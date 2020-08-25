Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 101,132 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$18,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that BMW 6 Series 640i is in a league of its own More information about the 2013 BMW 6 Series: For those in the market for a true grand touring car, the BMW 6-Series is among the best choices available today. The controversial styling that may have kept buyers away in the past is gone, replaced by a much more sophisticated and clean look. It's a great choice for those weighing performance and comfort equally, in a field long-held by the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Jaguar XK. Strengths of this model include BMW-standard luxury and performance, high-end gadgetry, available in several body styles AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6A0C59DDZ03855
Stock: DDZ03855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 74,064 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$23,995$2,031 Below Market
Prime Motors - Ham Lake / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B4C57DD098667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,015 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,500
Atlanta Best Used Cars - Norcross / Georgia
This 2013 BMW 6 Series 4dr 650i Gran Coupe with Luxury Seating & Premium Sound Packages features a 4.4L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Shiftable Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Sapphire Metallic with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - NAVIGATION SYSTEM, LEATHER HEATED & COOLED SEATS, SUNROOF, REARVIEW CAMERA, SMART KEY, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING, SATELLITE RADIO, AUX/USB INPUT, CD PLAYER, MP3 COMPATIBLE, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, DUAL POWER SEATS, MEMORY SEAT POSITION, CRUISE CONTROL, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, XENON HEADLIGHTS, FOG LAMPS, BMW HALO ANGEL-EYE LIGHTS, DYNAMIC STABILITY CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, POWER TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, ABS BRAKES, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, DUAL AIR BAGS, SRS AIR BAGS, SIDE AIR BAGS, FRONT CENTER CONSOLE, OVERHEAD CONSOLE, SECURITY SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE, CALL 770- 449- 9711 OR VISIT WWW.IWANTUSEDCARS.COM FOR MORE INFO!!! - Non-Smoker - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Paddle Shifter, Parking Sensors, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Team at 770-449-9711 or abuc5192@aol.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B2C52DDG66511
Stock: G66511-1239E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-16-2020
- 66,715 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$25,995$2,024 Below Market
Rose City Auto Sales - Pasadena / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B2C52DD128288
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,865 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$25,797$1,087 Below Market
DCH Ford of Eatontown - Eatontown / New Jersey
LOW MILES - 50,865! EPA 30 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Turbo Charged, Onboard Communications System, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input, COLD WEATHER PKG, BMW APPS, M SPORT PKG KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Heated Leather Seats OPTION PACKAGES: M SPORT PKG 19" double-spoke light alloy wheels (style 351M) w/run-flat performance tires, M sport pkg, LED foglights, M leather-wrapped steering wheel, aerodynamic kit, anthracite Alcantara headliner, increased top speed limiter, MULTI-CONTOUR 20-WAY POWER-ADJUSTABLE FRONT BUCKET SEATS articulated upper backrest, adjustable backrest width, adjustable thigh support, active head restraints w/adjustable side support, driver & front passenger seat memory, COLD WEATHER PKG heated steering wheel, ski bag, heated front seats, heated rear seats, PREMIUM SOUND PKG satellite radio, 16-speaker premium hi-fidelity sound system w/600-watt 9-channel digital amplifier, Digital Sound Processing (DSP), (2) subwoofers under front seats, BMW APPS smartphone integration. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. CarAndDriver.com's review says "Lower, wider, and longer than before BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: The main goal at DCH Ford of Eatontown is to ensure you have a successful and enjoyable car-buying experience. Whether you are searching for a new or used Ford vehicle, or maybe a quality pre-owned car, truck or SUV, DCH Ford of Eatontown is ready to assist. We are ready to exceed expectations while delivering customer happiness. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6A0C56DDZ03666
Stock: DDZ03666T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 80,989 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,999$2,297 Below Market
CarLux - Lennox / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B2C51DD128668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,243 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$31,000$762 Below Market
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$111,725 ORIGINAL MSRP**M SPORT PACKAGE($4,400)**BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND($3,700)**CHAMPAGNE FULL MERINO LEATHER($3,500)**DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE WITH SURROUND VIEW CAMERAS AND LANE DEPARTURE WARNING($3,400)**FULL LED ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS($1,900)**CITRIN BLACK METALLIC EXTERIOR($1,800)**COLD WEATHER PACKAGE WITH HEATED REAR SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL($1,000)**CERAMIC CONTROLS**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**HEADS UP DISPLAY**BLIND SPOT ALERT**BACKUP CAMERA**MOONROOF/SUNROOF**POWER HEATED FRONT SEATS**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**KEYLESS REMOTE**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** **This vehicle has a clean CarFax Report with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B4C54DDG67879
Stock: P16507
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 47,493 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$27,900$755 Below Market
Auto X-Change - Honolulu / Hawaii
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6A0C52DDF14140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,038 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,989$589 Below Market
Michael's Motor Company - Nashville / Tennessee
This 2013 BMW 6 Series 4dr BMW 650I-NAV-LEATHER-SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS-BACK UP CAMERA features a 4.4L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Citrin Black Metallic with a Ivory White Nappa Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 2013 BMW 650I GRAN COUPE....4 DOOR SEDAN....PEARL PAINT WITH WHITE LEATHER INTERIOR....NAVIGATION....SUNROOF....BACK UP CAMERA....HOT AND COLD SEATS. NICE CAR LOCAL TRADE IN V8 ENGINE...AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION CALL ADAM OR ELVIS AT 615-742-1114 - Non-Smoker, Have original manuals, Have all keys, This BMW is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Nappa Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Nappa Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, FAST- KEY entry system, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B2C52DD128310
Stock: 67617I
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-01-2019
- 59,758 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$27,995$583 Below Market
eLease Returns - San Ramon / California
LOCAL TRADE WE SOLD 4 YEARS AGO AND STILL IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**ALL FACTORY PAINT**NON SMOKER**CLEAN CARFAX**M SPORT PKG WITH SPORT STEERING WHEEL/PADDLE SHIFT**VOICE ACTIVATED BLUETOOTH**NAVIGATION SYSTEM**HEADS-UP DISPLAY**PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH SATELLITE RADIO**POWER LEATHER HEATED SEATS**PANO ROOF**PARK SENSORS**REAR VIEW CAMERA**FINANCING/WARRANTIES AVAILABLE..O.A.C. Visit e Lease Returns online at www.leasereturns.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 925-418-7237 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B2C54DD128745
Stock: 9740T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,426 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$25,647$464 Below Market
Volkswagen of Naples - Naples / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B2C57DD128254
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,525 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$22,999$928 Below Market
One & Only Motors - Atlanta / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B2C57DD128612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,016 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$24,850
Adam Auto Group - Crestwood / Illinois
Available by appointment only. Now offering 100% Online Car Buying. Our Buy From Home Program features remote paperwork processing verified vehicle sanitation and home delivery. Take advantage of our Peace of Mind Buying Experience with the availability of on-site personal vehicle inspections or an independent third-party inspection of your choice. Adam Auto Group is your premier destination for premium used cars trucks and SUV's in the Chicago Land Area and we're committed to providing you with a hassle-free transparent experience. Shipping available anywhere in the Continental USA and most vehicles come with a FREE Limited Warranty. Call us to schedule an appointment or for details at (708) 972-7914.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B2C5XDDG66935
Stock: 715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,025 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,995
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2013 BMW 640i Gran Coupe 4dr Sedan is in exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. This is an extra-nice, extra clean all-wheel-drive sport/luxury sedan that needs nothing but a new driver. This BMW has a 3.0L I6 Turbocharger. Features include an 8 speed shiftable Steptronic automatic transmission, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Steering, Tilt-Wheel, AM/FM CD/MP3, Satellite, AM/FM CD/DVD, Sentry Key, Keyless Entry, Alarm, Daytime Running Lights, Dual Front Airbags, Side Airbags, Head Airbags, Rear Head Airbags, Active Seatbelts, All Wheel ABS, Power Sun/Moon Roof, AM/FM/CD stereo, Bluetooth connectivity, a trip computer/driver info center, and much more. A very, VERY nice Rear Wheel Drive. Our 640i is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6A0C5XDDZ03301
Stock: Z03301
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,138 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$29,995
Power Motor Group - Lindenhurst / New York
Why Power Motor Group? We have over 100 certified and well maintained pre-owned vehicles in stock which means an inventory of cars for any want or purpose you may have. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at powermotorgroup.com. We invite you to come in to test any one of our vehicles to ensure that it suits your wants and needs. We understand that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we welcome the challenge of exceeding those standards every time. Our primary goal is to treat the needs of each individual customer with exemplary concern and consideration. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence and earn your trust the transparent way! Save yourself time and money - fill out a credit application online at powermotorgroup.com and get PRE-APPROVED! We also offer same day delivery. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options and/or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Please refer to dealers website for exact pricing, promotions and programs that may apply! Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Visit powermotorgroup.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (631) 450-4710 today to schedule your test drive. Prices shown above may vary from region to region and are subject to change. All cars are sold cosmetically As-Is. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Price does not including tax, title, license, destination charges, finance charges, certification charges or any reconditioning fees. Prices and payments are computed with a $2500 down payment, financing for 72 months at 7.9% with approved credit. Every reasonable effort has been made to insure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, however absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Please verify any information by calling us at (631) 450-4710 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B4C56DD097929
Stock: 097929
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$26,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Trust Auto has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this Fully Loaded 2013 BMW 6 Series. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the BMW 6 Series. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD BMW 6 Series. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD BMW 6 Series. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive. This BMW 6 Series offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive. Although this 2013 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive is technically a pre-owned vehicle, the clean and spotless interior could fool even the toughest critic. Most vehicles are forgettable, but then there is the 2013 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive. This high-performance vehicle provides a memorable experience each time you drive it. The engineers at BMW, without question, designed a masterful automobile that provides all of the essential perks needed for someone like you. When this vehicle was shipped from the factory, BMW decided that no option should be left off of this magnificent automobile. So, if you're in the market for a BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive that is equipped with copious amounts of options, then we may just have the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. No matter the season or weather conditions, the tires on this BMW 6 Series can handle the job. One look is all it takes to know what a find this 2013 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive is. More information about the 2013 BMW 6 Series: For those in the market for a true grand touring car, the BMW 6-Series is among the best choices available today. The controversial styling that may have kept buyers away in the past is gone, replaced by a much more sophisticated and clean look. It's a great choice for those weighing performance and comfort equally, in a field long-held by the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Jaguar XK. Strengths of this model include BMW-standard luxury and performance, high-end gadgetry, available in several body styles *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B4C58DD098564
Stock: P098564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 81,415 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,930
BMW of Akron - Akron / Ohio
Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Black Nappa Leather interior, 650i xDrive trim. Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged Engine, COLD WEATHER PKG, LUXURY SEATING PKG, M SPORT PKG. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera. BMW 650i xDrive with Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Black Nappa Leather interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 445 HP at 5500 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: M SPORT PKG 19" double-spoke light alloy wheels (style 351M) w/run-flat all-season tires, M sport pkg, LED foglights, M leather-wrapped steering wheel, aerodynamic kit, anthracite Alcantara headliner, aluminum interior trim, LUXURY SEATING PKG power rear & side window sunshades, front ventilated seats, active front seats, 4-zone automatic climate control, COLD WEATHER PKG heated steering wheel, ski bag, heated front seats, heated rear seats. EXPERTS RAVE: CarAndDriver.com explains "Lower, wider, and longer than before, it's now more elegant as well.". MORE ABOUT US: Come Experience the Value That Money Just Can't Buy. Serving Northeast Ohio luxury automotive needs since 1975, BMW of Akron is a BMW dealership located near Cleveland Clinic Akron General. Find competitive BMW lease specials and BMW finance specials at www.BMWAkron.com Questions about a vehicle? Call us at 330-762-0791. We look forward to connecting with you! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B4C50DD098137
Stock: B1353A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 78,573 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$28,947
Lux Cars Chicago - Buffalo Grove / Illinois
SUPER CLEAN FULLY LOADED 2013 BMW 650I XDRIVE GRAN COUPE M SPORT AWD! 445 HORSEPOWER 4.4L TWIN TURBOCHARGED V8 ENGINE! 8 SPEED SPORT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION! NIGHT VISION WITH PEDESTRIAN DETECTION! ADAPTIVE DRIVE SYSTEM WITH ACTIVE ROLL STABILIZATION! HEADS UP DISPLAY! NAVIGATION SYSTEM! REAR VIEW CAMERA! ACTIVE CRUISE CONTROL! BLIND SPOT DETECTION! FORWARD COLLISION WARNING! FRONT AND REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL! POWER PANORAMIC MOONROOF! HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS! HEATED REAR SEATS! HEATED LEATHER STEERING WHEEL! SOFT CLOSING AUTOMATIC DOORS! BMW APPS! BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM! SATELLITE RADIO! HD RADIO! BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING! CERAMIC CONTROLS! POWER REAR SUNSHADE! REAR POWER SIDE WINDOW SHADES! FOUR ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL! ADAPTIVE FULL LED HEADLIGHTS! 20 INCH M SPORT ALLOY WHEELS! ORIGINAL MSRP $110,325! NO STORIES! CARFAX CERTIFIED! READY FOR THE ROAD! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE OUR QUALIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH 3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILES *LIMITED VEHICLE PROTECTION WARRANTY. SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY 847-947-2900 WWW.LUXCARSCHICAGO.COM *** Lux Cars Chicago is the ultimate source for all your automobile related needs: We offer many products beyond our great cars. We have one of the strongest finance departments in the region to assist you in getting your dream car today! We offer a full spectrum of the finest extended warranties on the market today! We have our own 3~bay ASE certified and AAA approved service facility to help our clients service and maintain their vehicles. We want you to not just drive away happy, but stay happy with your car as long as you own it!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B4C53DDG67713
Stock: 6555
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
