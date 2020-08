Close

Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN TITLE * * SERVICE RECORDS * - NICELY LOADED! - 4 BRAND NEW TIRES - NAVIGATION AND LEATHER INTERIOR - HEATED SEATS AND PANORAMIC SUNROOF - AWESOME 3.0 SI ENGINE - THIS IS THE LAST OF THE LEGENDARY GENERATION BMWS! - XENON HEADLIGHTS AND AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - A MINOR ACCIDENT MANY YEARS AGO, CLEAN TITLE - FOR THE AGE/MILES ITS PRETTY WELL KEPT! NOT FLAWLESS, BUT GOOD FOR WHAT IT IS - ALL WHEEL DRIVE AND A GOOD/SAFE/RELATIVELY RELIABLE GERMAN CAR - COLD AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL - ** IT HAS PARKING SENSORS BUT THEY DO NOT WORK ** - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 BMW X3 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBXPC93498WJ10565

Stock: OT925244B

Certified Pre-Owned: No