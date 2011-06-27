Vehicle overview

In the spirit of "Nothing exceeds like excess," Bentley has introduced the 2009 Continental Flying Spur Speed, a more athletic and extravagantly appointed variant of the four-door Continental Flying Spur. Priced around $218,000, the Speed adds about $27,000 on top of the "regular" Flying Spur's price tag. In the game of ultraluxury one-upmanship, this new Bentley is charging out of the gates.

For the extra coin, buyers receive more power and sharper handling. The Flying Spur Speed generates 600 horsepower (47 hp more than the standard Flying Spur), thanks to lightweight lower-friction engine components and a new engine management system. Cornering prowess has been advanced thanks to a lower ride height, higher-performance Pirelli P Zero tires and a stiffer suspension. The Speed also receives subtle external styling cues to differentiate it from the Flying Spur, with dark-tinted chrome grilles and wider sports exhaust tailpipes. The exhaust is also tuned for a more sporty growl.

At the lofty, narrow end of the luxury car spectrum, the 2009 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed slots in above the more agile Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG. Both are drivers' cars, but the Bentley bests the Benz in terms of sheer opulence and prestige. Also included in this exclusive group are the Maybach 57 and Rolls-Royce Phantom, but these modern limousines lack the Speed's performance and are significantly more expensive. Given that all of these ultraluxury sedans feature the best of German engineering, there is really no loser among them, leaving a buyer's decision down to which interpretation of luxury is preferred.