Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

Trust Auto has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this Fully Loaded 2013 BMW 6 Series. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the BMW 6 Series. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD BMW 6 Series. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD BMW 6 Series. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive. This BMW 6 Series offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive. Although this 2013 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive is technically a pre-owned vehicle, the clean and spotless interior could fool even the toughest critic. Most vehicles are forgettable, but then there is the 2013 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive. This high-performance vehicle provides a memorable experience each time you drive it. The engineers at BMW, without question, designed a masterful automobile that provides all of the essential perks needed for someone like you. When this vehicle was shipped from the factory, BMW decided that no option should be left off of this magnificent automobile. So, if you're in the market for a BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive that is equipped with copious amounts of options, then we may just have the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. No matter the season or weather conditions, the tires on this BMW 6 Series can handle the job. One look is all it takes to know what a find this 2013 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive is. More information about the 2013 BMW 6 Series: For those in the market for a true grand touring car, the BMW 6-Series is among the best choices available today. The controversial styling that may have kept buyers away in the past is gone, replaced by a much more sophisticated and clean look. It's a great choice for those weighing performance and comfort equally, in a field long-held by the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Jaguar XK. Strengths of this model include BMW-standard luxury and performance, high-end gadgetry, available in several body styles

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA6B4C58DD098564

Stock: P098564

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020