Used 2015 BMW 6 Series Consumer Reviews
640i review
Wayne S, 10/13/2016
640i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful
Need to put better tires. Have had blowouts on 3 of the 4 tires and only10000 miles.Still tires are the issue!! Performance is the best for the money. Good overall value
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The Black Beauty is a dream.
Jim Ritchie, 08/24/2018
640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
I have been driving 3 series for the last 23 yers and the upgrade to the 6 series is really worth it. Bigger cockpit and better (but still tight( back seat. Two sets of golf clubs in the trunk. Great tech and safety features. I'll be driving this for years to come.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
IT's a beauty
STu, 02/14/2019
650i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful
Great Car! You will understand why it costs so much once you are in it and drive. Awesome vehicle!!
Report Abuse
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 6 Series
Related Used 2015 BMW 6 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 4 Series
- BMW X3 M 2021
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- 2020 M4 CS
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- 2019 X2
- 2019 ALPINA B7