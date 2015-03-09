Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
Pros & Cons
- Solid feel
- sophisticated ride and handling
- powerful V6 engine
- efficient diesel model
- luxurious, impeccably crafted cabin
- abundant safety features.
- Small backseat and rear doors
- less cargo capacity than rivals
- intrusive wind noise at higher speeds.
Edmunds' Expert Review
It's neither the roomiest nor the cheapest, but the 2015 Mercedes GLK is nonetheless a sophisticated and impressively well-built small crossover SUV that should satisfy discerning luxury buyers.
Vehicle overview
Much as with a cut of filet mignon, the compact size of the 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class doesn't necessarily translate into your getting less. Not only does this junior crossover boast impeccable build quality and a cabin trimmed in top-shelf materials, but its demeanor while on the move is also suitably refined. The GLK is utterly composed at high cruising speeds, and it rides and handles as well as most luxury sedans. And being a Mercedes-Benz, the sharply chiseled GLK feels like it's built out of a single block of granite.
There are two versions of the 2015 GLK-Class from which to choose: one for those who want to prioritize performance over fuel economy and another that does the inverse. The GLK350 packs a muscular, 302-horsepower V6 that moves the compact crossover with gusto, while the GLK250 Bluetec, though obviously not as speedy, uses a 2.1-liter four-cylinder diesel to achieve an impressive combined fuel economy estimate of 28 mpg.
Many of the same high-tech features seen in Mercedes' big-money models are available in the GLK, though mostly as options to keep the base price of the GLK attractive to a wider swath of luxury brand intenders. That said, checking off a few option packages can very quickly boost the bottom line by 8-10 grand. The other demerits levied against the Benz include its rather small backseat and cargo areas, and small rear doors that make it difficult for taller adults to get in and out of that rear seat. This lack of practicality is the main reason the GLK fell short of our top marks and received a pair of "B" ratings.
As such, if you're looking for a more family-friendly crossover with ample space for people and things, then you may want to consider roomier rivals like the 2015 Acura RDX, 2015 Audi Q5, 2015 BMW X3 or 2015 Volvo XC60. But if the various charms of the GLK have you loving the idea of putting one in your driveway, then you certainly have our approval.
Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class models
The 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class is a compact, five-passenger crossover available in two trim levels defined by engine: the gas-powered GLK350 and the diesel-powered GLK250 Bluetec.
Standard equipment on both models includes 19-inch wheels, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, LED running lights, foglamps, rear privacy glass, roof rails, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power front seats (10-way driver and eight-way passenger), driver memory settings, power lumbar adjustment for the driver seat, MB-Tex premium vinyl upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a cargo cover. Standard electronics features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, the COMAND electronics interface (with a 5.8-inch display), the mbrace2 emergency communications system and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio and an auxiliary audio jack.
The Premium 1 package adds a power liftgate, auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, a 115-volt household-style power outlet, satellite radio and an iPod/USB audio interface. The Leather package adds leather upholstery, memory functions and four-way lumbar adjustment for the front passenger seat and upgraded head restraints. Adding the Multimedia package gets you a navigation system, real-time traffic and weather, a 7-inch display, a rearview camera, 10GB of music storage and voice controls.
There are two lighting option groups. The Lighting package adds adaptive bi-xenon headlights with washers and automatic high-beam control. The Ambient Lighting package brings just that for the interior. The Appearance package includes 20-inch wheels (19s on the GLK250) and aluminum roof rails. Rounding out the extensive list of option packages is the Sport package, which adds 20-inch AMG-styled wheels (19s on the GLK250), aluminum roof rails, unique LED running lamps and AMG-designed styling elements.
There are also a variety of safety-related options highlighted in the below Safety section.
Stand-alone options include running boards, a trailer hitch, an automated parking system, keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a dual-screen rear seat entertainment system, satellite radio, the iPod/USB audio interface and a premium Harman Kardon sound system. Also available is a less sophisticated and less expensive navigation system that doesn't require the full Multimedia package.
2015 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The GLK350 has standard rear-wheel drive, with 4Matic all-wheel drive as an option. All-wheel drive is standard on the GLK250 Bluetec. All 2015 GLK models come standard with a seven-speed automatic transmission with manual gear selection capability via steering wheel paddles.
The GLK350's 3.5-liter V6 develops 302 hp and 273 pound-feet of torque. An automatic stop-start system shuts down the engine to save fuel when the car comes to a stop. In Edmunds testing, a GLK350 4Matic sped from zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, making it just as quick as the six-cylinder versions of the Audi Q5 and BMW X3. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg combined (19 city/25 highway) for rear-wheel-drive models and 21 combined (18 city/25 highway) for 4Matic AWD models. (Note that SULEV versions sold in select states have slightly higher mpg ratings.)
The GLK250 Bluetec gets a turbocharged 2.1-liter four-cylinder diesel engine good for 200 hp and a V8-like 369 lb-ft of torque. At our test track, the GLK250 posted a 0-60 time of 8.2 seconds -- not exactly slow but certainly off the rapid pace set by this segment's jocks. On the upside, the GLK250 Bluetec is one of the most fuel-efficient luxury crossovers out there, with EPA ratings of 28 mpg combined (24 city/33 highway). These figures are certainly thrifty, but are essentially equal to the more powerful Q5 TDI and lower than the Lexus NX 300h hybrid.
Properly equipped, any GLK can tow up to 3,500 pounds.
Safety
The 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, front pelvic airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and a driver inattention monitor. The mbrace2 communications system provides automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance and a system that alerts the owner when a selected speed or boundary is exceeded by another driver (say, a teen or valet).
The Lane Tracking package adds blind-spot and lane-departure warning systems. The Driver Assistance package adds adaptive cruise control and active blind-spot and lane departure warning systems that will also steer the car in the event of driver inaction. It also includes active braking, which automatically applies the brakes if a crash seems imminent and the driver hasn't reacted. Also optional is a Parking Assistance package that includes front and rear parking sensors, a surround-view camera and an automated parallel parking system.
In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the GLK received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. The GLK's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. The IIHS also rated the GLK's optional frontal collision warning and mitigation systems collectively as "Superior."
In Edmunds brake testing, the GLK350 4Matic came to a stop from 60 mph in 117 feet, while a GLK250 performed the same feat in 124 feet. For this class, the former is a short distance, while the latter is average.
Driving
While the 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK350's V6 delivers brisk acceleration that borders on exciting, the diesel engine is truly impressive for its combination of stout pulling power and fuel economy indicative of a compact car. Although the diesel can feel a bit flat-footed when you're pulling away from a stop, it soon hits its stride and is notably refined and silent.
Drive 100 yards down the road and you can't help but marvel at the feeling of solidity the GLK exhibits. The ride is mostly supple; although more severe bumps and ruts can be felt, the sharpness of the jolt is ably absorbed. Some consumers might find the ride quality too firm, but we think the GLK's crisp, controlled handling more than compensates. That said, the Acura RDX and Volvo XC60 are reasonable alternatives if you want a softer ride.
For the most part, this Benz's cabin is serene, with little in the way of engine, road or wind noise. At faster highway speeds (over 70 mph), however, wind noise rises in a big way. The latter is likely an unfortunate side effect of this crossover's blocky design and relatively upright windshield.
Interior
From the pleasing finish of the standard MB-Tex upholstery to the wood and metallic accents seen throughout the cabin, the 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class looks and feels like a true luxury vehicle on the inside. Indeed, if there is any inexpensive plastic used in the GLK's interior, it's certainly not evident -- not something we can say for every vehicle in this class.
The use of a steering-column-mounted gearshift lever frees up center console space, allowing for a spacious storage bin under a sliding panel. This is not only handy but also makes the front seat area feel less crowded.
Cabin controls are a little complicated at first, but the combination of dashboard buttons, steering wheel controls and the multifunction COMAND knob provide a reasonable solution for the operation of the complicated stereo, navigation and phone functions. The climate controls are simple to use, but are mounted a little low.
Maximum cargo capacity is a rather skimpy 54.7 cubic feet, highlighting one of the few drawbacks of the 2015 GLK's packaging. That's significantly less cargo capacity than in most other small crossover SUVs. It's a similar story in the backseat. Legroom is tight for adults, and small rear doors make it difficult to exit the vehicle gracefully. Headroom is ample for all, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- engine
- handling & steering
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- road noise
- driving experience
- fuel efficiency
- transmission
- acceleration
- ride quality
- lights
- towing
- warranty
- brakes
- interior
- maintenance & parts
- value
- infotainment system
- spaciousness
- doors
- visibility
- dashboard
- sound system
- steering wheel
- climate control
- safety
- cup holders
- electrical system
- wheels & tires
- technology
- comfort
- seats
- off-roading
Most helpful consumer reviews
After 5 volvos between the 2 of us, and a Land Rover, VW and Honda in between and with Volvo's reluctance to negotiate their high leases, the MB 2015 GLK AWD was not only refreshing but the most luxurious riding vehicle we have owned to date! Edmunds is right, this car is solid, over 4,000 pounds in weight, holds the road and with an an engine you cannot hear. The acceleration has no turbo lag and we are spoiled with the quiet, smooth ride and the engine's effortless changing of gears we cannot hear or feel it. (Take that volvo and VW) I am 6'1 215 male athletic build, front seats are comfy, head room we love, harder to find cars with expansive head room. The AWD will be much appreciated in the harsh Minnesota winters. The safety mechanisms are second to none. Plus knee airbags for the driver! The 19 inch tires plant you firmly on the pavement but don't be fooled, this baby can get up and GO! We are in love with the engine's power for highway driving. Truly this is luxury at its best. Volvo's are nice, but Benz is superb! The best thing about both our 2015 GLK's are the lease rates. MB leases it's demo's (take note Volvo, thank you for rejecting my off on your 2015 Volvo xc70 demo which after my offer sat on the lot for 3 months!) My GLK is red, black leather no sunroof or manual gate but everything else. $329 month 2 year lease 7500 a year (yeah we dont' drive much) My partner, 2015 GLK white, tan leather, wood dash, dual sunroof and power gate $350 a month 2 year lease 7500 a year. It was $3k down on EACH vehicle, hefty, but leasing costs. We look forward to the redesign and re badging the 2016 GLC and look forward to a long long long relationship with MB. (take that Volvo!)
We have 7000 miles on our 2015 GLK350 now and so far it's been outstanding. Mercedes quality is evident in this car with no squeaks, rattles, even on the bumpiest of roads. Engine is powerful for its class. The Eco mode where the engine shuts off after a minute at lights is a great invention. Just lift off the brake pedal and it instantly starts back up with no lag time. My only complaint is that the engine has a slightly rattly sound that reminds me a bit of a diesel, but that's really nit picking at this point. Transmission is seamless, almost electric engine smooth! Interior is outstandingly sharp. My wife picked this car at the dealership for this feature. Very tastefully done (we got the dark wood with aluminium trim). Despite our toddler flinging his milk bottles and turning the back of the car into a white splattered version of a murder scene, everything simply wiped off with a wet rag. Seats are comfy yet firm. The suspension is a bit more firm than I prefer but I also appreciate the confidence the firmness inspires. Definitely more sports car feeling than an SUV (evident in it's shared C-Class platform). Now the gripes: - During a rain storm, you're sure to get a bit of a drenching when you open the back doors. The rear rain gutters are ineffective. - The turn signal stalk is always hidden behind the main stalk so you're accidentally turning on the wipers instead of the blinker. - For such a wide vehicle, it sure has little interior space. Our E-Class wagon is narrower yet holds 3 to 4 times as much stuff! Overall, we love this car. It's my wife's main car while I drive our E-Class Wagon. Both cars feel very different and it's hard to tell which one I prefer....
I am very picky. I chose this smallish suv after a ton of research. I'm here today because of the safety built into these machines. They are very well built. I got the cheaper navigation (which I never use anyways) and would have spent the money had I known that it was not that great. The performance and handling are great. I have owned an ML as well and believe this is a far better unit. Anyone interested should drive it of course. I am a hard critic and demand a solid ride, smooth acceleration etc... This GLK-diesel is it!
I purchased my 2015 GLK 250 BlueTec over a year and a half ago. After putting over 12,000 miles on it I decided to add my voice to the those who had helped me by writing a review. This was my first Mercedes and my first diesel. Although my parents had a diesel truck, which I used 20 years prior I had never owned one myself. I spent 2 years researching vehicles mostly because I am very picky. I wanted an all-wheel drive or 4 wheel drive diesel powered SUV, preferably with a 4 cylinder. In the end there was only one. After reading numerous reviews and watching videos on the GLK I went and got one. I purchased from Portland Mercedes-Benz as a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle with a warranty. It had a minor issue with the emissions system shortly after purchasing which the dealer dealt with quickly. I have driven in-town mostly and it gets between 26 and 32 mpg in-town depending on how frequently I put it in Sport mode. On the interstate the best I have achieved thus far has been 42 mpg at 65mph cruising through Montana. Acceleration is great in town when you really feel the torque. At speed passing can take some time so leave yourself some space. It does great for a 4 cylinder all around. The only thing I can say I do not like is the poor leg room for back seat passengers. Being 6 foot 3 inches tall myself, back seaters don't get a lot even with the front seat all the way forward. The electronics and tech are wonderfully intuitive except the navigation on voice command which I am sure is the result of German vs English verb placement. The App Mercedes And Me was tried and found to be garbage. The only thing I ever got to work was the door lock/unlock which a key fob will do and the navigation sent from a smart phone which worked well but did not justify paying for the service. In all this is a great vehicle and I will definitely be looking at a Mercedes in the future. *Update: I have now had the vehicle over 3 years with 30k miles plus since purchased. Still zero issues with it aside from the initial emissions control issue. Total miles on the vehicle 68,000.
Sponsored cars related to the GLK-Class
Features & Specs
|GLK 350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|302 hp @ 6500 rpm
|GLK 350 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|19 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|302 hp @ 6500 rpm
|GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD
2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A
|MPG
|24 city / 33 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Diesel
|200 hp @ 3800 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class a good car?
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class reliable?
Is the 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class?
The least-expensive 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class is the 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,900.
Other versions include:
- GLK 350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $39,900
- GLK 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $37,900
- GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $39,400
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class?
More about the 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class Overview
The Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class is offered in the following submodels: GLK-Class SUV, GLK-Class Diesel. Available styles include GLK 350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), GLK 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A), and GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A).
What do people think of the 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2015 GLK-Class 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2015 GLK-Class.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2015 GLK-Class featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class?
Which 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Classes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class for sale near. There are currently 5 new 2015 GLK-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,500 and mileage as low as 45673 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class.
Can't find a new 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,804.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $9,270.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Related Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2017
- Used Porsche 911 2018
- Used GMC Acadia 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2013
- Used GMC Yukon 2017
- Used INFINITI Q50 2016
- Used Porsche Macan 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2018
- Used Ram 2500 2017
- Used BMW X3 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h