Used 2017 BMW X3 for Sale Near Me

My initial love for my X3 turned to pure utter disappointment with the car, the dealerships and BMW U.S.A. within six months of ownership. Rides, drives and handles fine but that's about it. Broke down twice before 15,000 miles with fuel injection and electronics problems. Had to be towed out of my garage! They got it running again but wouldn't fix the console control buttons that were sticking because they said I must have spilled something on them. Wrong, I am so careful with this car I won't allow liquid anywhere inside it. Dealer said they'd be glad to fix them for $$841! Decided to cancel my extended warranty as it was clear to me that I wasn't going to keep this car beyond it's factory warranty period, even though the factory warranty turned out to be pretty useless anyway. I followed the cancellation instructions as provided in the booklet and it took seven months to get my money back and they shorted me $350 despite California law prohibiting any deductions if cancelled within the time frame that I did it. Dealers were awful and B.M.W. U.S.A. even worse. Can't wait to get rid of it and buy a Subaru Forester, which I never should have sold in the first place. Happily finally sold it to CarMAx. Cost me $15,000 to own it for 9 months. Horrible experience. Buyer beware!

