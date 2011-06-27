Used 2008 BMW X3 for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$6,980Good Deal | $822 below market
2008 BMW X3 3.0si115,835 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN TITLE * * SERVICE RECORDS * - NICELY LOADED! - 4 BRAND NEW TIRES - NAVIGATION AND LEATHER INTERIOR - HEATED SEATS AND PANORAMIC SUNROOF - AWESOME 3.0 SI ENGINE - THIS IS THE LAST OF THE LEGENDARY GENERATION BMWS! - XENON HEADLIGHTS AND AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - A MINOR ACCIDENT MANY YEARS AGO, CLEAN TITLE - FOR THE AGE/MILES ITS PRETTY WELL KEPT! NOT FLAWLESS, BUT GOOD FOR WHAT IT IS - ALL WHEEL DRIVE AND A GOOD/SAFE/RELATIVELY RELIABLE GERMAN CAR - COLD AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL - ** IT HAS PARKING SENSORS BUT THEY DO NOT WORK ** - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X3 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC93498WJ10565
Stock: OT925244B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995Good Deal
2008 BMW X3 3.0si144,330 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNet - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X3 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC93418WJ20202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,800
2008 BMW X3 3.0si119,241 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Grey Chevrolet - Port Orchard / Washington
This mighty 2008 BMW X3 3.0si will have you excited to drive to work, even on Mondays*** All Wheel Drive!! New Arrival. Awesome!!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Head airbags - Tube 1st and 2nd row, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Sunroof, Climate control, Cruise control...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X3 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC93468WJ12368
Stock: 79158A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $5,995Fair Deal
2008 BMW X3 3.0si172,118 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2008 BMW X3 3.0si- AWD --- CLEAN CAR FAX --- PANORAMIC ROOF ---LEATHER HEATED SEATS --- POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS --- POWER LOCKS --- AM/FM STEREO --- CD PLAYER --- BLUETOOTH ---DRIVES GREAT --- WE FINANCE --- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration: active charcoal, Front air conditioning zones: single, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: MP3, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 8, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.8, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake diameter: 12.6, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Center console trim: wood, Dash trim: wood, Door trim: wood, Shift knob trim: alloy, Steering wheel trim: leather, Cargo area light, Cargo cover: retractable, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Memorized settings: driver seat, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 4, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Reading lights: front, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: cargo net, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: liftgate, 4WD type: full time, Axle ratio: 3.73, Center differential: mechanical, Limited slip differential: center, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Exhaust: dual tip, Mirror color: body-color, Rear spoiler, Gauge: tachometer, Trip computer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto on, Taillights: adaptive, Side mirror adjustments: power, Moonroof / Sunroof: power glass, Rear moonroof / sunroof: power glass, Roof rack, Wind deflector, Active head restraints: dual front, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat power adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments: height, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: bench, Upholstery: leatherette, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: audio security system, Power door locks, Rolling code security: remote, Hill descent control, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double ball joint, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Phone: pre-wired for phone, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Front wipers: rain sensing, Power windows: remotely operated, Rear wiper, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X3 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC934X8WJ05472
Stock: 23565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$6,995Fair Deal
2008 BMW X3 3.0si116,896 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gillman Subaru - Houston / Texas
This Deal is so hot We Might Need to Call the Fire Department, We are dedicated to the health and safety of our customers. We disinfectant every pre-owned vehicle upon arrival and after every test drive with a hospital-grade aerosol disinfectant/deodorant that kills 99.9% of the bacteria, germs ,viruses, mold ,mildew and fungi in our vehicles interior and ventilation system while leaving our inventory smelling fresh and clean. Please continue for more information on this unit 2008 BMW X3 3.0si A local traded this puppy in & she's wagging her tail for you! Buy with confidence - local trade in. Wouldn't you prefer to buy something that we took in trade? Sure beats buying an auction car. This locally owned Vehicle was just traded in. Local car, we know where it comes from. Hey isn't that Bob's old car? Could be! It's a local trade in! Only LOOK like you spent a fortune. Looks expensive and feels luxurious too. When you are looking to buy a used vehicle, we have a lot of information for you to help you make your decision. From financing information to research on all of the new car models we sell, there's something for everyone on our site. If you still have questions, don't hesitate to send us an email or contact us and our dedicated team will be glad to help you out. When you have found something you are interested in please feel free to get a price quote, evaluate your trade, apply for credit, or even save money by checking out our new car specials or used car specials. We are dedicated to making the car buying process as easy as possible for our customers. With outstanding customer services Gillman Automotive since 1938 in the Sugarland, Richmond, Alief, TX; Barker Cypress, TX; Houston, TX; Kingwood, TX; Rosenberg, TX; Tomball,Katy, TX, areas.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X3 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC93458WJ22986
Stock: S202079A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $6,951Fair Deal
2008 BMW X3 3.0si132,527 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Schomp Mazda - Aurora / Colorado
***Just Traded In***. FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! PRICED TO MOVE $200 below Kelley Blue Book! Heated Leather Seats, Panoramic Roof, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input, Premium Sound System, PREMIUM PKGONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR. - CAR BUYING REDEFINEDWe offer our Best Price upfront with no hassle or negotiation. We perform daily market analyses to ensure you're getting the best price, with no Dealer Handling fees. From start to finish, you'll work with the same salaried Client Advisor. There are no finance managers, no towering desks, and no intimidation tactics. We know that your time is valuable. Once you've committed to purchasing terms and a vehicle, we aim to have your paperwork finalized and your vehicle ready for delivery in less than an hour.WHY BUY FROM SCHOMP MAZDA?Schomp Mazda has one of the largest selections of new Mazda vehicles and pre-owned inventories in the Denver Metro area. We never charge Dealer Handling fees or any other hidden charges. We embrace the idea that a company should support the communities it serves. Our organization is a large contributor and donor to many local charitable organizations and sponsorships. We value your automotive buying experience and invite you to experience our One Price. One Person. One Hour. sales process to see how it differs from the traditional car buying experience. It's Car Buying Redefined.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PKG Nevada leather seat trim, universal garage door opener, auto-dimming pwr folding exterior mirrors, auto-dimming rear view mirror w/compass, front seats w/4-way pwr lumbar, BMW Assist, Bluetooth interface, ambient lighting pkg, COLD WEATHER PKG ski bag, heated front seats, heated rear seats, retractable headlight washers, XENON ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS auto-leveling, luminous rings, cornering lightsPricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X3 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC93428WJ10455
Stock: 8M00231B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $4,995
2008 BMW X3 3.0si108,581 milesDelivery available*
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X3 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC93438WJ02512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995Great Deal | $889 below market
2009 BMW X3 xDrive30i198,215 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Center Road Auto Sales - North Ridgeville / Ohio
Visit our website http://www.centerroadautosales.com for more information and photos on this or any of our other vehicles or call us today for a test drive at 330-220-6603
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC93429WJ30111
Stock: 15453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$9,999
2009 BMW X3 xDrive30i93,429 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
PREMIUM PKG -inc: Nevada leather seat trim, universal garage door opener, auto-dimming pwr folding exterior mirrors w/memory, auto-dimming rear view mirror w/compass, front seats w/4-way pwr lumbar, BMW Assist, Bluetooth interface, ambient lighting pkg, storage pkg, Panoramic Sunroof, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player.Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC93429WJ29363
Stock: T9WJ29363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $7,499Fair Deal
2007 BMW X3 3.0si115,665 milesDelivery available*
Haselwood Chevrolet Buick GMC - Bremerton / Washington
Anti-lock brakes are standard on this unit. This vehicle is equipped with all wheel drive. This vehicle shines with an exquisite blue finish. It has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in this BMW X3 is easy with the climate control system. This BMW X3 has a 3.0 liter Straight 6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The fog lights cut through the weather so you can see what's ahead. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in it. This small suv looks aggressive with a streamlined rear spoiler. This vehicle has satellite radio capabilities. This small SUV will zip through traffic.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW X3 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC93497WF03824
Stock: EH8141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $7,498Fair Deal
2007 BMW X3 3.0si120,511 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Herb Connolly Hyundai - Framingham / Massachusetts
Clean CARFAX! Power moonroof- Sensatec Leatherette Upholstery -17 x 8.0 Star Spoke Alloy (Style 204) Wheels- Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo/CD/MP3 Audio System- Brake assist- Front fog lights- Leather steering wheel- Power door mirrors- Power driver seat- Power passenger seat- Remote keyless entry- Roof rack: rails only- Speed control- Spoiler.Recent Arrival!Herb Connolly Motors is the home of used car LIVE MARKET PRICING. LIVE MARKET PRICING gives our customers the piece of mind that we have already done the shopping for you and priced our vehicle aggressively in today's internet information marketplace while adjusting accordingly for - Supply - Equipment - Condition and Mileage. Remember at Herb Connolly Motors - WE DON'T PLAY PRICING GAMES.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW X3 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC934X7WF16629
Stock: H7589Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $9,490
2007 BMW X3 3.0si83,967 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Metro Motors - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
SOLD!! SOLD!! Pristine 2007 BMW X3 3.0i SUV. Just Traded on a New X3 BMW at the BMW Dealer Locally!! This 1-OWNER X3 Looks Showroom New!! Garage Kept and very well Maintained and it Shows!! Finished in Beautiful Monaco Blue Pearl With Sand Beige Dakota Premium Leather Interior with Burl Walnut Wood Interior Trim. Has the Huge Double Glass Panoramic Moon Roof. Power Heated Memory Lumbar Adjusting Leather Seats. Leather Wrapped HEATED Steering Wheel that Tilts and Telescopes with Command Buttons. Zone Climate Controls. Premium Sound with CD Auxiliary Port. Fold Down Rear Seats. Cargo Roof Rack. Driving Lights. Automatic Headlights. Automatic Rain Sensor Wipers. Rear Wiper Washer. 17 Inch Alloy Sport Wheels on High Tread Pirelli Scorpion Tires. All Original Books Manuals. Just Inspected Smog Tested. Clean Car Fax showing 22 Service Records at The Dealer 1- OWNER NO ACCIDENTS OR ISSUES!! You will not find a Nicer Cleaner Well Maintained Lower Mileage BMW X3 like this one!! OUR CARS ARE HAND PICKED PRISTINE SERVICED AND DETAILED SINCE 1982! CALL 412-766-2222 NOW AND SPEAK TO ROBERT!! VISIT US AT www.metromotorspgh.com. MOST CARS QUALIFY FOR 1-3 YR/45000 MILE OPTIONAL WARRANTY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW X3 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC93457WF23231
Stock: 07XBMW
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,400Fair Deal
2007 BMW X3 3.0si89,339 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luxgear Motors - Milwaukie / Oregon
Our incredible 2007 BMW X3 3.0si AWD presented in Silver Gray Metallic offers the utility of a crossover SUV with the handling of a sport sedan! Powered by a 3.0 Liter 6 Cylinder that generates 260hp while paired to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive BMW has plenty of get-up-and-go and will reward you with nearly 26mpg on the highway! You'll look great in this sport activity vehicle with the athletic stance enhanced by attractive alloy wheels, a chrome grille, and rear spoiler. Climb inside our 3.0si to be met with a wealth of amenities such as automatic climate control, a leather interior, an AM/FM/CD player, full power accessories, keyless entry and more! With BMW, you can depend on innovative technologies of the Intelligent Safety and Information System to offer you peace of mind and keep you out of harm's way as you enjoy your drive! Safety wrapped in style and luxury; you can't go wrong with this X3! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW X3 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC93457WF26212
Stock: LG10510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- $7,995Fair Deal
2007 BMW X3 3.0si129,551 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
Dallas Autos Direct is pleased to be currently offering this 2007 BMW X3 3.0si with 129,551mi. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this BMW X3 3.0si. Enhanced performance, a refined interior and exceptional fuel economy are just a few of the things you'll enjoy about this all-wheel drive vehicle. This 2007 BMW X3 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2007 BMW X3: BMW prefers to call their AWD vehicles Sport Activity Vehicles; the emphasis really is on the sport more than the utility. Fittingly, we've always said that if you want to take your SUV to the racetrack, choose a BMW X5. Now we'd have to modify that to say the 2007 X3 may satisfy that need even better. The biggest difference between the pair is the X3's lighter weight. This 600-pound savings contributes mightily to an increased feeling of nimbleness. Few other vehicles in the X3's segment can offer this level of performance at the same sub-$40,000 price. Interesting features of this model are plenty of room for people and luggage. and Reflexes like a sport sedan Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW X3 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC93467WF26770
Stock: 7WF26576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- $7,995
2007 BMW X3 3.0si122,505 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
EZ Own Car Sales - North Palm Beach / Florida
Visit Ez Own Car Sales online at ezowncarsales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 561-517-8892 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW X3 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC934X7WF14556
Stock: F14556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$7,990
2007 BMW X3 3.0si131,764 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, iPod/MP3 Input, Premium Sound System, LIGHT POPLAR WOOD TRIM, HEATED FRONT SEATS THIS X3 IS FULLY EQUIPPED: PREMIUM PKG Nevada leather seat trim, universal garage door opener, auto-dimming pwr folding exterior mirrors, auto-dimming rear view mirror w/compass, front seats w/4-way pwr lumbar, BMW Assist, Bluetooth interface, SPORT PKG sport suspension, 18" x 8.0" V-spoke alloy wheels (style 192M), P235/50HR18 all-season tires, 8-way pwr sport seats w/2-way manual thigh support, 3-spoke leather-wrapped multi-function M sport steering wheel, full body-color aerodynamic kit w/painted side skirts, shadowline exterior trim, XENON ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS auto-leveling, luminous rings, cornering lights, FRONT/REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, 6-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION adaptive transmission control, normal mode, sport mode, manual mode, LIGHT POPLAR WOOD TRIM KEY FEATURES ON THIS X3 INCLUDE: Panoramic Roof, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, All Wheel Drive, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. BMW 3.0si with Alpine White exterior and Sand Beige Nevada Leather interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 260 HP at 6600 RPM*. YOUR ULTIMATE DRIVING EXPERIENCE AWAITS: X3 Difference #17: Only One Of It's Rivals That Costs $0 To Maintain. The xDrive puts it at the head of the class when weather or road goes north. It's roomy, both for passengers and cargo. And just as important, it's replete with active and passive safety features, says newCarTestDrive.com. Great Gas Mileage: 26 MPG Hwy. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW X3 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC93427WF09612
Stock: 7WF09612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- New Listing$4,495Great Deal | $2,061 below market
2006 BMW X3 3.0i124,123 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Fresh local trade! 2006 BMW X3 AWD. 1 owner BMW with a CLEAN CAR-FAX! This vehicle is loaded with many options including leather seats, premium alloy wheels, tinted windows, cd, am/fm radio, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, cruise control, luggage rack, and most important All Wheel Drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW X3 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPA93476WG89898
Stock: 105493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995Great Deal | $1,211 below market
2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i125,063 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Paniagua Automotive - East Ridge / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXPC9C40AWJ34923
Stock: 870
Certified Pre-Owned: No