Estimated values
2016 BMW 6 Series 650i 2dr Coupe (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,221
|$36,615
|$39,035
|Clean
|$32,785
|$35,085
|$37,401
|Average
|$29,913
|$32,024
|$34,135
|Rough
|$27,041
|$28,963
|$30,868
Estimated values
2016 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,945
|$38,752
|$40,585
|Clean
|$35,395
|$37,132
|$38,887
|Average
|$32,294
|$33,892
|$35,491
|Rough
|$29,194
|$30,653
|$32,094
Estimated values
2016 BMW 6 Series 650i 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,976
|$40,673
|$43,397
|Clean
|$36,382
|$38,973
|$41,581
|Average
|$33,195
|$35,572
|$37,950
|Rough
|$30,008
|$32,172
|$34,318
Estimated values
2016 BMW 6 Series 640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,266
|$36,762
|$38,283
|Clean
|$33,786
|$35,225
|$36,681
|Average
|$30,826
|$32,152
|$33,477
|Rough
|$27,867
|$29,079
|$30,274
Estimated values
2016 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,306
|$43,261
|$46,244
|Clean
|$38,615
|$41,452
|$44,309
|Average
|$35,232
|$37,836
|$40,439
|Rough
|$31,849
|$34,219
|$36,569
Estimated values
2016 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,095
|$38,690
|$41,310
|Clean
|$34,581
|$37,072
|$39,581
|Average
|$31,551
|$33,838
|$36,125
|Rough
|$28,522
|$30,603
|$32,668
Estimated values
2016 BMW 6 Series 640i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,084
|$31,880
|$33,700
|Clean
|$28,821
|$30,548
|$32,290
|Average
|$26,297
|$27,882
|$29,470
|Rough
|$23,772
|$25,217
|$26,649
Estimated values
2016 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,079
|$33,816
|$36,576
|Clean
|$29,775
|$32,403
|$35,045
|Average
|$27,167
|$29,576
|$31,984
|Rough
|$24,558
|$26,748
|$28,924