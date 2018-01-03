Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo for Sale Near Me

31 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
6 Series Gran Turismo Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 31 listings
  • 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive in Black
    used

    2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive

    29,044 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,549

    $4,749 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive in Black
    used

    2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive

    35,345 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,995

    $4,963 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive in Silver
    certified

    2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive

    18,668 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $43,282

    $3,390 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive

    11,940 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $43,305

    $2,306 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive in Black
    used

    2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive

    12,217 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $42,900

    $1,942 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive in Black
    used

    2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive

    23,733 miles

    $42,499

    $590 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive in White
    used

    2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive

    22,623 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $42,998

    $1,997 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive

    34,566 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,991

    $509 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive in White
    used

    2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive

    20,458 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $43,956

    Details
  • 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive in White
    used

    2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive

    52,304 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,995

    Details
  • 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive in White
    used

    2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive

    21,232 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $49,000

    Details
  • 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive

    1,310 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $52,500

    Details
  • 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive in White
    used

    2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive

    1,650 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $49,800

    Details
  • 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive

    58,195 miles

    $36,995

    Details
  • 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive in Black
    used

    2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive

    11,456 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $48,002

    $7,459 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive in Black
    used

    2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive

    1,375 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $50,972

    $7,326 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive in White
    used

    2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive

    17,589 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $44,950

    Details
  • 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive in Silver
    used

    2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive

    10,528 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $47,999

    $6,002 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 31 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
  4. Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo

Read recent reviews for the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
Overall Consumer Rating
4.36 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 1
    (17%)
Cross over reality
Ron Gerrard,03/01/2018
640i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Having recently taken delivery of a new BMW 640 GT to replace a BMW X5 350i X drive I have been impressed by the much improved quality of the German manufactured engineering, everything about this car feels like solid quality. The interior space and trunk both offer best in class space, again beating the X5 for utility. The trunk swallows luggage or several sets of golf clubs with ease. The drive may not be as sporty at the high performance sedans from the BMW stable, but again it is far superior to the SUV handling. The safety equipment and driver assistance options are excellent and worth investing to add to driver and passenger safety and comfort. Having previously owned 5 Series Sedans and more recently the X5 SUV, this is a perfect cross over between the two, with a ride close the sedans and the space and utility of the SUV. These cars may not sell in large numbers in the US so if your looking for something that stands out from the crowd this may be the option for you.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
6 Series Gran Turismo
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings