Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo for Sale Near Me
31 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 29,044 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,549$4,749 Below Market
- 35,345 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,995$4,963 Below Market
- 18,668 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,282$3,390 Below Market
- 11,940 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,305$2,306 Below Market
- 12,217 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$42,900$1,942 Below Market
- 23,733 miles
$42,499$590 Below Market
- 22,623 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,998$1,997 Below Market
- 34,566 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,991$509 Below Market
- 20,458 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,956
- 52,304 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,995
- 21,232 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$49,000
- 1,310 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$52,500
- 1,650 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,800
- 58,195 miles
$36,995
- 11,456 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$48,002$7,459 Below Market
- 1,375 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$50,972$7,326 Below Market
- 17,589 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$44,950
- 10,528 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$47,999$6,002 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
Read recent reviews for the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.36 Reviews
Report abuse
Ron Gerrard,03/01/2018
640i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Having recently taken delivery of a new BMW 640 GT to replace a BMW X5 350i X drive I have been impressed by the much improved quality of the German manufactured engineering, everything about this car feels like solid quality. The interior space and trunk both offer best in class space, again beating the X5 for utility. The trunk swallows luggage or several sets of golf clubs with ease. The drive may not be as sporty at the high performance sedans from the BMW stable, but again it is far superior to the SUV handling. The safety equipment and driver assistance options are excellent and worth investing to add to driver and passenger safety and comfort. Having previously owned 5 Series Sedans and more recently the X5 SUV, this is a perfect cross over between the two, with a ride close the sedans and the space and utility of the SUV. These cars may not sell in large numbers in the US so if your looking for something that stands out from the crowd this may be the option for you.
Related BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Nissan NV Passenger 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Minneapolis MN
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo New York NY
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Providence RI
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Harrisburg PA
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Cincinnati OH
- Used BMW X4 Fairfax VA
- Used BMW 4 Series Denver CO
- Used BMW X5 Lafayette LA
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Madison WI
- Used BMW X5 West Palm Beach FL
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser