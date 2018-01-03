Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo for Sale Near Me

Bill Fox Chevrolet - Rochester Hills / Michigan

12 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Dark Graphite Metallic 2018 BMW 6 Series 8-Speed Automatic Sport AWD 640 Gran Turismo i xDrive 4D Hatchback 20/28 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

VIN: WBAJV6C5XJBK06896

Stock: VW20453A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020