5 star reviews: 52 %

4 star reviews: 29 %

3 star reviews: 5 %

2 star reviews: 6 %

1 star reviews: 8 %

Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 36 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, It was such a good lease deal with took two!

pete albano , 09/03/2015

GLK350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)

After 5 volvos between the 2 of us, and a Land Rover, VW and Honda in between and with Volvo's reluctance to negotiate their high leases, the MB 2015 GLK AWD was not only refreshing but the most luxurious riding vehicle we have owned to date! Edmunds is right, this car is solid, over 4,000 pounds in weight, holds the road and with an an engine you cannot hear. The acceleration has no turbo lag and we are spoiled with the quiet, smooth ride and the engine's effortless changing of gears we cannot hear or feel it. (Take that volvo and VW) I am 6'1 215 male athletic build, front seats are comfy, head room we love, harder to find cars with expansive head room. The AWD will be much appreciated in the harsh Minnesota winters. The safety mechanisms are second to none. Plus knee airbags for the driver! The 19 inch tires plant you firmly on the pavement but don't be fooled, this baby can get up and GO! We are in love with the engine's power for highway driving. Truly this is luxury at its best. Volvo's are nice, but Benz is superb! The best thing about both our 2015 GLK's are the lease rates. MB leases it's demo's (take note Volvo, thank you for rejecting my off on your 2015 Volvo xc70 demo which after my offer sat on the lot for 3 months!) My GLK is red, black leather no sunroof or manual gate but everything else. $329 month 2 year lease 7500 a year (yeah we dont' drive much) My partner, 2015 GLK white, tan leather, wood dash, dual sunroof and power gate $350 a month 2 year lease 7500 a year. It was $3k down on EACH vehicle, hefty, but leasing costs. We look forward to the redesign and re badging the 2016 GLC and look forward to a long long long relationship with MB. (take that Volvo!)

4 out of 5 stars, So Far So Good....

David H , 08/06/2015

GLK350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)

We have 7000 miles on our 2015 GLK350 now and so far it's been outstanding. Mercedes quality is evident in this car with no squeaks, rattles, even on the bumpiest of roads. Engine is powerful for its class. The Eco mode where the engine shuts off after a minute at lights is a great invention. Just lift off the brake pedal and it instantly starts back up with no lag time. My only complaint is that the engine has a slightly rattly sound that reminds me a bit of a diesel, but that's really nit picking at this point. Transmission is seamless, almost electric engine smooth! Interior is outstandingly sharp. My wife picked this car at the dealership for this feature. Very tastefully done (we got the dark wood with aluminium trim). Despite our toddler flinging his milk bottles and turning the back of the car into a white splattered version of a murder scene, everything simply wiped off with a wet rag. Seats are comfy yet firm. The suspension is a bit more firm than I prefer but I also appreciate the confidence the firmness inspires. Definitely more sports car feeling than an SUV (evident in it's shared C-Class platform). Now the gripes: - During a rain storm, you're sure to get a bit of a drenching when you open the back doors. The rear rain gutters are ineffective. - The turn signal stalk is always hidden behind the main stalk so you're accidentally turning on the wipers instead of the blinker. - For such a wide vehicle, it sure has little interior space. Our E-Class wagon is narrower yet holds 3 to 4 times as much stuff! Overall, we love this car. It's my wife's main car while I drive our E-Class Wagon. Both cars feel very different and it's hard to tell which one I prefer....

5 out of 5 stars, Alive after getting hit head on

Peter , 08/21/2018

GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

I am very picky. I chose this smallish suv after a ton of research. I'm here today because of the safety built into these machines. They are very well built. I got the cheaper navigation (which I never use anyways) and would have spent the money had I known that it was not that great. The performance and handling are great. I have owned an ML as well and believe this is a far better unit. Anyone interested should drive it of course. I am a hard critic and demand a solid ride, smooth acceleration etc... This GLK-diesel is it!

5 out of 5 stars, First and not Last Mercedes Purchase

Daniel , 01/01/2019

GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

I purchased my 2015 GLK 250 BlueTec over a year and a half ago. After putting over 12,000 miles on it I decided to add my voice to the those who had helped me by writing a review. This was my first Mercedes and my first diesel. Although my parents had a diesel truck, which I used 20 years prior I had never owned one myself. I spent 2 years researching vehicles mostly because I am very picky. I wanted an all-wheel drive or 4 wheel drive diesel powered SUV, preferably with a 4 cylinder. In the end there was only one. After reading numerous reviews and watching videos on the GLK I went and got one. I purchased from Portland Mercedes-Benz as a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle with a warranty. It had a minor issue with the emissions system shortly after purchasing which the dealer dealt with quickly. I have driven in-town mostly and it gets between 26 and 32 mpg in-town depending on how frequently I put it in Sport mode. On the interstate the best I have achieved thus far has been 42 mpg at 65mph cruising through Montana. Acceleration is great in town when you really feel the torque. At speed passing can take some time so leave yourself some space. It does great for a 4 cylinder all around. The only thing I can say I do not like is the poor leg room for back seat passengers. Being 6 foot 3 inches tall myself, back seaters don't get a lot even with the front seat all the way forward. The electronics and tech are wonderfully intuitive except the navigation on voice command which I am sure is the result of German vs English verb placement. The App Mercedes And Me was tried and found to be garbage. The only thing I ever got to work was the door lock/unlock which a key fob will do and the navigation sent from a smart phone which worked well but did not justify paying for the service. In all this is a great vehicle and I will definitely be looking at a Mercedes in the future. *Update: I have now had the vehicle over 3 years with 30k miles plus since purchased. Still zero issues with it aside from the initial emissions control issue. Total miles on the vehicle 68,000.

