$9,212 Below Market
West 40 DriveTime - Columbus / Ohio
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX9C5XH0T12984
Stock: 1420040094
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,320 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,898
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
BMW Certified. TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: Head-Up Display, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, BMW Connected App Compatibility, Navigation System, BMW Online & BMW Apps, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, PREMIUM PACKAGE 3 -inc: Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Panoramic Moonroof, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, LIGHTING PACKAGE, HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, Driver Assistance Package. A Certified Pre-Owned BMW goes through a rigorous 160-point inspection by a BMW-trained technician. Every Certified Pre-Owned BMW comes with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report.Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWZ7C34H0X43009
Stock: LH0X43009
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 17,271 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,999$9,144 Below Market
Stevens Creek BMW - Santa Clara / California
Only 17,271 Miles! Scores 28 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This BMW X3 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8.5" FR/20" X 10" RR (STYLE 310M), TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, SURROUND VIEW.* This BMW X3 Features the Following Options *LIGHTING PACKAGE, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE , PANORAMIC MOONROOF, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, M SPORT, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, BRUSHED ALUMINUM TRIM, BLACK, NEVADA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Stevens Creek BMW located at 4343 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX9C36H0W78908
Stock: LH0W78908
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 14,357 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,995$5,883 Below Market
Topsfield Motor Company - Topsfield / Massachusetts
1-Owner 2017 BMW X3 xDr28i...w/only 14k Miles...Finished in Melbourne Red Metallic over Black Nevada Leather Interior for a Sharp Color Combination.......Great Options such as...Cold Weather Package (Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front SeatsHeated Rear Seats Retractable Headlight Washers)...Driving Assistance Package (Rear View Camera Park Distance Control)...Premium Package 3 (Comfort Access Keyless Entry Panoramic Moonroof Lumbar Support Sirius XM Radio)...Still under Full BMW Factory Warranty..and so much more...Please Call 978-355-7484 to schedule and appointment...TopsfieldMotorCo.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX9C39H0W74819
Stock: 3237
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,607 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,687$6,670 Below Market
BMW Mt. Kisco - Mount Kisco / New York
Space Gray Metallic Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Sensatec Leatherette Upholstery Burl Walnut Wood Trim Power Front Bucket Seats Satin Aluminum Roof Rails This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. This 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i is proudly offered by BMW of Mt. Kisco This BMW includes: POWER FRONT BUCKET SEATS Mirror Memory Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Bucket Seats BURL WALNUT WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim SATIN ALUMINUM ROOF RAILS BLACK, SENSATEC LEATHERETTE UPHOLSTERY Premium Synthetic Seats SPACE GRAY METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This BMW X3 xDrive28i defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD BMW X3. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD BMW X3. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2017 BMW X3: The X3 is one of the quickest and most nimble-handling of the compact luxury-brand crossovers; yet it's also one of the most fuel-efficient in 4-cylinder xDrive28i form. The sensible, yet stylish cabin strikes a great balance between plush comfort and practical family sensibilities, and it has one of the more comfortable back seats in its class; while the number of useful high-tech features and driver aids is impressive. Strengths of this model include long list of technology features and upgrades, Quick and nimble, fuel-efficient compared to other crossovers, and comfortable, well-appointed cabin *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX9C34H0W68037
Stock: H0W68037
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 24,946 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,998$6,021 Below Market
Stevens Creek BMW - Santa Clara / California
Only 24,946 Miles! Delivers 28 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This BMW X3 boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, SPACE GRAY METALLIC, SATIN ALUMINUM ROOF RAILS.* This BMW X3 Features the Following Options *DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE , NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BURL WALNUT WOOD TRIM, BLACK, NEVADA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" V Spoke (Style 307) -inc: Light alloy, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Stevens Creek BMW, 4343 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWZ7C53H0V85053
Stock: BH0V85053
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 18,095 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,994$5,316 Below Market
Fields BMW Northfield - Northfield / Illinois
This vehicle can be purchased online with Home delivery using Fields Exclusive Stay@Home Purchasing Program.Low Mileage!! Locally Leased 2017 BMW X3 in Deep See Blue Metallic with Black Nevada Leather. The Org. MSRP of: $51,895. This Vehicle is equipped with Cold Weather Package with Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front and Rear Seats. Driving Assistance Package with Rear View Camera and Park Distance Control. Premium 3 Package with Comfort Access Key less Entry, Panoramic Moon roof. Technology Package with Navigation System and Head UP Display. Power Tailgate, Auto Dimming Mirrors, LED Fog Lights, Ambient Package, Apple Car Play Compatibility and much more!! Join the Family of Fields BMW.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX9C35H0W74669
Stock: P10122L
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 14,981 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,791$5,450 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2017 BMW X3 4dr SDrive28i 4 DR WAGON/SPORT UTILITY RWD features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Melbourne Red Metallic with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, Anti-Theft, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWZ7C39H0V93981
Stock: 995728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 25,378 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,999$8,842 Below Market
BMW Portland - Portland / Oregon
REDUCED FROM $34,999!, $800 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, BMW Certified, LOW MILES - 25,378! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Turbo, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER FRONT BUCKET SEATS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTO... TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Power Liftgate, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Rear Spoiler, All Wheel Drive, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Head-Up Display, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, BMW Connected App Compatibility, Navigation System, BMW Online & BMW Apps, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, PREMIUM PACKAGE 3 Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Panoramic Moonroof, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Rear View Camera, Park Distance Control, LIGHTING PACKAGE Xenon Headlights, rear LED tail lights, Adaptive Light Control, HEATED FRONT SEATS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC (STD), POWER FRONT BUCKET SEATS 8-way power adjustable front seats w/2-way manual headrests (STD). AFFORDABLE: Reduced from $34,999. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle) , Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, Some of our pre-owned vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/, Trip interruption benefits are included All vehicles are equipped with StarGard priced at $599. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX9C39H0W77073
Stock: H0W77073C
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 23,848 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,881$4,983 Below Market
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
This CPO qualifies for BMW Financial Services No Payments for 3 Months Promotion!....CPO financing rates as low as 1.90% available thru BMW Financial Services!... ...Best CPO Selection in all of Southern California!!!....Please call for all the details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWZ7C32H0V88556
Stock: P69960
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 22,921 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,980$4,794 Below Market
Prestige Auto Group - Avenel / New Jersey
This 2017 BMW X3 4dr xDrive28i features a 2.0L I4 TWINPOWER TURBO 4cyl engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Sapphire Metallic with a Saddle Brown Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Black Sapphire Metallic 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 TwinPower Turbo 8-Speed Automatic.Odometer is 8324 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Strong performance and fuel economy from any of its available engines; high-quality cabin feels luxurious; generous passenger and cargo room for the segment; responsive handling bettered only by pricier sport-tuned rivals; top-notch crash-test scores. Source: Edmunds - All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. DEALER makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX9C31H0W71994
Stock: W71994
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 42,570 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,295$6,452 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE X Drive All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Heated Seats, Parking Distance Control, Liftgate, Rear View Camera, Luggage Rack, BlueTooth, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned programavailable. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value,inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, financethru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumerresponsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids thead.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX9C38H0W69630
Stock: 39571D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- 40,106 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,250$5,376 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 BMW X3 4dr sDrive28i features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Other interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 3.39 Axle Ratio, 18 x 8.0 V Spoke (Style 307) Wheels, Power Front Bucket Seats, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, HD Radio, Radio BMW Professional, Hi-Fi Sound System, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Power Liftgate, Spoiler, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Primary LCD size: 8.8 Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWZ7C36H0V92576
Stock: V92576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 45,955 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,500$6,743 Below Market
Napleton's Valley Hyundai - Aurora / Illinois
One Owner, Clean Car Fax, 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i in Glacier Silver Metallic, 8-Speed Automatic, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Power Seats, Memory Seat,Heated Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Napleton's Valley Hyundai also offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represent the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure. Our all-new staff is dedicated to the highest customer service in sales, parts and service departments. We have over 50 loaner vehicles and offer free carwashes for life! All of our pre-driven vehicles undergo a complete, thorough inspection and if we feel they meet our standards we then fully recondition and detail them to sell to our valued customers.This dealer group has 58+ stores and is committed to the highest service. We have served all of Chicagoland including Aurora, Naperville, Yorkville, Sandwich, Plainfield, Joliet, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Palos, Oak Brook, Hinsdale, Lombard, Schaumburg, Palatine, Barrington, Elgin, Wheaton, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Elmhurst, Oak Park, Chicago, Norridge, Evanston, Northbrook, Winnetka, Wilmette, Kenilworth, Glencoe, Highland Park, Lake Forest, Lake Bluff and anywhere in the United States For Over 30 Years! 1 Block South of Fox Valley Mall west of Rt. 59 on Ogden Ave.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX9C30H0W79598
Stock: PFD14063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- certified
2017 BMW X3 xDrive35i14,690 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,698$5,638 Below Market
Herb Chambers BMW of Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this BMW X3 xDrive35i includes: Total Value: $655. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, 2 Keys with Programmed Key Fobs, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Hands-Free Liftgate. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry. Was $35,598. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection plan VEHICLE REVIEWS Edmunds.com's review says 'It's one of the most spacious compact luxury SUVs for people and their stuff . *BMW Certified Pre-Owned*As part of our BMW Certified Preowned Inventory, this vehicle additionally features the following:* All scheduled maintenance has been performed on time and by certified BMW Master Technicians at an officially licensed BMW dealership.* Interior and Exterior are free of dents, dings, scratches, and stains.* BMW Technology options and software are up to date.* Has passed a rigorous BMW Multi-Point Inspection performed by a certified BMW Master Technician. (Includes all physical, electrical, and digital systems and components.) * Road Tested (5 miles) personally by a certified BMW Master Technician.* Fluid levels checked and fluids used meet all BMW high performance standards.* Tires checked or replaced to meet BMW high performance standards.* Brakes checked or replaced to meet BMW high performance standards.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX7C3XH0W39999
Stock: BB6727
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 15,067 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,994$6,475 Below Market
Apple BMW of York - York / Pennsylvania
BMW Certified: This is the Ultimate Driving Machine. BMW Certified Pre-Owned:, Click Below on YELLOW Docu-folder for more info!, LEATHER, POWER MOONROOF, Bluetooth, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, BMW Online & BMW Apps, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driving Assistance Package, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Nevada Leather Upholstery, Panoramic Moonroof, Premium Package (DISC), Premium Package 3, Rear-View Camera, Remote Services, Retractable Headlight Washers, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed Limit Info, Surround View. CARFAX One-Owner.Glacier Silver Metallic 4D Sport Utility 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28iApple BMW, a top BMW dealer in Central Pennsylvania, is known throughout York, Lancaster, Adams and Maryland for our wide selection of luxurious New, Certified and pre-owned BMW vehicles and uncompromising customer service. BMW of York truly has every one of your automotive needs covered. FROM NEW AND USED SALES TO PARTS AND SERVICE, BMW OF York, PA. AIMS TO PROVIDE A TRULY STELLAR AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE. The only question left now is how we can best serve you. (717) 845-6689 - Find Certified BMW Cars for Sale. Find car prices, photos, and more. www.applebmwofyork.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX9C3XH0W66468
Stock: B3424P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 14,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,595$4,394 Below Market
BMW of Mount Laurel - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Jet Black 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 TwinPower Turbo 8-Speed Automatic, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, BMW Online & BMW Apps, Cold Weather Package 2, Driving Assistance Package, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Navigation System, Premium Package 3, Rear-View Camera, Remote Services, Speed Limit Info, Surround View.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 8820 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPGBMW Details: * Multipoint Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires.Reviews: * Strong performance and fuel economy from any of its available engines; high-quality cabin feels luxurious; generous passenger and cargo room for the segment; responsive handling bettered only by pricier sport-tuned rivals; top-notch crash-test scores. Source: EdmundsCARFAX 1-Owner, BMW Certified, GREAT MILES 14,829! Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, CD Player, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged, NAVIGATION SYSTEM , POWER FRONT BUCKET SEATS , TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTO. PREMIUM PACKAGE 3This vehicle is located at BMW of Mt. LaurelPlease contact us at (856)840-1400 or visit www.bmwofmountlaurel.com to schedule an appointment.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection plan, Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid deliveryOPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE 3 Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Panoramic Moonroof, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, NAVIGATION SYSTEM BMW Online & BMW Apps, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Info, Surround View, Active Driving Assistant, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Rear View Camera, Park Distance ControlABOUT BMW OF MT. LAURELHolman Automotive has been dedicated to providing outstanding service to its customers since 1924. During the past 9 decades the Holman Family of businesses has established a record of successful growth. Now into the third generation of family leadership, the Holman Automotive Group is poised to continue its success for decades to come.Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWX9C34H0W72198
Stock: H0W72198
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
