Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Consumer Reviews

LOVED my gorgeous 650 Convertible AngB , 01/22/2018 650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is my second BMW convertible and loved them both. I leased a fully loaded 650i X drive in White with Black interior. It's a beautiful car, very comfortable and fun to drive especially is sports mode- this baby has a lot of speed. Convertible top retracts fast and easy and the trunk space is decent for a soft top. The rear seat is tight but not horrible. The sound system in the car rocks & I've owned Benz, Lexus, Jaguars...nothing compares. My only gripes about the car is being a short gal (5'2") i never could get the seat to elevate high enough over the hump that is above the steering wheel. Also, there are a ton of "gadget" type of technology that I never used. My lease is up and looking at another but in black this time.

Car of my dreams Ginter , 09/21/2016 640i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 7 of 9 people found this review helpful What more can a guy want?? Red 640I xDrive convertable.... every gadget and a wolf in sheeps clothing. Luxurious , heavy head turner. Haven't seen another on the road in over a week. Rare ??? expensive ! Love driving it. Very comfortable front seats and decent trunk space. Stereo is OK but I've had better. The digital display is amazing watching the entire display turn fire engine red when placed in sport or sport plus. The exhaust sings.... push me . Like I said car of my dreams. Perfect mid life crisis automobile... Oh I'm amazed at the MPG. So far about 29 Still smiling After owning for 5 months. Car takes time to warm up when weather is cold. Though the heat goes on right away and blows cold air. Heated steering wheel is a major plus. When it rains and it gets cold the gas cap freezes and can't open until it warms up. Getting in and out can be a circus act as the seats sit very low but fine once your in the car. Finish is still perfect even after a few months of cold weather of ice and snow. Car can get up and go with little effort. In 5 months I've still only seen a handful on the road. Still smiling.

Makes me happy on every drive Irwin , 06/05/2017 650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 7 of 10 people found this review helpful Buy it 2-3 years,old, same car much cheaper. Mpackage, adaptive headlights, blind spot assist, heads up display, lane assist are musts

Head turner Joe , 04/28/2017 650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 5 of 7 people found this review helpful I leased this car to be my fun car. It is turning out to be my daily driver. All wheel drive convertible. I ordered it this way. Worth the 90 day wait. I love the heads up display and apple play. I have owned most premium cars and this is at the top of the list for me. For the dollar it is more than worth it compared to the Maserati and Mercedes.