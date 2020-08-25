Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me

227 listings
6 Series Gran Coupe Reviews & Specs
  • 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i in Gray
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i

    101,132 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $18,983

    Details
  • 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive in Black
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive

    74,064 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $23,995

    $2,031 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i in Black
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i

    68,015 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,500

    Details
  • 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i in Gray
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i

    66,715 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $25,995

    $2,024 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i in White
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i

    50,865 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $25,797

    $1,087 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i in Black
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i

    80,989 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,999

    $2,297 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive in Black
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive

    34,243 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,000

    $762 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i

    47,493 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $27,900

    $755 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i in Black
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i

    72,038 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,989

    $589 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i in White
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i

    59,758 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $27,995

    $583 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i in Silver
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i

    58,426 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $25,647

    $464 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i in Black
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i

    77,525 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,999

    $928 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i in White
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i

    83,016 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $24,850

    Details
  • 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i in Black
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i

    116,025 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive in White
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive

    46,138 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive in Black
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive

    83,300 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $26,995

    Details
  • 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive in Black
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive

    81,415 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,930

    Details
  • 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive in Black
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive

    78,573 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $28,947

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe

Overall Consumer Rating
4.65 Reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (40%)
What A Beauty
kingc0mm,01/18/2013
Guys , this 640i grand coupe fully loaded is a stunner on the road and sitting in my garage. Some guy in a Lexus GS wanted to play on the highway last weekend. I hit sport mode and sliced and him so bad, he will never forget he tried to get cute with the grande coupe. My wife could not understand what came over me. I told her its a guy thing. The grand coupe can park next to anything in the swanky part of town and look stunning. You get Comfort , luxury. Fuel Efficiency and sexy as a runway model. Don't let the online pictures fool you go have a look for your self. Kingc0mm
